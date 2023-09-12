Introducing the "9 Best Blu Cell Phones Unlocked Android for 2023," an ultimate guide for tech enthusiasts seeking top-performing, versatile smartphones. In this comprehensive review, we delve into the realm of Blu unlocked cell phones, showcasing the most exceptional models poised to dominate the Android market in 2023. Whether you prioritize cutting-edge features, stunning camera capabilities, or seamless performance, our expert analysis will help you make an informed decision when considering your next Blu unlocked smartphone purchase. Stay ahead of the curve and explore the 9 best Blu cell phones for an unrivaled Android experience in 2023.

Overall Score: 6/10

The BLU Advance L5 is a budget-friendly smartphone with a sleek black design. It features a 4.0” touchscreen display and a 5MP main camera with flash for capturing everyday moments. With 16GB of internal memory and 512MB RAM, it provides ample storage for your photos, videos, and apps. The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) and is powered by a 1.3GHz Quadcore processor with Mali-400 GPU. It is unlocked and ready to use with your preferred GSM carrier, such as T-Mobile and Metro PCS. However, it is not compatible with AT&T, Cricket, or CDMA networks like Verizon, Sprint, and Boost Mobile. The BLU Advance L5 also boasts a long-lasting battery, ensuring that you can stay connected throughout the day.

Key Features Unlocked Dual SIM smartphone, Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)

4.0” Touchscreen Display

5MP Main Camera with flash + 2MP Selfie Camera

16GB Internal memory 512MB RAM Micro SD up to 64GB

1.3GHz Quadcore processor with Mali-400 GPU

Long-lasting battery Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 5.00Lx3.15Wx2.10H

Pros Budget-friendly price

Unlocked for use with GSM carriers Long-lasting battery Cons Not compatible with AT&T, Cricket, or CDMA networks

Not compatible with AT&T, Cricket, or CDMA networks Limited RAM and slower performance

Limited RAM and slower performance Some apps may not be supported

Some apps may not be supported No support for desktop widgets

No support for desktop widgets Volume control issues when connected to certain Bluetooth speakers

The BLU Advance L5 is a decent budget smartphone that offers basic functionality at an affordable price. With a sleek design, it is an appealing choice for those looking for a smaller, more compact device. The long-lasting battery ensures that you can stay connected throughout the day. However, the limited RAM and slower performance may be a drawback for those who heavily rely on their smartphones for multitasking and running demanding apps. Additionally, the compatibility issues with certain networks and apps may limit the overall usability of the device. Overall, if you’re in need of a simple, budget-friendly smartphone with basic features, the BLU Advance L5 could be a suitable option.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The BLU J9L J0090WW is a 32GB dual SIM GSM unlocked Android smartphone in black. With a customer rating of 4.1/5, this phone offers incredible features and specifications. The screen is sharp and bright, the fingerprint reader is one of the best, and it is plenty fast to handle all your needs. The phone has a removable battery, a plastic case that feels sturdy, and supports dual SIM for accessing two services. The price point is attractive, making it a great option for budget-conscious users. Overall, the BLU J9L J0090WW is a reliable and affordable Android smartphone.

Key Features 32GB storage capacity

Dual SIM capability

Sharp and bright screen

Fast fingerprint reader

Removable battery Specifications Color: Black

Storage Capacity: 32GB

SIM Slots: Dual

Operating System: Android

Pros Excellent value for the price

Fast fingerprint reader Removable battery Cons May overheat and freeze up

May overheat and freeze up Glitchy keyboard

Glitchy keyboard Low volume during calls

The BLU J9L J0090WW is a budget-friendly Android smartphone that offers impressive features for its price. With its dual SIM capability and removable battery, it provides flexibility and convenience for users. The sharp and bright screen, along with the fast fingerprint reader, enhances the overall user experience. However, some users have reported potential issues with overheating and freezing, as well as glitchy keyboard and low call volume. Despite these drawbacks, the BLU J9L J0090WW remains a solid choice for those on a tight budget who are looking for a reliable smartphone with decent performance.

Overall Score: 7/10

The BLU Tank II T193 is a basic cell phone designed for those who want a simple and long-lasting device. With its unlocked GSM compatibility, it works nationwide on 2G carriers. It features a 2.4-inch TFT screen display, VGA camera with LED flash, MediaTek processor, and a 1900 mAh big battery. The phone also includes FM radio, an MP3/MP4 player, Bluetooth, and a microSD slot expandable up to 32GB. While the phone lacks instructions and has a basic text interface, it offers good audio quality, a built-in FM radio, and a snazzy retro look. Overall, it is a great backup or travel phone with an attractive price point.

