11-amazing-rear-case-fan-for-2023

Are you looking for the perfect rear case fan to elevate your computer's performance in 2023? Look no further! In this article, we will explore 11 amazing rear case fans that are set to revolutionize the cooling game. Whether you are a hardcore gamer, a graphic designer, or simply seeking optimal airflow for your system, these rear case fans are designed to meet your specific needs and deliver exceptional results. Join us as we dive into the world of advanced cooling technology and discover the best options for a top-notch cooling experience in the upcoming year.

Overall Score: 8.2/10

The StarTech.com Expansion Slot Rear Exhaust Cooling Fan is a versatile cooling fan that fits in standard full-height/full-profile computer cases. It can be used to pull in air from the top to vent out the rear or pull in air from the bottom to vent out the rear. The fan features a ball bearing design, Inline LP4 power connectors, and a black plastic housing. It operates at 12V @ 0.15A, 1.8W with a rotational speed of 2,200 RPM and generates 32 dBA of noise. The fan has a high MTBF of 37,739 hours, ensuring reliable performance. However, it does not support PWM for fan speed control and will operate at full speed. Overall, the StarTech.com Expansion Slot Rear Exhaust Cooling Fan is a powerful cooling solution for computer cases.

Key Features Fits in standard full-height/full-profile computer cases

Can be used to pull in air from the top to vent out the rear, or pull in air from the bottom to vent out the rear

Ball bearing fan

Inline LP4 power connectors

12V @ 0.15A, 1.8W

6.9 CGM @ 2,200 RPM

32 d BA

MTBF: 37,739 hours

Black plastic housing

Reversible bracket Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 6.61Lx1.08Wx7.87H

Size: 1 Count (Pack of 1)

Fits in standard computer cases

Versatile ventilation options

Powerful airflow

High reliability with a high MTBF

No PWM support for fan speed control
Operates at full speed, resulting in noise

The StarTech.com Expansion Slot Rear Exhaust Cooling Fan is a reliable cooling solution for computer cases. It offers flexible ventilation options and powerful airflow, ensuring efficient heat dissipation. The fan’s ball bearing design and high MTBF provide long-lasting performance. However, the lack of PWM support for fan speed control means it operates at full speed, resulting in noise. Overall, if you’re looking for an effective cooling fan to cool down your PC case, the StarTech.com Expansion Slot Rear Exhaust Cooling Fan is a solid choice.

The BAY Direct 12V 0.36A 4WIRE 4.32W 80 * 80 * 20mm Replacement Rear Case Fan is a high-quality replacement fan designed for the Dell OptiPlex 790 and 990 SFF models. It is compatible with the part number PVA080F12H 725Y7 and comes with a 6-month warranty. The fan is tested before shipping to ensure its performance and reliability. Customers have praised its easy installation and perfect fit, making it an ideal choice for replacing a failing PC fan. However, some users have reported compatibility issues with certain Dell OptiPlex models, so it's important to double-check before purchasing. Overall, the BAY Direct replacement fan offers a cost-effective solution for fixing cooling issues in Dell OptiPlex systems.

Key Features Compatible Model: For Dell Opti Plex 790 990 SFF

Compatible Part Number: PVA080F12H 725Y7

Warranty: 6 Months warranty

Replacement and high quality

All items are tested before shipping Specifications

Easy installation

Perfect fit for Dell Opti Plex

Great replacement part

Quiet operation

May not fit all Dell Opti Plex models
Compatibility issues reported

The BAY Direct Replacement Rear Case Fan is an affordable option for fixing cooling problems in Dell OptiPlex 790 and 990 SFF models. Its compatibility with certain Dell OptiPlex systems may be a concern, so it’s important to verify before purchasing. However, for those in need of a replacement fan, this product offers easy installation, a perfect fit, and quiet operation. It has received positive feedback from customers, who have appreciated the ability to save money by fixing the issue themselves. Overall, the BAY Direct Replacement Rear Case Fan provides a cost-effective solution for maintaining optimal cooling performance in compatible Dell OptiPlex models.

