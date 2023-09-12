Introducing the "9 Best Blu Cell Phones Unlocked Android for 2023," an ultimate guide for tech enthusiasts seeking top-performing, versatile smartphones. In this comprehensive review, we delve into the realm of Blu unlocked cell phones, showcasing the most exceptional models poised to dominate the Android market in 2023. Whether you prioritize cutting-edge features, stunning camera capabilities, or seamless performance, our expert analysis will help you make an informed decision when considering your next Blu unlocked smartphone purchase. Stay ahead of the curve and explore the 9 best Blu cell phones for an unrivaled Android experience in 2023.
Overall Score: 6/10
The BLU Advance L5 is a budget-friendly smartphone with a sleek black design. It features a 4.0” touchscreen display and a 5MP main camera with flash for capturing everyday moments. With 16GB of internal memory and 512MB RAM, it provides ample storage for your photos, videos, and apps. The phone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) and is powered by a 1.3GHz Quadcore processor with Mali-400 GPU. It is unlocked and ready to use with your preferred GSM carrier, such as T-Mobile and Metro PCS. However, it is not compatible with AT&T, Cricket, or CDMA networks like Verizon, Sprint, and Boost Mobile. The BLU Advance L5 also boasts a long-lasting battery, ensuring that you can stay connected throughout the day.
Key Features
- Unlocked Dual SIM smartphone, Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition)
- 4.0” Touchscreen Display
- 5MP Main Camera with flash + 2MP Selfie Camera
- 16GB Internal memory 512MB RAM Micro SD up to 64GB
- 1.3GHz Quadcore processor with Mali-400 GPU
- Long-lasting battery
Specifications
- Color: Black
- Dimension: 5.00Lx3.15Wx2.10H
Pros
- Budget-friendly price
- Sleek design
- Ample storage capacity
- Unlocked for use with GSM carriers
- Long-lasting battery
Cons
- Not compatible with AT&T, Cricket, or CDMA networks
- Limited RAM and slower performance
- Some apps may not be supported
- No support for desktop widgets
- Volume control issues when connected to certain Bluetooth speakers
The BLU Advance L5 is a decent budget smartphone that offers basic functionality at an affordable price. With a sleek design, it is an appealing choice for those looking for a smaller, more compact device. The long-lasting battery ensures that you can stay connected throughout the day. However, the limited RAM and slower performance may be a drawback for those who heavily rely on their smartphones for multitasking and running demanding apps. Additionally, the compatibility issues with certain networks and apps may limit the overall usability of the device. Overall, if you’re in need of a simple, budget-friendly smartphone with basic features, the BLU Advance L5 could be a suitable option.
Overall Score: 8.5/10
The BLU J9L J0090WW is a 32GB dual SIM GSM unlocked Android smartphone in black. With a customer rating of 4.1/5, this phone offers incredible features and specifications. The screen is sharp and bright, the fingerprint reader is one of the best, and it is plenty fast to handle all your needs. The phone has a removable battery, a plastic case that feels sturdy, and supports dual SIM for accessing two services. The price point is attractive, making it a great option for budget-conscious users. Overall, the BLU J9L J0090WW is a reliable and affordable Android smartphone.
Key Features
- 32GB storage capacity
- Dual SIM capability
- Sharp and bright screen
- Fast fingerprint reader
- Removable battery
Specifications
- Color: Black
- Storage Capacity: 32GB
- SIM Slots: Dual
- Operating System: Android
Pros
- Excellent value for the price
- Sharp and bright display
- Fast fingerprint reader
- Removable battery
Cons
- May overheat and freeze up
- Glitchy keyboard
- Low volume during calls
The BLU J9L J0090WW is a budget-friendly Android smartphone that offers impressive features for its price. With its dual SIM capability and removable battery, it provides flexibility and convenience for users. The sharp and bright screen, along with the fast fingerprint reader, enhances the overall user experience. However, some users have reported potential issues with overheating and freezing, as well as glitchy keyboard and low call volume. Despite these drawbacks, the BLU J9L J0090WW remains a solid choice for those on a tight budget who are looking for a reliable smartphone with decent performance.