Key Features GSM Quad band 2G compatibility

2.4" TFT Screen Display

VGA Camera with LED Flash

Media Tek Processor

1900 m Ah Big Battery

FM Radio

MP3/MP4 Player

Bluetooth: v3.0

3.5mm Audio Jack

Micro SD Slot Expandable up to 32GB Specifications Color: Dark Blue

Pros Good audio quality

Attractive retro look Affordable price Cons Lack of instructions

Lack of instructions Basic text interface

Basic text interface Dubious call quality

Dubious call quality Difficulty opening the back cover

Difficulty opening the back cover Limited storage capacity

The BLU Tank II T193 is a reliable and affordable option for those seeking a basic cell phone. While it may lack advanced features, it excels in providing good audio quality, long battery life, and a retro design that stands out. However, the phone’s text interface and instructions could be improved, and the call quality is sometimes questionable. Overall, if you’re looking for a backup or travel phone that prioritizes simplicity, battery life, and a budget-friendly price, the BLU Tank II T193 is worth considering.

Overall Score: 6/10

The BLU Advance L5 A390L is a compact and affordable Android smartphone. With its 4" touchscreen display and lime color, it offers a vibrant and stylish look. The phone comes with 16GB internal storage and 512MB RAM, expandable with a microSD card. It features a 5MP rear camera with flash and a 2MP front camera for selfies. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition), providing a smooth user experience. Its Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi capabilities allow for easy connectivity. The phone's compact size is suitable for those who prefer a pocket-sized device. However, some users have reported issues with the GPS functionality and slow performance.

Key Features 4" Touchscreen Display – 480 x 800 Resolution

16GB Internal – 512MB RAM – Micro SD up to 64GB

5MP with Flash – 2MP Selfie Video Capture 720@30fps

Bluetooth 4.0 Wi-Fi (b/g/n) Hotspot

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) Specifications Color: Lime

Pros Compact and stylish design

Expandable storage capacity Decent camera quality Cons GPS functionality issues

GPS functionality issues Slow performance

Slow performance Limited RAM and lack of 4G capabilities

The BLU Advance L5 A390L is a budget-friendly option for those looking for a compact and basic Android smartphone. Its stylish design and expandable storage capacity are great advantages considering its affordable price. However, users should be aware of the GPS functionality issues reported by some customers and the phone’s relatively slow performance due to its limited RAM and lack of 4G capabilities. Overall, if you’re in need of a simple smartphone for essential tasks like calls, texts, and occasionally capturing photos, the BLU Advance L5 A390L can serve your needs adequately.

Overall Score: 7.2/10

The BLU G50 Plus G0350WW is an affordable unlocked Android smartphone that offers a range of features suitable for everyday use. With a large 6.2-inch display and a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels, it provides clear visuals for multimedia consumption. The device has 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM, with the option to expand storage using a microSD card up to 64GB. It features a 13MP main camera with LED flash and HDR for capturing quality photos, as well as an 8MP selfie camera. The phone runs on Android 10 and is powered by an Octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance. The 4000 mAh battery provides ample power for all-day usage. Overall, the BLU G50 Plus G0350WW delivers decent performance and functionality at an affordable price.

Key Features Display: 6.2 inches IPS LCD, Resolution: 720 x 1520 pixels

Memory: 32GB 2GB RAM – Micro SD up to 64GB

Main Camera: 13 MP, AF w/ LED flash, HDR, panorama

Selfie Camera: 8 MP

Android 10 — Octa-core 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 — IMG8322

Li-Po 4000 m Ah, non-removable Specifications Color: Blue

Size: 32GB

Pros Affordable price

Decent camera quality Long-lasting battery Cons Not compatible with Verizon

Not compatible with Verizon Average performance

Average performance Lacks built-in photo app

The BLU G50 Plus G0350WW is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers good value for the price. While it may not have all the high-end features of flagship phones, it covers the basics well and provides a satisfactory user experience. The large display, expandable memory, and decent camera quality are definite highlights. However, it is worth noting that the phone is not compatible with Verizon and may have average performance compared to more expensive options. If you’re in need of an affordable smartphone that meets your everyday needs without breaking the bank, the BLU G50 Plus G0350WW is definitely worth considering.

Overall Score: 7/10

The BLU C5L Android Cell Phone is a budget-friendly smartphone with a 5.0'' display and 16GB of memory. It is factory unlocked, allowing you to use it with any carrier. The phone runs on Android V.8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), providing a smooth and efficient user experience. With its quad-core processor and 1GB of RAM, it offers decent performance for everyday tasks. The phone features a 5MP main camera with LED flash for capturing photos and a 2MP selfie camera. It supports LTE Cat4 for fast mobile data speeds and has a Micro SD slot for expanding storage up to 64GB. Overall, the BLU C5L Android Cell Phone is a reliable and affordable option for those on a budget.