Overall Score: 8/10

The StarTech.com Expansion Slot Rear Exhaust Cooling Fan is a pack of 2 fans designed to fit in standard full-height/full-profile computer cases. These fans can be used to pull in air from the top or bottom and vent it out the rear. With ball bearing fans, inline LP4 power connectors, and a black plastic housing, these fans offer reliable cooling performance. The reversible bracket allows for flexible installation. Please note that these fans do not support PWM for fan speed control and will operate at full speed. With a compact design and easy installation, this cooling fan pack is a great choice for improving your computer's airflow and reducing heat.

Key Features Fits in standard full-height/full-profile computer cases

Can be used to pull in air from the top or bottom

Ball bearing fan, Inline LP4 power connectors

Black plastic housing, Reversible bracket Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 6.61Lx1.08Wx7.87H

Size: 1 Count (Pack of 2)

Easy installation

Reliable cooling performance

Compact design

The StarTech.com Expansion Slot Rear Exhaust Cooling Fan is a reliable solution for enhancing your computer’s cooling performance. With easy installation and a compact design, these fans fit well in standard computer cases. The ball bearing fan ensures efficient airflow, and the reversible bracket allows for flexible installation. The black plastic housing adds a sleek look to your PC setup. However, it’s important to note that these fans do not support PWM fan speed control. Overall, if you’re looking to improve your computer’s airflow and reduce heat, this cooling fan pack is a solid choice.

Overall Score: 7.5/10

The Coolerguys 120x25mm Rear Exhaust Blower Fan is a versatile cooling solution for various electronic devices. With a 12v power connector and a 50,000-hour lifespan, this fan provides effective and long-lasting cooling. It operates at a low noise level of 19.8 dBA, ensuring a quiet environment. The fan comes with a 3-pin connector for easy installation. It has a CFM rating of 17, making it suitable for cooling small to medium-sized components. The compact dimensions of 4.72Lx0.98Wx4.72H enable easy integration into different setups. Whether used for cooling a receiver, amplifier, or even a wine cooler, this blower fan delivers efficient performance.

Key Features 17 CFM

19.8 d BA

50,000 Hour Life

12v Specifications Dimension: 4.72Lx0.98Wx4.72H

Provides effective and long-lasting cooling

Operates at a low noise level

Easy installation with a 3-pin connector

Compact dimensions for easy integration

Lack of mounting hardware and instructions
Small CFM rating may not be sufficient for larger devices

Potential for dust build-up in the device

The Coolerguys 120x25mm Rear Exhaust Blower Fan is a reliable cooling solution for various electronic devices. It effectively cools components while operating at a low noise level. The compact size and long lifespan make it a convenient choice for integration into different setups. However, potential cons include the absence of mounting hardware and instructions, as well as a small CFM rating that may limit its suitability for larger devices. Overall, this blower fan offers good value for money and can help maintain optimal temperatures for your electronics.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Wathai 92mm x 38mm 90mm Dual Ball 12V High Airflow Fan is a powerful cooling fan designed for high efficiency case, radiator, and CPU cooling. With its high air pressure and focused airflow, it is perfect for densely packed fins of a radiator. The fan operates at high speed, delivering excellent performance, although it can be loud at maximum speed. It features a longer lifespan thanks to its ball bearing design. The fan has dimensions of 92 x 92 x 38 mm and a rated voltage of 12V. It offers a high airflow of 117 ±10% CFM and has a power of 12W with a speed of 5800 RPM. Overall, this fan provides strong cooling capabilities for various applications, although it may be too noisy for some users.

Key Features Ideal for high efficiency case, radiator, and CPU cooling

High air pressure for focused airflow

Ball Bearing for longer lifespan

92 x 92 x 38 mm dimensions

Rated voltage: 12V

Airflow: 117 ±10% CFM

Power: 12W

Speed: 5800 RPM Specifications Color: 92x92x38mm 12V

Dimension: 3.62Lx3.62Wx1.50H

Strong cooling performance

Suitable for densely packed fins of a radiator

Long lifespan with ball bearing design

Can be loud at maximum speed

Not suitable for quiet environments
Different 4 pin connectors than normal PC fan headers

The Wathai 92mm x 38mm 90mm Dual Ball 12V High Airflow Fan is a powerful cooling solution that delivers excellent performance for high efficiency case, radiator, and CPU cooling applications. Its high air pressure and focused airflow make it ideal for densely packed fins of a radiator. While it may be too noisy for some users, its strong cooling capabilities outweigh this drawback. Overall, this fan is a reliable choice for those in need of a cooling solution that can handle demanding tasks and provide efficient heat dissipation. Just bear in mind the potential noise levels and compatibility with PC fan headers.

