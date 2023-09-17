Introducing the "8 Amazing Feelworld Monitor for 2023" – your ultimate guide to the top-notch monitors that will revolutionize your viewing experience! As technology continues to advance at an unprecedented pace, these cutting-edge monitors from Feelworld are set to take the market by storm in 2023. With their exceptional display quality, stunning visuals, and innovative features, these monitors are designed to deliver an immersive and captivating experience like no other. Whether you are a professional photographer, graphic designer, or a movie enthusiast, this comprehensive list will provide you with insight into the absolute best monitors to enhance your creative endeavors. Get ready to be blown away as we delve into the world of Feelworld monitors and discover the top eight contenders that are guaranteed to leave you enthralled.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The FEELWORLD FW568 V3 6 inch DSLR Camera Field Monitor is a compact and lightweight monitor that provides a sharp and detailed image with its 6 inch 1920 x 1080 high resolution display. It offers 4K HDMI input/output without any delay, making it convenient for directors and photographers to monitor footage simultaneously. The monitor features waveform and 3D LUT support to help analyze image quality and preview filming looks in field shooting. It also serves as a power supply system for small cameras, with its 8.4V DC output. The package includes the monitor, a micro HDMI cable, a sunshade, and a tilt arm. Overall, the FEELWORLD FW568 V3 is a high-quality and versatile field monitor.

Key Features 6 inch 1920 x 1080 high resolution display

4K HDMI input/output

Waveform and 3D LUT support

8.4V DC output for powering cameras

Compact and lightweight design Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 5.83Lx0.73Wx3.23H

Size: 5.5''

The FEELWORLD FW568 V3 6 inch DSLR Camera Field Monitor is a reliable and feature-packed device that offers great value for its price. It provides a sharp and detailed image, and the 4K HDMI input/output ensures smooth and high-quality footage monitoring. The waveform and 3D LUT support are useful tools for analyzing image quality and achieving desired filming looks. The ability to power cameras with its 8.4V DC output adds to its versatility. However, it is important to note that the monitor does not come with batteries or a power adapter, and its battery life is limited. Additionally, the non-touchscreen interface and limited mounting options may be minor drawbacks. Overall, the FEELWORLD FW568 V3 is a solid choice for filmmakers and videographers in need of a high-quality and versatile field monitor.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The FEELWORLD F6+ is a 5.7-inch FHD IPS on-camera 4K HDMI monitor, perfect for both indoor and outdoor shootings. With a high contrast ratio and sunshade included, it offers excellent picture quality. The monitor features a swivel arm for easy adjustment of the viewing angles and a smart 8V DC power output interface that allows DSLR cameras to drain power from the monitor's back battery pack. It also supports 4K HDMI input and offers advanced features such as audio meter, ratio marker, frame marker, nine-grid, and histogram in 4K. The kit includes the monitor, swivel arm, sunshade, F550 battery with integrated USB-C charging port, and HDMI cables. With a one-year warranty, this monitor is a great choice for filmmakers and videographers.

Key Features 5.7inch FHD Screen with 1920×1080 native resolutions and 450 nits brightness

Swivel Arm for easy adjustment of viewing angles

Smart 8V DC power output for DSLR cameras

Supports 4K HDMI Input and accurate Rec.709 color calibration

Adequate package kit with one-year warranty Specifications Color: Black

Size: 5.5inch

The FEELWORLD F6+ is a budget-friendly 4K HDMI monitor that offers excellent image quality and advanced features. It is easy to use, portable, and comes with all the necessary accessories. While it has a few minor drawbacks such as the power indicator draining the battery and the lack of a full-size HDMI cable, overall, it is a great choice for filmmakers and videographers. With its accurate color calibration and high contrast ratio, it provides a professional shooting experience both indoors and outdoors. If you’re looking for an affordable external monitor that delivers impressive results, the FEELWORLD F6+ is definitely worth considering.

Overall Score: 8/10

The FEELWORLD FW759 7 Inch DSLR Camera Field Monitor is a high-resolution monitor designed to assist in professional video shooting. With its IPS screen technology, it provides a clear and bright display with a resolution of 1280×800. It supports various formats, including 4K UHD and 1080p, and offers advanced features like Focus Assist and Check Field. The monitor has a slim and lightweight design, making it easily portable and compatible with different camera setups. It comes with a sunshade, mini HDMI cable, hot shoe mount, and other accessories. While the monitor offers great value for its price, one downside is that it does not include a battery or power cord. Overall, the FEELWORLD FW759 is a reliable and affordable option for videographers in need of a secondary monitor.