Key Features Factory Unlocked Dual SIM Smartphone

5.0'' Capacitive Display

5MP Main Camera with LED Flash

Quad-Core Processor

16GB Internal Storage, 1GB RAM

Support for Micro SD Slot up to 64GB

LTE Cat4 for Fast Mobile Data

Hotspot, Wi Fi Direct, GPS, FM Radio

Support Bluetooth 4.0, GPS with A-GPS

Dimensions: 144.3 x 72.5 x 10.3 mm Specifications Color: Black

Pros Affordable price

Decent camera quality for the price Expansion slot for additional storage Cons Limited compatibility with AT&T network

Limited compatibility with AT&T network Only 1GB of RAM may limit multitasking

Only 1GB of RAM may limit multitasking Average battery life

Average battery life No fingerprint sensor

The BLU C5L Android Cell Phone offers good value for its affordable price. It provides reliable performance for everyday tasks and has a decent camera for capturing photos. The phone’s factory unlocked feature allows for flexibility in choosing a carrier. However, its limited compatibility with the AT&T network and average battery life are drawbacks to consider. Overall, if you are looking for a budget-friendly smartphone with basic features, the BLU C5L is worth considering.

Overall Score: 4.2/10

The Hilitand 5.45 inch Smartphone is a budget-friendly Android device that offers a range of features for everyday use. With a 0.3MP+2MP high definition camera, you can capture vivid and colorful photos. The face unlock and fingerprint unlock features provide added security and convenience. Powered by the MTK6572 dual-core CPU, this phone delivers improved network connectivity, runtime speed, and image smoothness. The 5.45 inch HD full-screen display offers a wider field of view while still maintaining a lightweight and portable design. With support for up to 128GB of expandable storage, you'll have plenty of space for all your apps, photos, and videos. The phone also supports dual SIM cards and features a 1500mAh battery for extended usage. However, some customers have reported issues with the camera quality and unlocking experiences. Additionally, a few users have faced compatibility and connectivity issues with certain carriers. With a customer rating of 2.7 out of 5, it is important to consider these factors before making a purchase.

Key Features 0.3MP+2MP Camera

Face Unlock / Fingerprint Unlock

MTK6572 dual-core CPU

5.45 inch HD Full Screen

Support 128GB Memory Card Specifications Color: Blue

Pros Affordable price

Supports dual SIM cards Expandable storage up to 128GB Cons Inconsistent unlocking experience

Inconsistent unlocking experience Some compatibility and connectivity issues

Some compatibility and connectivity issues Poor camera quality for some users

The Hilitand 5.45 inch Smartphone offers budget-friendly functionality with its range of features. While some users have reported issues with the camera quality and unlocking experience, this phone provides decent performance and expandable storage options. It is important to consider the compatibility and connectivity aspects before purchasing, as some users have faced difficulties with certain carriers. Overall, this smartphone can be a suitable option for those looking for an affordable Android device with moderate specifications.

Overall Score: 7/10

The BLU G91S is an unlocked smartphone that boasts a 4-day battery life, making it perfect for users who are always on the go. With its super high capacity 6,000mAh battery, you can capture more of life without worrying about recharging. The phone features a professional-grade Triple 48MP Samsung GM1 Sensor Camera for stunning photography. Its 6.8” Full HD+ Infinity Dot display provides a vibrant and immersive viewing experience. With 128GB of internal memory and 4GB RAM, powered by a Mediatek Helio G80 chipset, the G91S can handle all your tasks with ease. It runs on Android 11 and comes with a rugged case, charger, tempered glass screen protector, and more. However, some customers have reported issues with network compatibility and camera performance. Overall, the BLU G91S is a reliable budget smartphone with impressive battery life and photography capabilities.

Key Features Unlocked and ready to use with your preferred GSM Carrier

Super High Capacity Four-day battery

A.I enhanced Triple 48MP Samsung GM1 Sensor Camera

Gorgeous 6.8” Full HD+ Infinity Dot display

Massive 6,000m Ah battery with 18W Quick Charger

128 GB of Internal Memory and 4GB Blazing RAM

Powered by Mediatek Helio G80 chipset

Operating system: Android 11

Box Content: G91S, Rugged Case, Charger, Tempered Glass Screen Protector, Type-C Cable, Headset, Quick Guide, SIM Key, Sticker Specifications Color: Cyan

Dimension: 9.25Lx6.75Wx3.25H

Pros Long battery life

Ample storage and RAM Included accessories Cons Issues with network compatibility

Issues with network compatibility Camera performance with flash

Camera performance with flash Some lag and freezing issues

The BLU G91S is a budget smartphone that offers impressive battery life and professional-grade photography capabilities. With its massive 6,000mAh battery, you can go for days without needing to recharge. The Triple 48MP camera delivers stunning photos, and the 6.8” Full HD+ display provides a vibrant and immersive viewing experience. While some customers have reported network compatibility issues and camera performance problems, overall, the G91S is a reliable choice for users on a budget. It comes with ample storage and RAM, runs on Android 11, and includes useful accessories like a rugged case and tempered glass screen protector. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly phone with a long-lasting battery and great camera, the BLU G91S is worth considering.