Overall Score: 8/10

The GDSTIME Dual Ball Bearings Cooling Fan is a powerful and efficient cooling solution for desktop computers. With dimensions of 120mm x 120mm x 25mm, this fan is designed to effectively cool your system. It operates at a voltage range of 5.5V to 13.8V and has a rated speed of 2500 RPM, delivering an air flow of 83.2 CFM. The fan features dual ball bearings, providing a long lifespan of up to 50000 hours. It comes with a 2-pin connector and is easy to install. However, please ensure that you confirm the fan size, voltage, connector, and other parameters before making a purchase. Overall, the GDSTIME Dual Ball Bearings Cooling Fan is a reliable and durable option for maintaining optimal temperatures in your desktop computer.

Key Features Dimension of outer frame: 120mm(L) x 120mm(W) x 25mm(H)

Operating Voltage Range: 5.5V to 13.8V

Rated Voltage: DC 12V

Rated Current: 0.25Amp ±10%

Rated Speed: 2500 RPM

Air flow: 83.2CFM

Noise: 35.7d BA

Power: 3.5Watt

Connector: XH2.54-2Pin

Bearing Type: Dual Ball Bearings

Life: working up to 50000h at 25 degrees Specifications Dimension: 4.72Lx4.72Wx0.98H

Size: 120x25mm

Powerful cooling performance

Long lifespan with dual ball bearings

Easy to install

Compatible with various applications

May require modification for specific installations
Can be noisy at high speeds

The GDSTIME Dual Ball Bearings Cooling Fan is a reliable and efficient choice for desktop computer cooling. It offers powerful performance, long-lasting durability, and easy installation. With its dual ball bearings, it ensures a long lifespan and optimal cooling capabilities. However, be aware that it may require modifications for certain installations, and it can become noisy at high speeds. Overall, if you are looking for a cost-effective cooling solution to keep your desktop computer running at optimal temperatures, the GDSTIME Dual Ball Bearings Cooling Fan is worth considering.

Overall Score: 8.3/10

The 92mm 90mm 12V DC Moisture-Proof Fan is designed for humidity areas or electronics equipment cooling. It is especially useful for DIY cooling in greenhouses, wet places, or as a device fan replacement. With an Ingress Protection IP Rating of around IP44, this fan is moisture-proof and suitable for such environments. The fan operates at 12V with dimensions of 90x90x25mm and a noise level of approximately 37.5dBA. It provides a high airflow of around 48.2cfm, ensuring effective cooling without excessive noise. The 2-pin XH2.54 connector allows for easy installation and operation. This 2-pack includes two 90mm 9025 fans, offering excellent value for replacements. Overall, it is a reliable and affordable solution for moisture-proof cooling needs.

Key Features MOISTURE PROOF design for humidity areas or electronics equipment cooling

12V 90x90x25mm dc fan with noise level around 37.5d BA

2-pin XH2.54 connector for easy installation

Working voltage from 7V to 12V with varying speeds

Value 2-pack with two 90mm 9025 fans included Specifications Color: 90mm moisture-proof fan

Dimension: 0.98Lx3.54Wx3.54H

Size: 90mm

Moisture-proof design suitable for humid environments

High airflow with relatively low noise

Easy installation with the 2-pin connector

Flexible voltage specification for controlled speed

Great value with the 2-pack offering

Not suitable for PC case cooling without modifications
Can be slightly noisy at full speed

One of the fans may have starting issues

Shorter lifespan reported by some users

The 92mm 90mm 12V DC Moisture-Proof Fan is an affordable and reliable solution for humidity areas or electronics cooling needs. Its moisture-proof design makes it suitable for a wide range of applications, from greenhouses to wet places. With high airflow and relatively low noise, it effectively cools while maintaining a comfortable environment. The 2-pin connector ensures easy installation, and the flexible voltage specification allows for speed control. It may require modifications for PC case cooling, but for other purposes, it offers great value. However, some users reported shorter lifespans and starting issues with one of the fans. Overall, it is a solid choice for those in need of moisture-proof cooling.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Wathai 80mm x 15mm 12V DC Coolng Fan is a high-performance brushless cooler case fan that provides efficient cooling for various devices. It is suitable for use as a replacement fan for 3D printers, aquariums, RV fridges, PSUs, NVrs, power supplies, LED lights, PCBs, and more. With its 80mm size and dual ball bearings, this fan offers good airflow, low noise, and a long lifespan. It comes with a 2-pin connector and a cable length of 25cm. The fan measures 80mm(L) x 80mm(W) x 15mm(H), making it compact and easy to install. Available in a 12V ball color, the Wathai 80mm x 15mm 12V DC Coolng Fan is a reliable cooling solution for your electronic devices.