Overall Score: 7/10
The BLU Tank II T193 is a basic cell phone designed for those who want a simple and long-lasting device. With its unlocked GSM compatibility, it works nationwide on 2G carriers. It features a 2.4-inch TFT screen display, VGA camera with LED flash, MediaTek processor, and a 1900 mAh big battery. The phone also includes FM radio, an MP3/MP4 player, Bluetooth, and a microSD slot expandable up to 32GB. While the phone lacks instructions and has a basic text interface, it offers good audio quality, a built-in FM radio, and a snazzy retro look. Overall, it is a great backup or travel phone with an attractive price point.
Key Features
- GSM Quad band 2G compatibility
- 2.4" TFT Screen Display
- VGA Camera with LED Flash
- Media Tek Processor
- 1900 m Ah Big Battery
- FM Radio
- MP3/MP4 Player
- Bluetooth: v3.0
- 3.5mm Audio Jack
- Micro SD Slot Expandable up to 32GB
Specifications
- Color: Dark Blue
Pros
- Good audio quality
- Built-in FM radio
- Long battery life
- Attractive retro look
- Affordable price
Cons
- Lack of instructions
- Basic text interface
- Dubious call quality
- Difficulty opening the back cover
- Limited storage capacity
The BLU Tank II T193 is a reliable and affordable option for those seeking a basic cell phone. While it may lack advanced features, it excels in providing good audio quality, long battery life, and a retro design that stands out. However, the phone’s text interface and instructions could be improved, and the call quality is sometimes questionable. Overall, if you’re looking for a backup or travel phone that prioritizes simplicity, battery life, and a budget-friendly price, the BLU Tank II T193 is worth considering.
Overall Score: 6/10
The BLU Advance L5 A390L is a compact and affordable Android smartphone. With its 4" touchscreen display and lime color, it offers a vibrant and stylish look. The phone comes with 16GB internal storage and 512MB RAM, expandable with a microSD card. It features a 5MP rear camera with flash and a 2MP front camera for selfies. The smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition), providing a smooth user experience. Its Bluetooth 4.0 and Wi-Fi capabilities allow for easy connectivity. The phone's compact size is suitable for those who prefer a pocket-sized device. However, some users have reported issues with the GPS functionality and slow performance.
Key Features
- 4" Touchscreen Display – 480 x 800 Resolution
- 16GB Internal – 512MB RAM – Micro SD up to 64GB
- 5MP with Flash – 2MP Selfie Video Capture 720@30fps
- Bluetooth 4.0 Wi-Fi (b/g/n) Hotspot
- Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)
Specifications
- Color: Lime
Pros
- Compact and stylish design
- Affordable price
- Expandable storage capacity
- Decent camera quality
Cons
- GPS functionality issues
- Slow performance
- Limited RAM and lack of 4G capabilities
The BLU Advance L5 A390L is a budget-friendly option for those looking for a compact and basic Android smartphone. Its stylish design and expandable storage capacity are great advantages considering its affordable price. However, users should be aware of the GPS functionality issues reported by some customers and the phone’s relatively slow performance due to its limited RAM and lack of 4G capabilities. Overall, if you’re in need of a simple smartphone for essential tasks like calls, texts, and occasionally capturing photos, the BLU Advance L5 A390L can serve your needs adequately.
Overall Score: 7.2/10
The BLU G50 Plus G0350WW is an affordable unlocked Android smartphone that offers a range of features suitable for everyday use. With a large 6.2-inch display and a resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels, it provides clear visuals for multimedia consumption. The device has 32GB of storage and 2GB of RAM, with the option to expand storage using a microSD card up to 64GB. It features a 13MP main camera with LED flash and HDR for capturing quality photos, as well as an 8MP selfie camera. The phone runs on Android 10 and is powered by an Octa-core processor, ensuring smooth performance. The 4000 mAh battery provides ample power for all-day usage. Overall, the BLU G50 Plus G0350WW delivers decent performance and functionality at an affordable price.