Key Features 7" IPS screen with 1280×800 resolution

Supports various video formats, including 4K UHD

Ultra-thin lightweight design for portability

Advanced features like Focus Assist and Check Field

Comes with accessories like sunshade and hot shoe mount Specifications Color: FW759

Dimension: 7.09Lx0.79Wx5.12H

Size: 7''

The FEELWORLD FW759 7 Inch DSLR Camera Field Monitor is a reliable and affordable option for videographers in need of a secondary monitor. Despite not including a battery or power cord, it offers a high-resolution display with vibrant colors and advanced features for focus and framing. The slim and lightweight design makes it easily portable and compatible with various camera setups. While the screen may not be fully utilized in some setups, it provides excellent image quality and brightness. Overall, the FEELWORLD FW759 is a great investment for those looking to enhance their video shooting experience at an affordable price.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The FEELWORLD F5 Pro V4 is a 6-inch touch screen DSLR camera field monitor that offers professional color calibration and a high-resolution display. With its easy-to-use touchscreen and REC-709 color calibration, this monitor provides a sharp and vibrant image. It also features a Sony F970 external install and power kit design, allowing easy installation of external equipment like wireless transmitters and LED lights. The monitor includes useful features such as histogram, false color, focus assist, embedded audio, and more to help you achieve accurate exposure and focus. With its 4K HDMI input and output, the F5 Pro can display live signals and send them to other monitors simultaneously. It is widely compatible with cameras and offers flexible power options. Overall, this monitor offers great value for its price.

Key Features Easy Touchscreen and Professional Color Calibration

Install Power External Equipment Easily

Accurate Exposure and Focus

Widely Compatible for Camera | Flexible Power Specifications Dimension: 6.26Lx3.11Wx0.39H

The FEELWORLD F5 Pro V4 is an impressive DSLR camera field monitor that offers excellent value for its price. With its sharp image, professional color calibration, and useful features, it delivers a great user experience for photographers and videographers. The easy touchscreen and flexible power options make it a versatile tool for various shooting scenarios. However, the design of the screw knob for monitor attachment and the placement of buttons could be improved for better usability. Additionally, the monitor’s brightness could be higher, and the lack of SDI support may limit its compatibility with certain professional setups. Overall, the FEELWORLD F5 Pro V4 is a reliable monitor that provides exceptional performance for its price range.

Overall Score: 8/10

The FEELWORLD T7 Plus is a 7-inch IPS camera field monitor designed to assist videographers with its high-resolution screen and professional color calibration. With a 1920×1200 Full HD display, 4K HDMI input and output, and a durable aluminum housing, this monitor is a valuable tool for DSLR shooting. It comes with features like peaking focus, false colors, and a wide viewing angle for accurate monitoring. The package includes accessories such as a mini HDMI cable, sunshade, battery plate, and hot shoe mount. While the monitor offers great value for its price, some users have experienced issues with weight, power consumption, and audio syncing. Overall, the FEELWORLD T7 Plus is a reliable and feature-rich camera field monitor at an affordable price.

Key Features 7" IPS screen with 1920×1200 Full HD resolution

4K HDMI input and output for high-quality video

Durable aluminum frame with professional color calibration

Wide viewing angles for accurate monitoring

Includes accessories like sunshade and hot shoe mount Specifications Color: T7

Dimension: 10.00Lx10.00Wx12.00H

Size: 7''

The FEELWORLD T7 Plus is a solid camera field monitor that offers great value for its price. Its high-resolution display and professional color calibration make it a reliable tool for videographers. The monitor’s features like peaking focus and false colors enhance the shooting experience, while the durable aluminum frame ensures long-lasting performance. However, the weight of the monitor can be a challenge for handheld shooting, and some users have reported power consumption and audio syncing issues. Despite these shortcomings, the FEELWORLD T7 Plus remains a reliable and feature-rich option for DSLR videography.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The FEELWORLD F5 Pro V4 DSLR Camera Field Monitor is a versatile and professional tool for photographers and videographers. It features a 6-inch touch screen with easy pinch-to-zoom gestures and professional color calibration for sharp and rich colors. The monitor includes useful features such as histogram, false color, focus assist, and more to help with accurate exposure and focus. With its 4K HDMI in and loop-out, it can display live signals and send them to other monitors simultaneously. The external install and power kit design allows for easy installation of external equipment and flexible power options. Compatible with various cameras, this monitor is a great addition to any photography setup.

Key Features Extra accessories included

Easy touchscreen and professional color calibration

Install power external equipment easily

Accurate exposure and focus

Widely compatible for camera

Flexible power options Specifications Dimension: 7.30Lx4.50Wx3.05H

The FEELWORLD F5 Pro V4 DSLR Camera Field Monitor is a highly recommended tool for photographers and videographers. With its extra accessories, easy touchscreen, and professional color calibration, it enhances the shooting experience by providing sharp and rich colors. The monitor’s accurate exposure and focus features ensure precise results. It is widely compatible with different cameras and offers flexible power options. Despite occasional screen shutdown issues and delivery delays, this monitor delivers great value for its price. Whether you’re a professional or an enthusiast, the FEELWORLD F5 Pro V4 is a reliable and versatile tool to have in your photography setup.