Key Features 12V 80mm Fan

3 Inch Fan

Dual Ball Bearings

Efficient Cooling

80MM Case Fan Specifications Color: 12V Ball

Dimension: 3.15Lx3.15Wx0.59H

Good cooling performance

Long-lasting dual ball bearings

Compatible with various devices

Can be loud
Mounting screw holes design could be improved

The Wathai 80mm x 15mm 12V DC Coolng Fan is a reliable cooling solution that effectively cools electronic devices such as 3D printers, aquariums, and power supplies. With its compact size and dual ball bearings, the fan delivers efficient cooling performance and has a long lifespan. While it may be a bit loud for some users, it offers great airflow and can be used as a replacement for broken fans. The only minor drawback is the mounting screw holes design, which could be improved for easier installation. Overall, the Wathai 80mm x 15mm 12V DC Coolng Fan is a dependable choice for keeping your devices cool and well-ventilated.

Overall Score: 8/10

The 3-Pack 120mm High Airflow Computer PC Case Fan is an essential component for DIY projects and industrial cooling. With a powerful airflow of 101CFM and a high-speed 3000rpm, it efficiently cools down devices and equipment. Its voltage can be adjusted between 5V, 7V, 9V, and 12V, allowing flexibility in fan speed and airflow. The 3PIN 2510 connector simplifies connections and reduces clutter. Equipped with dual ball bearings, these fans boast a lifespan of up to 100,000 hours. The package includes three fans, metal guards, and screws, making it suitable for various cooling projects. However, users should be cautious of the high noise level and potential risks associated with the fan blades. Overall, this fan provides excellent cooling performance at an affordable price.

Key Features High airflow 101cfm

5V 7V 9V 12V VOLTAGE

3PIN 2510 Connector

Dual ball bearing

Package include Specifications Dimension: 4.72Lx4.72Wx0.98H

Size: 12V Fan

High airflow for effective cooling

Adjustable voltage and fan speed

Convenient 3P-2510 connector

Long lifespan with dual ball bearing

Includes necessary accessories

High noise level at maximum speed
May cause injuries if mishandled

The 3-Pack 120mm High Airflow Computer PC Case Fan is a reliable cooling solution for DIY enthusiasts and industrial users. With its adjustable voltage, customizable fan speed, and high airflow, it effectively cools devices and equipment. The inclusion of a 3PIN 2510 connector streamlines installation, while the dual ball bearings ensure a longer lifespan. Although the noise level at maximum speed can be loud, and the fan blades pose a potential danger, these concerns can be managed with proper precautions. Considering its overall performance, versatility, and value for money, this fan earns a commendable score of 8 out of 10.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The F2674 2800 Rear CASE Fan 609465617138 Cooler is a must-have computer accessory to keep your system cool and prevent overheating. This fan delivers high-performance cooling with a maximum speed of 2800 RPM, ensuring optimal airflow and heat dissipation. It is specifically designed for rear case installation and is compatible with a wide range of computer cases. With its compact size and easy installation, this cooler is perfect for DIY enthusiasts and professionals alike. Enhance the longevity and performance of your computer with the F2674 2800 Rear CASE Fan 609465617138 Cooler.

Key Features F2674 2800 REAR CASE FAN 609465617138 Cooler Specifications N/A

High-performance cooling with maximum 2800 RPM speed

Compact size and easy installation

Compatible with a wide range of computer cases

The F2674 2800 Rear CASE Fan 609465617138 Cooler is a reliable and efficient cooling solution for computer systems. It offers high-performance cooling, easy installation, and broad compatibility. The compact size ensures it can fit into various computer cases without any hassle. Users can expect optimal airflow and heat dissipation, keeping their system cool and preventing overheating. Whether you are a DIY enthusiast or a professional, this rear case fan is a valuable addition to any computer setup. Enhance the longevity and performance of your system with the F2674 2800 Rear CASE Fan 609465617138 Cooler.