Key Features
- Display: 6.2 inches IPS LCD, Resolution: 720 x 1520 pixels
- Memory: 32GB 2GB RAM – Micro SD up to 64GB
- Main Camera: 13 MP, AF w/ LED flash, HDR, panorama
- Selfie Camera: 8 MP
- Android 10 — Octa-core 1.6 GHz Cortex-A55 — IMG8322
- Li-Po 4000 m Ah, non-removable
Specifications
- Color: Blue
- Size: 32GB
Pros
- Affordable price
- Large display
- Expandable memory
- Decent camera quality
- Long-lasting battery
Cons
- Not compatible with Verizon
- Average performance
- Lacks built-in photo app
The BLU G50 Plus G0350WW is a budget-friendly smartphone that offers good value for the price. While it may not have all the high-end features of flagship phones, it covers the basics well and provides a satisfactory user experience. The large display, expandable memory, and decent camera quality are definite highlights. However, it is worth noting that the phone is not compatible with Verizon and may have average performance compared to more expensive options. If you’re in need of an affordable smartphone that meets your everyday needs without breaking the bank, the BLU G50 Plus G0350WW is definitely worth considering.
Overall Score: 7/10
The BLU C5L Android Cell Phone is a budget-friendly smartphone with a 5.0'' display and 16GB of memory. It is factory unlocked, allowing you to use it with any carrier. The phone runs on Android V.8.1 Oreo (Go Edition), providing a smooth and efficient user experience. With its quad-core processor and 1GB of RAM, it offers decent performance for everyday tasks. The phone features a 5MP main camera with LED flash for capturing photos and a 2MP selfie camera. It supports LTE Cat4 for fast mobile data speeds and has a Micro SD slot for expanding storage up to 64GB. Overall, the BLU C5L Android Cell Phone is a reliable and affordable option for those on a budget.
Key Features
- Factory Unlocked Dual SIM Smartphone
- 5.0'' Capacitive Display
- 5MP Main Camera with LED Flash
- Quad-Core Processor
- 16GB Internal Storage, 1GB RAM
- Support for Micro SD Slot up to 64GB
- LTE Cat4 for Fast Mobile Data
- Hotspot, Wi Fi Direct, GPS, FM Radio
- Support Bluetooth 4.0, GPS with A-GPS
- Dimensions: 144.3 x 72.5 x 10.3 mm
Specifications
- Color: Black
Pros
- Affordable price
- Factory unlocked for use with any carrier
- Decent camera quality for the price
- Expansion slot for additional storage
Cons
- Limited compatibility with AT&T network
- Only 1GB of RAM may limit multitasking
- Average battery life
- No fingerprint sensor
The BLU C5L Android Cell Phone offers good value for its affordable price. It provides reliable performance for everyday tasks and has a decent camera for capturing photos. The phone’s factory unlocked feature allows for flexibility in choosing a carrier. However, its limited compatibility with the AT&T network and average battery life are drawbacks to consider. Overall, if you are looking for a budget-friendly smartphone with basic features, the BLU C5L is worth considering.
Overall Score: 4.2/10
The Hilitand 5.45 inch Smartphone is a budget-friendly Android device that offers a range of features for everyday use. With a 0.3MP+2MP high definition camera, you can capture vivid and colorful photos. The face unlock and fingerprint unlock features provide added security and convenience. Powered by the MTK6572 dual-core CPU, this phone delivers improved network connectivity, runtime speed, and image smoothness. The 5.45 inch HD full-screen display offers a wider field of view while still maintaining a lightweight and portable design. With support for up to 128GB of expandable storage, you'll have plenty of space for all your apps, photos, and videos. The phone also supports dual SIM cards and features a 1500mAh battery for extended usage. However, some customers have reported issues with the camera quality and unlocking experiences. Additionally, a few users have faced compatibility and connectivity issues with certain carriers. With a customer rating of 2.7 out of 5, it is important to consider these factors before making a purchase.
Key Features
- 0.3MP+2MP Camera
- Face Unlock / Fingerprint Unlock
- MTK6572 dual-core CPU
- 5.45 inch HD Full Screen
- Support 128GB Memory Card
Specifications
- Color: Blue
Pros
- Affordable price
- Decent camera quality
- Supports dual SIM cards
- Expandable storage up to 128GB
Cons
- Inconsistent unlocking experience
- Some compatibility and connectivity issues
- Poor camera quality for some users
The Hilitand 5.45 inch Smartphone offers budget-friendly functionality with its range of features. While some users have reported issues with the camera quality and unlocking experience, this phone provides decent performance and expandable storage options. It is important to consider the compatibility and connectivity aspects before purchasing, as some users have faced difficulties with certain carriers. Overall, this smartphone can be a suitable option for those looking for an affordable Android device with moderate specifications.
