how-to-make-a-gopro-hero-session-hd-waterproof-action-camera-go-live

Introduction

Welcome to the world of adventure and action-packed video recording with the GoPro Hero Session HD. This compact yet powerful waterproof action camera is a favorite among thrill-seekers and outdoor enthusiasts for its ability to capture stunning footage in challenging environments. Whether you're into surfing, mountain biking, or snorkeling, the GoPro Hero Session HD is designed to accompany you on your adrenaline-fueled escapades, delivering high-definition video and breathtaking still images along the way.

In this guide, we'll explore the essential steps to make your GoPro Hero Session HD waterproof action camera go live, allowing you to record your most daring feats in any aquatic setting. From preparing the camera for underwater use to selecting the right mounting accessories and ensuring a watertight seal, you'll learn how to unleash the full potential of your GoPro Hero Session HD in wet and wild conditions.

So, grab your GoPro Hero Session HD, gear up, and get ready to dive into the world of aquatic adventure filming. With the following steps, you'll be well-equipped to capture awe-inspiring moments beneath the surface, all while keeping your camera safe and secure in its waterproof housing. Let's embark on this journey to elevate your action footage to new, aquatic heights!

Step 1: Prepare the GoPro Hero Session HD

Before venturing into the world of underwater filming, it’s crucial to ensure that your GoPro Hero Session HD is properly prepared for the aquatic environment. Start by fully charging the camera to guarantee uninterrupted filming during your underwater escapades. Additionally, verify that the camera’s firmware is up to date, as this ensures optimal performance and compatibility with the latest accessories and features.

Next, inspect the camera’s exterior for any signs of damage or wear, paying particular attention to the lens and the housing latch. It’s essential to address any issues before submerging the camera to prevent water damage and maintain the integrity of the device.

Furthermore, familiarize yourself with the camera’s controls and settings, especially those related to underwater shooting modes and white balance adjustments. Understanding how to navigate these features will empower you to capture vivid and true-to-life colors in the underwater environment.

Lastly, consider attaching a floating grip or buoyant accessory to your GoPro Hero Session HD. These accessories provide an added layer of security, preventing the camera from sinking if accidentally dropped in water. By taking these preparatory measures, you’ll set the stage for a successful and worry-free underwater filming experience with your GoPro Hero Session HD.

Step 2: Choose the Right Mounting Accessories

When preparing your GoPro Hero Session HD for underwater use, selecting the appropriate mounting accessories is paramount to capturing stable and immersive footage. Begin by choosing a waterproof housing specifically designed for your GoPro Hero Session HD model. This housing not only protects the camera from water damage but also provides a secure attachment point for various mounting accessories.

For underwater filming, consider utilizing a dive housing that enhances the camera’s depth rating, allowing you to explore greater depths while maintaining the camera’s functionality. Additionally, opt for a flat lens port to minimize distortion and maintain optimal image clarity underwater.

Depending on your underwater activity, such as scuba diving or snorkeling, select a mounting accessory that suits the specific requirements of the environment. For hands-free filming, a chest mount or head strap can provide a unique perspective, capturing your underwater adventures from a first-person point of view. Alternatively, a wrist mount offers convenient access to the camera’s controls while keeping your hands free for exploration.

Furthermore, if you intend to capture underwater footage from a static position, a tripod or suction cup mount can be employed to secure the camera to a stable surface, such as a boat hull or underwater structure. These mounting options ensure steady and composed shots, adding a professional touch to your underwater videos.

By carefully choosing the right mounting accessories tailored to your underwater activity, you’ll elevate the quality of your footage and expand your creative possibilities, immersing your audience in the captivating beauty of the underwater world.

Step 3: Test the Waterproof Housing

Before submerging your GoPro Hero Session HD into aquatic environments, it’s imperative to conduct a thorough assessment of the waterproof housing to ensure its reliability and integrity. Start by carefully inspecting the housing for any signs of damage, such as cracks, scratches, or compromised seals. Addressing these issues proactively can prevent potential water leakage and safeguard your camera from harm.

Once the visual inspection is complete, perform a dry test by placing the camera inside the waterproof housing and securely sealing it as per the manufacturer’s instructions. Verify that all latches and seals are properly engaged, and ensure that the housing remains airtight when closed. This preliminary test allows you to identify any potential sealing issues before exposing the camera to water.

Subsequently, conduct a water submersion test in a controlled environment, such as a sink or a bucket of water. Immerse the sealed housing with the camera inside for a brief period, carefully monitoring for any signs of water intrusion. Pay close attention to the housing’s seams and seals, as well as the integrity of the lens port, to confirm that no water penetrates the enclosure.

Following the submersion test, thoroughly dry the housing and inspect the interior for any signs of moisture. If the interior remains dry, and no water has breached the housing, it indicates that the waterproof enclosure is effectively protecting the camera from water ingress.

By rigorously testing the waterproof housing before underwater use, you can instill confidence in the reliability of the protective enclosure, ensuring that your GoPro Hero Session HD remains safe and operational even in the challenging and unpredictable underwater environment.