Overall Score: 7.5/10

The BLU G61S is a powerful and affordable unlocked smartphone that offers a range of features and a long-lasting battery. With its high definition 6.5” curved glass display, users can enjoy a vibrant and immersive viewing experience. The 5,000mAh battery provides three days of usage, ensuring that you never have to worry about running out of power. The dual 13-megapixel camera allows you to capture all your memorable moments with clarity. Running on Android 11, the G61S offers a modern and seamless user experience. Unlocked and compatible with T-Mobile, Metro PCS, and other GSM carriers, this phone is perfect for international users. It comes with a rugged case, quick guide, charger, cable, and sim key.

Key Features Unlocked and compatible with T-Mobile, Metro PCS, and other GSM carriers

High definition 6.5” curved glass display

5,000m Ah battery for three days of usage

Dual 13-megapixel camera

Runs on Android 11

Comes with a rugged case, quick guide, charger, cable, and sim key Specifications Color: Bronze

Dimension: 9.25Lx6.75Wx3.25H

Pros Affordable price

Dual camera for capturing memorable moments Compatible with T-Mobile, Metro PCS, and other GSM carriers Cons Not compatible with AT&T, Cricket or CDMA networks

Not compatible with AT&T, Cricket or CDMA networks Call quality may be subpar

Call quality may be subpar Lags when too many apps are open

Lags when too many apps are open Camera quality is not the best

Camera quality is not the best Slow start-up

The BLU G61S is a budget-friendly unlocked smartphone that offers impressive features and a long-lasting battery. While it may not have all the bells and whistles of high-end phones, it delivers a solid performance for basic users. The display is vibrant and immersive, making it great for multimedia consumption. The dual cameras capture decent photos, although the quality may not be as impressive as top-tier smartphones. The long-lasting battery ensures that you can go days without needing to charge. However, call quality and performance may not be top-notch, and there may be some lag when multitasking. Overall, if you’re looking for an affordable smartphone with decent features, the BLU G61S is worth considering.

Buyer's Guide: Blu Cell Phones Unlocked Android

When it comes to purchasing a new cell phone, there are countless options available in the market. Blu cell phones, especially those that are unlocked and run on the Android operating system, are becoming increasingly popular for their affordability, versatility, and user-friendly features. To help you make an informed decision, we have prepared a buyer's guide on Blu cell phones unlocked Android. Take a look at the following points to consider:

Budget-friendly Options: Blu cell phones are known for being reasonably priced while still offering great features and performance. If you don't want to spend a fortune on a new phone, Blu is definitely a brand to consider. Unlocked Versatility: Opting for an unlocked Blu cell phone gives you the freedom to choose your preferred carrier and plan. You are not tied to a specific network, allowing you to easily switch providers or use international SIM cards while traveling. Android Operating System: Blu cell phones operate on the Android system, which provides access to a wide range of apps, customization options, and seamless integration with other Android devices. Screen Size: Consider the size of the screen that suits your needs the best. Blu offers a variety of options, from compact and pocket-friendly sizes to larger displays for a more immersive experience. Camera Quality: If you're someone who frequently uses their phone for photography, take a close look at the camera specifications. Blu cell phones offer different camera features like multiple lenses, image stabilization, and high resolutions to capture stunning photos and videos. Battery Life: One of the most important factors to consider is the battery life of the Blu cell phone you choose. Look for models with long-lasting batteries to ensure you have enough power throughout the day. Processor and RAM: To ensure smooth performance, check the processor and RAM specifications of the Blu cell phone. Higher clock speeds and RAM capacity allow for multitasking without lagging or slowdowns. Storage Capacity: Consider your storage needs based on the number of apps, photos, videos, and other files you plan to store on your phone. Blu cell phones generally offer expandable storage options, allowing you to increase the capacity with a microSD card. Design and Build Quality: Blu offers a range of designs, from sleek and slim to more rugged options. Choose a phone that not only looks appealing to you but also feels comfortable to hold and use. Connectivity Options: Check for the connectivity options available on the Blu cell phone, such as Bluetooth compatibility, NFC support, USB-C ports, and headphone jacks, depending on your requirements. Reviews and Ratings: Before making a purchase, read reviews and ratings from both experts and users to get an idea of the overall performance, reliability, and customer satisfaction of the Blu cell phone you are interested in. Support and Customer Service: It's always a good idea to check the customer support and warranty information provided by Blu or the retailer you are purchasing from. Look for a company that provides reliable customer service and a comprehensive warranty.

—