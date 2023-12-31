How To Play “God Is Still In Charge” On An Electric Guitar

Introduction

Welcome to the exciting world of electric guitar playing! If you’re a fan of uplifting and soul-stirring Christian music, you’re in for a treat. “God Is Still in Charge” is a powerful and uplifting song that resonates with many listeners. Learning to play this song on the electric guitar can be a fulfilling and rewarding experience. Whether you’re a beginner or an intermediate player, this guide will walk you through the process, step by step, to help you master this inspiring melody.

As you embark on this musical journey, keep in mind that the electric guitar is a versatile instrument that can produce a wide range of sounds, from gentle and melodic to bold and energetic. With the right technique and practice, you can bring the soul-stirring notes of “God Is Still in Charge” to life through your electric guitar.

Throughout this guide, we’ll cover essential aspects such as tuning your guitar, the chords used in the song, the strumming pattern, and detailed instructions for playing the song. By the end of this tutorial, you’ll have gained valuable insights into playing this uplifting melody and honed your skills as an electric guitar player.

So, grab your electric guitar, plug in your amplifier, and get ready to embark on a musical journey that will fill your surroundings with the inspiring and uplifting sounds of “God Is Still in Charge.”

Getting Started

Before delving into the intricacies of playing “God Is Still in Charge” on the electric guitar, it’s essential to ensure that you have the necessary equipment and a conducive environment for practice. Here are the initial steps to get you ready to embark on this musical endeavor:

Ensure that your electric guitar is in good working condition. Check for any loose strings, fret buzz, or other issues that may affect the playability of the instrument.

Connect your electric guitar to an amplifier. The amplifier will not only amplify the sound of your guitar but also allow you to experiment with different tones and effects, enhancing your overall playing experience.

Find a comfortable and well-lit space for practice. Good lighting and a comfortable seating arrangement can significantly impact your focus and overall practice sessions.

Set aside dedicated practice time. Consistency is key when it comes to mastering any musical piece, and “God Is Still in Charge” is no exception. Regular practice sessions, even if they’re short, can yield significant improvements over time.

By ensuring that you have a well-maintained instrument, a suitable practice space, and a commitment to regular practice, you’ll be setting the stage for a fulfilling and productive journey into learning and playing “God Is Still in Charge” on the electric guitar.

Tuning Your Guitar

Before diving into the chords and melodies of “God Is Still in Charge,” it’s crucial to ensure that your electric guitar is perfectly tuned. Proper tuning not only ensures that your instrument produces the correct notes but also contributes to the overall quality of the sound. Here’s a step-by-step guide to tuning your electric guitar for this particular song:

Standard Tuning: “God Is Still in Charge” is typically played in standard tuning, which is EADGBE from the lowest string to the highest. Ensure that each string is tuned to the correct pitch to achieve the desired sound.

Utilize a digital tuner or a tuning app on your smartphone to ensure accurate tuning. These tools provide visual and auditory cues to help you achieve precise tuning for each string. Tune Each String: Starting with the low E string, pluck the string and adjust the tuning peg until it matches the correct pitch. Repeat this process for the A, D, G, B, and high E strings.

By meticulously tuning your electric guitar to standard tuning, you’ll be ready to tackle the chords and melodies of “God Is Still in Charge” with confidence and precision. Remember, proper tuning is the foundation for creating beautiful music on the electric guitar.

Chords Used in the Song

Understanding and mastering the chords used in “God Is Still in Charge” is essential for accurately reproducing the song’s harmonious progression on the electric guitar. The chords in this song create a rich and uplifting musical backdrop that complements the soul-stirring lyrics. Here are the primary chords used in “God Is Still in Charge” along with their finger positions:

G Major (G): Place your index finger on the 2nd fret of the A string, your middle finger on the 3rd fret of the low E string, and your ring finger on the 3rd fret of the high E string. Strum all the strings except the low E string.

These chords form the foundational structure of “God Is Still in Charge” and contribute to the song’s emotional depth and resonance. As you familiarize yourself with these chord shapes and transitions, you’ll be one step closer to authentically capturing the essence of the song on your electric guitar.