Overall Score: 8.2/10

The FEELWORLD S55 5.5 inch Camera DSLR Field Monitor is designed to enhance your shooting experience with its bright and clear 5.5" LCD display and full HD 1920×1152 resolution. It is perfect for gimbals and lightweight camera systems that don't have a built-in display. The monitor supports 4K HDMI input/output without delay, allowing you to connect to HDMI cameras and output to larger on-set monitors for instant review. With its tilt arm mounting, you can easily rotate the monitor for excellent framing, and it also includes an extra shoe mount for accessories. The monitor's real-time camera power supply system allows you to power both the monitor and your camera with the included battery. It features three fast keys for quick operation and includes professional features like focus assist, histogram, false colors, and more. Overall, the FEELWORLD S55 is a versatile and powerful camera monitor that unlocks your camera's full potential.

Key Features 5.5" LCD display with 1920×1152 resolution

Supports 4K HDMI input/output without delay

Tilt arm mounting for 360° rotation

Real-time camera power supply system with battery

Three fast keys for quick operation

Professional features like focus assist and histogram Specifications Size: 5.5''

The FEELWORLD S55 5.5 inch Camera DSLR Field Monitor is a great addition to any filmmaker or photographer’s equipment arsenal. With its bright and clear display, it enhances the shooting experience by providing a clear view of the footage. The monitor’s professional features, such as focus assist and histogram, allow users to unlock their camera’s full potential. The tilt arm mounting and additional shoe mount provide flexibility in framing and accessory attachment. However, it is important to note that the monitor does not come with a battery, and the included micro HDMI cable may not be compatible with all cameras. Additionally, some crucial features may require additional accessories. Despite these minor drawbacks, the FEELWORLD S55 offers great value for its price and is definitely worth considering.

Overall Score: 7.5/10

The FEELWORLD LUT5 5.5 Inch 3000nits Ultra Bright DSLR Camera Field Monitor is the perfect companion for outdoor shooting with its daylight viewable 3000nit ultra bright screen. The monitor features a touchscreen with 3D LUT support, allowing for easy and efficient control using tap and swipe gestures. It also offers F970 external power and install kit design, simplifying your photography equipment setup. With a 4K HDMI input and loop-out, this monitor is an ideal partner for your camera, assisting you in accurately exposing and focusing your shots. The built-in fan ensures effective heat dissipation, and the monitor comes with a range of accessories. However, some users have expressed disappointment with the quality of the image and color accuracy.

Key Features 3000nit ultra bright screen for outdoor shooting

Touchscreen with 3D LUT support for easy control

F970 external power and install kit for simplified setup

4K HDMI input and loop-out for camera partnership

Built-in fan for effective heat dissipation Specifications Size: LUT5 3000nit

The FEELWORLD LUT5 5.5 Inch 3000nits Ultra Bright DSLR Camera Field Monitor offers impressive brightness and touchscreen control, making it a useful tool for outdoor shooting. The F970 external power and install kit design simplifies your photography equipment setup. While the monitor has received positive feedback for its functionality, some users have reported issues with the construction quality and image accuracy. Overall, if you’re in need of a bright and efficient field monitor for your camera, the FEELWORLD LUT5 is worth considering, but make sure to carefully assess your specific requirements and potential concerns before making a purchase decision.

Feelworld Monitor Buyers Guide

Why Choose Feelworld Monitors?

Feelworld monitors are known for their exceptional image quality and color accuracy, making them an excellent choice for photographers, videographers, and cinematographers.

These monitors come in a range of sizes and resolutions to suit various needs, from compact on-camera monitors to larger external displays.

Feelworld monitors are designed to be lightweight and portable, allowing you to easily carry them around for on-the-go shooting or studio setups.

With advanced features like HDMI inputs, focus assist, and waveform monitoring, Feelworld monitors provide professional-level functionality at an affordable price point.

Factors to Consider

When purchasing a Feelworld monitor, keep the following factors in mind to ensure the best fit for your needs:

Resolution: Choose a monitor with a resolution that aligns with your workflow requirements. Higher resolutions offer more detailed images, but also require more processing power and storage space. Size: Consider the size of the monitor based on your intended usage. On-camera monitors are smaller and more portable, while larger external monitors provide a more immersive viewing experience. Brightness: Look for a monitor with high brightness levels to ensure clear visibility even in bright outdoor conditions or brightly lit studios. Color Accuracy: Opt for a monitor with accurate color reproduction to ensure that your images and footage are displayed as intended. Look for monitors with professional color calibration options. Connectivity: Check the available connectivity options on the monitor, such as HDMI, SDI, or USB-C ports, to ensure compatibility with your cameras and other devices. Battery Life: If you plan on using the monitor in remote locations or for extended periods, consider the battery life. Look for monitors with long-lasting batteries or options for external power sources. Mounting Options: Evaluate the mounting options available for the monitor. Some monitors come with versatile mounting brackets or have compatibility with various support systems like tripods, rigs, or camera cages.