Overall Score: 7/10
The BLU G91S is an unlocked smartphone that boasts a 4-day battery life, making it perfect for users who are always on the go. With its super high capacity 6,000mAh battery, you can capture more of life without worrying about recharging. The phone features a professional-grade Triple 48MP Samsung GM1 Sensor Camera for stunning photography. Its 6.8” Full HD+ Infinity Dot display provides a vibrant and immersive viewing experience. With 128GB of internal memory and 4GB RAM, powered by a Mediatek Helio G80 chipset, the G91S can handle all your tasks with ease. It runs on Android 11 and comes with a rugged case, charger, tempered glass screen protector, and more. However, some customers have reported issues with network compatibility and camera performance. Overall, the BLU G91S is a reliable budget smartphone with impressive battery life and photography capabilities.
Key Features
- Unlocked and ready to use with your preferred GSM Carrier
- Super High Capacity Four-day battery
- A.I enhanced Triple 48MP Samsung GM1 Sensor Camera
- Gorgeous 6.8” Full HD+ Infinity Dot display
- Massive 6,000m Ah battery with 18W Quick Charger
- 128 GB of Internal Memory and 4GB Blazing RAM
- Powered by Mediatek Helio G80 chipset
- Operating system: Android 11
- Box Content: G91S, Rugged Case, Charger, Tempered Glass Screen Protector, Type-C Cable, Headset, Quick Guide, SIM Key, Sticker
Specifications
- Color: Cyan
- Dimension: 9.25Lx6.75Wx3.25H
Pros
- Long battery life
- Excellent photography capabilities
- Large and vibrant display
- Ample storage and RAM
- Included accessories
Cons
- Issues with network compatibility
- Camera performance with flash
- Some lag and freezing issues
The BLU G91S is a budget smartphone that offers impressive battery life and professional-grade photography capabilities. With its massive 6,000mAh battery, you can go for days without needing to recharge. The Triple 48MP camera delivers stunning photos, and the 6.8” Full HD+ display provides a vibrant and immersive viewing experience. While some customers have reported network compatibility issues and camera performance problems, overall, the G91S is a reliable choice for users on a budget. It comes with ample storage and RAM, runs on Android 11, and includes useful accessories like a rugged case and tempered glass screen protector. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly phone with a long-lasting battery and great camera, the BLU G91S is worth considering.
Overall Score: 7.5/10
The BLU G61S is a powerful and affordable unlocked smartphone that offers a range of features and a long-lasting battery. With its high definition 6.5” curved glass display, users can enjoy a vibrant and immersive viewing experience. The 5,000mAh battery provides three days of usage, ensuring that you never have to worry about running out of power. The dual 13-megapixel camera allows you to capture all your memorable moments with clarity. Running on Android 11, the G61S offers a modern and seamless user experience. Unlocked and compatible with T-Mobile, Metro PCS, and other GSM carriers, this phone is perfect for international users. It comes with a rugged case, quick guide, charger, cable, and sim key.
Key Features
- Unlocked and compatible with T-Mobile, Metro PCS, and other GSM carriers
- High definition 6.5” curved glass display
- 5,000m Ah battery for three days of usage
- Dual 13-megapixel camera
- Runs on Android 11
- Comes with a rugged case, quick guide, charger, cable, and sim key
Specifications
- Color: Bronze
- Dimension: 9.25Lx6.75Wx3.25H
Pros
- Affordable price
- Long-lasting battery
- Immersive display
- Dual camera for capturing memorable moments
- Compatible with T-Mobile, Metro PCS, and other GSM carriers
Cons
- Not compatible with AT&T, Cricket or CDMA networks
- Call quality may be subpar
- Lags when too many apps are open
- Camera quality is not the best
- Slow start-up
The BLU G61S is a budget-friendly unlocked smartphone that offers impressive features and a long-lasting battery. While it may not have all the bells and whistles of high-end phones, it delivers a solid performance for basic users. The display is vibrant and immersive, making it great for multimedia consumption. The dual cameras capture decent photos, although the quality may not be as impressive as top-tier smartphones. The long-lasting battery ensures that you can go days without needing to charge. However, call quality and performance may not be top-notch, and there may be some lag when multitasking. Overall, if you’re looking for an affordable smartphone with decent features, the BLU G61S is worth considering.