Overall Score: 9/10

The Dell PowerEdge 1600SC 600SC Rear Case Fan is a powerful component designed to keep your computer system cool and functioning optimally. With its reliable performance and compatibility with Dell PowerEdge 1600SC and 600SC models, this rear case fan is an essential addition to your setup. The fan is constructed with high-quality materials and delivers excellent airflow to prevent overheating. It also helps to extend the lifespan of your system by ensuring efficient cooling. This fan is easy to install and operates quietly, making it ideal for both personal and professional use. Upgrade your computer's cooling capabilities with the Dell PowerEdge 1600SC 600SC Rear Case Fan.

Key Features Dell Power Edge 1600SC 600SC Rear Fan

5W190/M6094 Specifications N/A

Reliable performance

Compatible with Dell Power Edge 1600SC and 600SC models

Excellent airflow to prevent overheating

Easy installation

Quiet operation

Upgrade your computer’s cooling capabilities with the Dell PowerEdge 1600SC 600SC Rear Case Fan. This fan ensures reliable performance and excellent airflow to prevent overheating, extending the lifespan of your system. Its compatibility with Dell PowerEdge 1600SC and 600SC models makes it a reliable choice. The fan is easy to install and operates quietly, providing a hassle-free experience. Whether you use it for personal or professional purposes, this rear case fan is designed to keep your computer cool and optimized. Invest in the Dell PowerEdge 1600SC 600SC Rear Case Fan and enhance your system’s cooling efficiency.

Buyer's Guide: Rear Case Fan

Why Do You Need a Rear Case Fan?

A rear case fan is an essential component for maintaining the optimal performance of your computer. It plays a crucial role in dissipating heat generated by various internal components, such as the CPU, GPU, and power supply. Without a rear case fan, your computer may experience overheating issues, which can lead to reduced lifespan of components, performance throttling, and even system crashes. Investing in a quality rear case fan helps in keeping your system cool, ensuring stable performance, and protecting your valuable hardware.

Important Factors to Consider

When choosing a rear case fan, there are several key factors to keep in mind:

Size: Rear case fans come in various sizes, typically measured in millimeters (mm). The most common sizes are 80mm, 120mm, and 140mm. Make sure to check the available space in your computer case and choose a fan size that fits. Airflow: The airflow of a case fan is measured in cubic feet per minute (CFM). A higher CFM indicates better cooling performance. Consider the thermal demands of your system and select a fan with adequate airflow to maintain lower temperatures. Noise Level: The noise level is measured in decibels (dB). Fans with higher RPM (rotation per minute) tend to generate more noise. If reducing noise is a priority for you, opt for fans with lower dB ratings or ones specifically designed for quiet operations. Static Pressure: Static pressure determines a fan's ability to push air through restricted spaces, like air filters or densely packed heatsinks. Fans with higher static pressure are more suitable for such scenarios. Consider your specific system configuration and cooling requirements before making a choice. Fan Bearings: Rear case fans commonly come with three types of bearings: sleeve, ball, and fluid dynamic. Sleeve bearings are affordable but less durable, while ball bearings are more durable but produce more noise. Fluid dynamic bearings strike a balance between longevity and noise, making them a popular choice. Connectivity: Ensure that the fan you choose is compatible with your motherboard. Most modern fans use a 3- or 4-pin connector, while older ones may use a molex connector. Check your motherboard specifications and available fan headers to ensure compatibility.

Installation Tips

To ensure proper installation of your rear case fan, follow these tips:

Ensure that your computer is powered off and unplugged before starting the installation process.

Identify the rear fan mounting location in your computer case. This is typically in the rear panel, near the CPU area.

Gently remove any dust or debris from the mounting area to ensure a clean surface for installation.

Carefully align the screw holes of the fan with the corresponding holes in the case.

Fix the fan securely by inserting screws through the holes and tightening them gently, ensuring not to overtighten and damage the fan or case.

Connect the fan cable to the appropriate fan header on your motherboard, ensuring a secure connection.

Reassemble your computer and power it on to test the functioning of the rear case fan.