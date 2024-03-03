How To Driven Pass FIFA 22

The Ultimate Guide on How to Driven Pass in FIFA 22

In this blog post, we'll be diving into the world of FIFA 22 and focusing on one essential skill – the driven pass. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced player, mastering the driven pass can significantly improve your gameplay and lead to more precise and efficient ball distribution on the virtual pitch. So, let's explore how you can perfect this technique and dominate your opponents in FIFA 22!

Key Takeaways: Mastering the driven pass requires proper timing, accuracy, and player positioning.

Using the R1/RB button in combination with the pass button, you can execute powerful and fast-driven passes.

What is a driven pass?

A driven pass, as the name suggests, is a pass technique that involves striking the ball with power and pace, making it difficult for opponents to intercept. This pass is useful when you want to quickly transition the ball from one player to another or when you need to make a long pass across the field.

How to execute a driven pass in FIFA 22?

To perform a driven pass in FIFA 22, follow these simple steps:

Ensure proper player positioning: Before attempting a driven pass, make sure the player receiving the ball is ideally positioned to receive it. Look for open spaces and anticipate the movement of your teammates. Timing is everything: The key to a successful driven pass is the timing of the button press combination. Press the “Pass” button and immediately hold down the R1 (PlayStation)/RB (Xbox) button. This combination will execute a driven pass. Aim and accuracy: Just like any other pass, aiming is crucial. Use the left analog stick to guide the pass in the desired direction. The more accurate your aim, the better chance of the pass reaching its intended target. Power control: While executing a driven pass, you need to pay attention to the power behind it. The length of time you hold down the “Pass” button will determine the strength of your pass. Be cautious not to under or over-hit the pass, as it may lead to interceptions or mishits.

Tips to master the driven pass technique:

Practice makes perfect: Spend time in the practice mode or play friendly matches to master the timing and power behind your driven passes. The more you practice, the better you’ll get at judging the right moment to execute them.

Use it strategically: Driven passes are best suited for situations where accuracy and speed are vital. Utilize them when you need to break through stubborn defenses or deliver long-range crosses.

Combine with other techniques: Don’t limit yourself to just using driven passes. Experiment and combine them with through balls, lob passes, or skill moves to keep your opponents guessing and create scoring opportunities.

Be aware of player attributes: Different players have varying passing abilities, which can affect the success rate of your driven passes. Take into consideration the attributes of the player performing the pass, such as passing accuracy and vision.

Now that you have the complete guide on executing driven passes in FIFA 22, it’s time to hit the virtual pitch and put your skills to the test. Remember, practice and experimentation are key to perfecting this technique. So, go out there, dominate the game, and showcase your passing prowess in FIFA 22!