Buyer's Guide: Blu Cell Phones Unlocked Android
When it comes to purchasing a new cell phone, there are countless options available in the market. Blu cell phones, especially those that are unlocked and run on the Android operating system, are becoming increasingly popular for their affordability, versatility, and user-friendly features. To help you make an informed decision, we have prepared a buyer's guide on Blu cell phones unlocked Android. Take a look at the following points to consider:
- Budget-friendly Options: Blu cell phones are known for being reasonably priced while still offering great features and performance. If you don't want to spend a fortune on a new phone, Blu is definitely a brand to consider.
- Unlocked Versatility: Opting for an unlocked Blu cell phone gives you the freedom to choose your preferred carrier and plan. You are not tied to a specific network, allowing you to easily switch providers or use international SIM cards while traveling.
- Android Operating System: Blu cell phones operate on the Android system, which provides access to a wide range of apps, customization options, and seamless integration with other Android devices.
- Screen Size: Consider the size of the screen that suits your needs the best. Blu offers a variety of options, from compact and pocket-friendly sizes to larger displays for a more immersive experience.
- Camera Quality: If you're someone who frequently uses their phone for photography, take a close look at the camera specifications. Blu cell phones offer different camera features like multiple lenses, image stabilization, and high resolutions to capture stunning photos and videos.
- Battery Life: One of the most important factors to consider is the battery life of the Blu cell phone you choose. Look for models with long-lasting batteries to ensure you have enough power throughout the day.
- Processor and RAM: To ensure smooth performance, check the processor and RAM specifications of the Blu cell phone. Higher clock speeds and RAM capacity allow for multitasking without lagging or slowdowns.
- Storage Capacity: Consider your storage needs based on the number of apps, photos, videos, and other files you plan to store on your phone. Blu cell phones generally offer expandable storage options, allowing you to increase the capacity with a microSD card.
- Design and Build Quality: Blu offers a range of designs, from sleek and slim to more rugged options. Choose a phone that not only looks appealing to you but also feels comfortable to hold and use.
- Connectivity Options: Check for the connectivity options available on the Blu cell phone, such as Bluetooth compatibility, NFC support, USB-C ports, and headphone jacks, depending on your requirements.
- Reviews and Ratings: Before making a purchase, read reviews and ratings from both experts and users to get an idea of the overall performance, reliability, and customer satisfaction of the Blu cell phone you are interested in.
- Support and Customer Service: It's always a good idea to check the customer support and warranty information provided by Blu or the retailer you are purchasing from. Look for a company that provides reliable customer service and a comprehensive warranty.
—
Frequently Asked Questions about 9 Best Blu Cell Phones Unlocked Android for 2023
Yes, Blu cell phones are unlocked, allowing you to use them with any compatible carrier of your choice.
Blu does offer software updates for their phones; however, the frequency and duration of updates may vary between different models.
Yes, most Blu cell phones have expandable storage options through the use of microSD cards, allowing you to increase the storage capacity as needed.
Blu cell phones vary in terms of durability depending on the specific model. It is recommended to read reviews and check the build quality of the particular phone you are interested in.
Yes, since Blu cell phones are unlocked, you can use them with international SIM cards while traveling or switch to a local carrier in another country.
The frequency of charging will depend on your usage and the battery capacity of the specific Blu cell phone model. It is generally recommended to charge your phone when the battery level drops to around 20-30% to optimize battery performance.
Blu cell phones have different levels of water resistance or waterproofing capabilities depending on the specific model. It is important to read the product specifications carefully to determine the water resistance level.
Blu cell phones have varying levels of performance capabilities depending on the model and specifications. To ensure a smooth gaming experience, choose a model with a powerful processor, adequate RAM, and consider the screen size and resolution as well.