Step 4: Securely Mount the Camera

Once you’ve prepared the GoPro Hero Session HD and tested the waterproof housing, the next crucial step is to securely mount the camera to ensure stable and captivating footage in underwater settings. Begin by selecting the appropriate mounting location based on your desired perspective and the nature of your underwater activity. Whether it’s attaching the camera to your body, equipment, or the surrounding environment, the mounting position plays a pivotal role in capturing compelling footage.

When securing the camera to your body, consider using a chest mount, head strap, or wrist mount, depending on the angle and field of view you wish to achieve. These mounting options provide a hands-free filming experience, allowing you to focus on your underwater adventure while the camera captures the action from your perspective.

For capturing dynamic underwater scenes, such as marine life or fast-paced activities, a handheld stabilizing grip can enhance the stability of your footage, reducing camera shake and ensuring smooth, professional-looking shots. Additionally, utilizing a stabilizing tray or rig for underwater filming can further stabilize the camera and facilitate precise control over your shots.

If your underwater activity involves exploring reefs, wrecks, or other submerged structures, consider mounting the camera on a pole or extending arm to reach into tight spaces or capture expansive underwater vistas. These mounting accessories provide versatility and flexibility in capturing diverse underwater environments and subjects.

Prior to submerging the camera, conduct a final check to ensure that the mounting accessories are securely fastened and that the camera is positioned optimally for your intended shots. By securely mounting the GoPro Hero Session HD, you’ll be well-equipped to capture stunning and immersive underwater footage, elevating your storytelling and visual narrative to new depths.

Step 5: Double Check the Seals

Before immersing your GoPro Hero Session HD into the aquatic realm, it is essential to meticulously double-check the seals of the waterproof housing to safeguard the camera from water infiltration. Start by examining the integrity of the housing seals, ensuring that they are free from debris, sand, or any other foreign particles that could compromise their effectiveness. Clearing the seals of any obstructions is crucial for maintaining a watertight enclosure.

After clearing the seals, carefully inspect them for any signs of wear, tears, or deterioration. It’s imperative to address any seal-related issues promptly to prevent potential water leakage during underwater use. Additionally, verify that the O-rings, if present, are properly seated and lubricated according to the manufacturer’s recommendations to maintain their sealing properties.

Once the seals have been cleared and inspected, perform a final closure test by sealing the waterproof housing with the camera inside. Ensure that all latches are securely engaged and that the housing exhibits uniform resistance when closed, indicating a consistent seal along its perimeter. This step is crucial for verifying the readiness of the camera for underwater use.

Subsequently, conduct a brief submersion test in a controlled environment, such as a shallow pool or basin, to confirm the integrity of the seals under water pressure. Observe the housing closely for any signs of water ingress, paying particular attention to the seal points and the lens port. If the housing remains dry during the submersion test, it indicates that the seals are effectively preventing water from entering the enclosure.

By meticulously double-checking the seals of the waterproof housing, you can mitigate the risk of water damage to your GoPro Hero Session HD, ensuring that the camera remains protected and fully operational throughout your underwater filming endeavors.

Step 6: Go Live and Capture Amazing Footage

With your GoPro Hero Session HD fully prepared, securely mounted, and the waterproof housing meticulously checked, it’s time to embark on your underwater filming adventure and capture breathtaking footage that showcases the beauty and excitement of aquatic environments. Before diving in, familiarize yourself with the camera’s underwater shooting modes and settings, such as white balance adjustments and exposure control, to optimize the visual quality of your footage in varying water conditions.

As you submerge into the underwater realm, maintain a steady and deliberate approach to your filming, allowing the camera to capture the mesmerizing underwater landscapes, marine life, and your exhilarating activities. Experiment with different camera angles and perspectives, utilizing the unique capabilities of your mounting accessories to craft dynamic and immersive underwater footage.

Whether you’re exploring coral reefs, gliding alongside marine creatures, or documenting your underwater exploits, strive to tell a compelling visual story through your footage. Embrace the natural lighting and vibrant colors of the underwater world, and leverage the camera’s capabilities to capture the essence of your aquatic adventure in stunning high-definition detail.

While filming, remain mindful of your surroundings and the safety of the underwater ecosystem. Respect marine life and underwater habitats, and capture your footage responsibly, ensuring minimal disruption to the environment while preserving the authenticity of your underwater experience.

After your underwater filming expedition, review your footage to select the most captivating and visually engaging moments. Utilize video editing software to refine and enhance your footage, adding music, transitions, and color grading to elevate the visual impact of your underwater masterpiece.

Finally, share your awe-inspiring underwater footage with the world, whether through social media, video platforms, or personal showcases. Let your audience immerse themselves in the beauty and excitement of the underwater world, experiencing the thrill of your aquatic escapades through your expertly captured and compelling footage.

By following these steps and embracing the art of underwater filming with your GoPro Hero Session HD, you’ll have the power to create unforgettable visual narratives that transport viewers to the mesmerizing depths of the aquatic realm.