Strumming Pattern

The strumming pattern is a crucial element that infuses rhythm and dynamics into the rendition of “God Is Still in Charge” on the electric guitar. A well-executed strumming pattern can elevate the emotional impact of the song and create a captivating musical experience. Here’s a recommended strumming pattern to complement the chord progression of the song:

For the verses and chorus, a popular strumming pattern for “God Is Still in Charge” is the down-up strumming pattern. This pattern involves a consistent alternation of downward and upward strums to maintain a steady rhythm throughout the song. The down-up strumming pattern can be represented as “DUDU” when notated, with each letter corresponding to a down or up strum, respectively.

When applying the down-up strumming pattern to the chord progression of the song, it’s essential to maintain a smooth and even tempo, allowing the uplifting melody to shine through. Additionally, incorporating slight variations in dynamics, such as accenting certain strums or incorporating pauses, can add depth and nuance to your interpretation of the song.

As you practice the strumming pattern in conjunction with the chord changes, focus on achieving a balanced and consistent sound, ensuring that each strum contributes to the overall rhythmic flow of the song. With dedication and practice, you’ll be able to seamlessly integrate the strumming pattern into your rendition of “God Is Still in Charge,” enhancing its emotive impact and musical allure.

Playing the Song

Now that you’ve familiarized yourself with the chords and strumming pattern, it’s time to bring “God Is Still in Charge” to life on your electric guitar. Here’s a step-by-step guide to playing the song, incorporating the chords and strumming pattern we’ve previously discussed:

Begin with the Intro: The song typically starts with a distinctive intro that sets the tone for the rest of the piece. Use the G major and D major chords in a rhythmic pattern to capture the essence of the intro. Transition to the Verses: As the verses commence, smoothly transition between the G major, D major, and Em7 chords, following the prescribed strumming pattern to maintain a consistent rhythm. Embrace the Chorus: When you reach the chorus, employ the C major chord along with the previously used G major and D major chords to underscore the emotive impact of this pivotal section. Expressive Dynamics: Throughout the song, infuse your rendition with expressive dynamics, such as subtle variations in strumming intensity and strategic pauses, to convey the song’s emotional depth and resonance. Conclude with the Outro: As the song draws to a close, revisit the intro’s thematic elements, creating a sense of musical cohesion and closure that resonates with the song’s overarching message.

As you progress through each section of the song, focus on maintaining a steady tempo and infusing each chord transition with clarity and purpose. Pay attention to the emotive nuances of the song, allowing your interpretation to convey the uplifting and soul-stirring essence of “God Is Still in Charge.”

Remember, mastery of this song on the electric guitar comes with dedicated practice and a heartfelt connection to the music. Embrace the journey of learning and playing “God Is Still in Charge,” and let your passion for music guide your interpretation of this inspiring melody.

Conclusion

Congratulations on embarking on the musical journey of mastering “God Is Still in Charge” on the electric guitar. As you’ve discovered, this soul-stirring song offers a beautiful canvas for expressing heartfelt melodies and uplifting harmonies. By delving into the chords, strumming patterns, and playing techniques, you’ve taken significant strides toward bringing this inspiring composition to life through your electric guitar.

Throughout this guide, you’ve gained valuable insights into the essential elements that contribute to an authentic and emotive rendition of “God Is Still in Charge.” From tuning your guitar to mastering the strumming pattern and navigating the chord progression, you’ve equipped yourself with the tools to authentically capture the essence of this uplifting melody.

As you continue to practice and refine your interpretation of the song, remember to infuse your playing with passion and emotional depth. Music is a powerful medium for conveying profound sentiments, and “God Is Still in Charge” provides a poignant platform for expressing hope, faith, and resilience through your electric guitar.

Embrace the nuances of the song, experiment with expressive dynamics, and allow your personal connection to the music to shine through in your rendition. With dedication and perseverance, you’ll not only master the technical aspects of playing this song but also imbue it with your unique musical identity.

So, pick up your electric guitar, immerse yourself in the soul-stirring melodies of “God Is Still in Charge,” and let your heartfelt rendition resonate with the inspiring message of the song. Your journey as an electric guitar player is a continual evolution, and mastering this song is a significant milestone in your musical growth.

May the uplifting notes of “God Is Still in Charge” reverberate through your playing, inspiring and uplifting both you and those who have the pleasure of experiencing your heartfelt interpretation.