10 Powerful Applications Of Artificial Intelligence In 2020

by: Kenneth | 1 January 2020

Artificial Intelligence has played a major part in our daily lives now. AI has made our lives easier, whether you’re aware of it or not. Not only that, it has been beneficial to every industry we currently have. Applications of Artificial Intelligence can act as your personal assistant, teacher, physician and a whole lot of things AIs can do.

Because of its human-like capabilities, AI is now used across almost all industries. To know how powerful AI can be, we have listed down the applications of artificial intelligence available in 2020.

Applications Of Artificial Intelligence

Customer Service

Almost all companies nowadays have a form of high-tech customer support which we usually know as chatbots. These chatbots enable the company to provide exceptional customer service without shedding out a large amount of money, unlike traditional ones that can only be reached via email or phone.

AI-enabled customer service or chatbots can answer simple questions such as order inquiry, up to helping customers troubleshoot minor technical difficulties. It can also help save time for both the company and the customer that’s why it’s considered as one of the powerful applications of AI.

Education

Artificial Intelligence has been a great help in improving education through AI tutors. They help students who experience anxiety and stress when immersed in a class or through one-on-one human interaction. It also helps in the overall surrounding of the classroom, making it easier for teachers to educate their students.

Not only that it helps improve classrooms and students with anxiety, some applications of artificial intelligence education enable users to learn different subjects anytime and anywhere just by using their device. In 2020, expect more AI software that will empower education by making it accessible and easy to use.

Retail

The future of retail is here thanks to artificial technology. Online shopping platforms collects information on your past purchases, that’s why these stores are able to suggest products for your next purchase. With AI, retailers can now study the behavior of their customers making it easier for them to understand their customers.

For customers, AI in retail helps every transaction seamless and faster. Because of its ability to predict your purchases, you are most likely to get the specific product you need without wasting so much of your time.

Healthcare

In 2020, artificial intelligence will continue improving the healthcare industry. Some AI software in healthcare help in checking patients’ symptoms and diagnosing them immediately (shouldn’t be mistaken as a doctor’s diagnosis), detecting early stages of cancer, radiology assistance and a whole lot more.

These aren’t just the applications of artificial intelligence in healthcare. AI can also help in assisting doctors with their schedules, securing patient records, streamlining processes and opening up new avenues for this industry. Pathologists also take advantage of AI in making a more accurate diagnosis. Surely, AI is powerful and beneficial enough.

Social Media

Social media is a big part of our day-to-day lives. That’s why it’s no wonder that artificial intelligence has taken over it. Whether you use Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram, AI is present in all of it. Because you’re using these applications, you’ll be surprised that your decisions surrounding these apps are influenced by artificial intelligence.

From your timeline to the notifications you received, AI is behind all of these. Application of artificial intelligence in social media helps filter out spammy contents making sure that users will only get accurate information. It also considers your past webs searches, behaviors and anything you have clicked or done and creates a specific user experience.

Finance

Applying AI in finance is powerful and both of them are a perfect match. Artificial intelligence creates algorithms that are accurate and efficient and the finance sector heavily relies on real-time reporting, accuracy and processing large amounts of data.

AI-enabled software is capable of predicting the best portfolio or stock depending on the preferences you put in by scanning the market data. Algorithmic trading is the best example of the application of artificial intelligence in finance. It makes use of the speed and data processing advantages that a computer has over human traders.

Travel and Transportation

Through the years, transportation has been evolving making it easier for everyone. AI is one of the key tools in making this happen. From suggesting different routes to get to your destination faster to helping out in making travel arrangements, travel and transportation companies are investing in artificial intelligence now more than ever.

With the use of AI, travel companies can now easier suggest different travel recommendations, provide competitive hotel prices and faster response time. In transportation, some applications can give you an estimated time of arrival depending on your mode of transportation. Hence, AI is a game-changer for this industry.

Smart Homes

Thanks to the Internet of Things, smart homes are now possible. Usually powered by an AI, smart home devices can now be controlled easily. Users can easily adjust their temperature, lightning or even answer the door by just training an AI. These settings are controlled by a smart voice assistant, which is AI-enabled.

This is a powerful application of artificial intelligence as this changes the way we live. With the use of one device, it can control almost all the devices in the household. The AI can also change the settings depending on the time of day, or suggest song making the users experience frictionless.

Security and Surveillance

Most people are looking at improving their security, be it at home or elsewhere. To make this achievable, artificial intelligence is integrated into this domain. It’s impossible for us humans to monitor every channel all the time and with AI-enabled apps available, great security and surveillance is surely within our reach. Because of artificial intelligence, facial and voice recognition are getting better.

Smart Cars

When it comes to the application of artificial intelligence, smart cars are one of the accomplished ones. Although self-driving cars are not yet out for the consumer market, it is definitely one to watch out for in 2020. Companies are heavily investing in this AI technology and will surely resolve a relative amount of transportation and service-related issues.