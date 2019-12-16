FreeFlix HQ is one of the streaming apps that is becoming increasingly popular these days. It is a platform that provides access to a wide variety of video content such as TV shows, movies, anime, and WWE for free.

FreeFlix HQ is perfect as streaming apps are becoming more popular these days with Internet use and video-on-demand services are rapidly increasing. A report said that 74% of American consumers have subscriptions to video-on-demand services. Around 182.5 million Americans view content using these services. Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu are becoming more familiar names these days rather than those of cable television services.

However, streaming services subscription costs are on the increase. Users are no longer finding the costs to be worth it especially as certain shows are becoming exclusive only to select streaming platforms. They want platforms that offer a wide selection of content for a small price – or even for free. Free streaming apps like FreeFlix HQ is filling in the need by users for a much more worth it streaming services. Some of these streaming apps include Mobdro, Spotify, Terrarium TV, and YouTV.

Freeflix HQ APK is available for download and installation on Android and Apple devices. The app is also optimized for use on TVs.

Here’s a guide on how to easily download and install the app’s APK on your device.

FreeFlix HQ For Android Devices

Before downloading and installing the APK on your Android device, make sure its Unknown Sources option is enabled.

Go to Settings .

Look for Security .

Check Unknown Sources and enable it by clicking on the slider.

When FreeFlix HQ is being installed on an Android device without enabling the Unknown Sources option, you will get an error saying “You cannot install from Unknown Sources.” This is because the app is labeled as a third-party application.

After enabling the Unknown Sources option on your device, you can now go download and install FreeFlix HQ.

Get the FreeFlix HQ APK download by clicking on this link .

Click on the APK file once completing the download.

A message will appear asking the user if they would want to install the app on their device. You should click Install .

The device will now start installing the app.

Once FreeFlix HQ has been completed, the device will scan the APK file.

Then, after the installation and the scan has been completed, you can now launch FreeFlix HQ by clicking on Open .

FreeFlix HQ For Amazon Firestick

The app is optimized for use on TVs. As such, it can be easily downloaded and installed on Amazon Firestick.

Enabling Apps From Unknown Sources Option

Like in the installation process on Android devices, check if your Amazon Firestick allows for third-party apps to be installed.

Go to the Home Screen of Firestick.

Click on Settings .

Look for Device .

Click on Developer options .

Look for Apps from Unknown Sources and check if it is ON .

If the Apps from Unknown Sources option is OFF , click on it.

A message will appear explaining what apps from unknown sources can have an effect on your Amazon Firestick and that you are solely responsible for any damage to the device as a result of using such apps.

Click on Turn On .

Once your Amazon Firestick’s Apps from Unknown Sources option is on, you can now start downloading and installing the APK.

Downloading The FreeFlix HQ APK

You need to download an app called Downloader. This will allow you to easily download files from the Internet on Amazon Firestick by simply entering the file’s URL or download files from websites using the app’s web browser.

Go to Home Screen .

Find and click on the search box.

Type this in the search box: Downloader .

Click on the Downloader app.

Then, Click on Get . The Downloader app is free to download.

Installing The APK On Amazon Firestick

Once the Downloader app has finished installing, you can now use the app to download the app.

Open Downloader .

A message will appear asking if you will allow the Downloader app to access photos, media, and files on the device. Click Allow .

Click OK on the message that will appear .

on the message that will appear Go to Settings located on the left portion of the screen.

Then, go to Enable JavaScript and click to enable it.

Go to Browser .

Click on the address bar.

Insert the URL of the FreeFlix HQ APK download.

Click on Go to begin the download.

Once the APK file download has been completed, click on Install .

Once the app’s installation has been completed, click Done .

A message will appear asking if you would want to delete the APK file. Click Delete .

A confirmation message will appear. Click Delete .

The app can now be accessed under Your Apps & Channels .

FreeFlix HQ For Mac

Before installing the app on a Mac, you would need to have BlueStacks.

Go to bluestacks.com .

Download BlueStacks .

Double click on the BlueStacks.dmg file to start the installation.

Follow the displayed instructions for BlueStacks installation.

After installing BlueStacks, go to the FreeFlix HQ APK download link. Make sure that the APK you are downloading has its file name ending with x86 .

After downloading the app’s APK, do the following steps:

Open the terminal and type the following command:

/Applications/BlueStacks.app/Contents/MacOS/adb install/[location of the FreeFlix HQ APK file]/[name of FreeFlix HQ APK file]

After you enter the command, the app will start to install on your Mac.

You can now open the app after its installation.

FreeFlix HQ Pro

The app runs an even better version of the app called FreeFlix HQ Pro. The pro version of the app provides additional features not found on the usual version of the app.

The app features additional features such as:

Ads disabled

Sponsored banner disabled

No unwanted permissions, receivers and services

Ads and services calls from Activity disabled

Ads banner in tablet mode disabled

Forced updates disabled

Analytics disabled

Faster loading

Optimized graphics

Cleaned resources

You can install the Pro version of the app like how you install FreeFlix HQ.

You can find the Pro APK by clicking on this link.