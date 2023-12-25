Introducing the latest innovation in server rack cooling systems – the 12 Amazing Server Rack Cooler for 2023. In today's fast-paced technological landscape, efficient cooling solutions are essential to maintain optimal performance and prevent costly downtime. Designed with cutting-edge technology and advanced features, these server rack coolers offer unparalleled cooling capacity and reliability. With a range of models to cater to various server room sizes and configurations, the 12 Amazing Server Rack Cooler for 2023 ensures enhanced airflow, temperature control, and noise reduction. Stay ahead of the game with these state-of-the-art coolers that guarantee effective cooling and increased durability for your valuable server infrastructure.

Upgrade your server equipment cooling with Ares Vision 6 Cooling Fans for 19'' Wide Standard Server Cabinet/Rack. With 4 high-powered fans, this unit provides excellent airflow of up to 250 CFM while maintaining quiet operation. The easy installation process and strategically vented shelves ensure optimal cooling for your equipment. Made of durable steel with welded seams, these cooling fans are built to last. Enjoy peace of mind with the industry-best 7-year warranty and excellent customer support. Enhance the performance of your server rack with Ares Vision Cooling Fans.

Key Features 6 High power cooling fans in 1

Easy Installation with Standard M6 Screw

Strategically Vented Shelves for Cool Airflow

Heavy duty construction

5 Year product warranty & Support Specifications Dimension: 20.00Lx20.00Wx2.00H

Size: 6 Fans w/ Temp sensor

Pros Powerful cooling with 4 high-powered fans

Durable construction for increased strength Long 5-year product warranty and support Cons Some customers reported a lack of technical support

The Ares Vision Cooling Fans for Server Cabinet/Rack provide an efficient and reliable cooling solution for your server equipment. With 6 high-power fans, easy installation, and strategically vented shelves, it ensures optimal airflow and maintains equipment temperature within acceptable limits. The heavy-duty construction guarantees durability and stability. The 5-year product warranty and excellent customer support further enhance the trustworthiness of this product. However, some customers have reported difficulties in accessing technical support. Overall, the Ares Vision Cooling Fans are a valuable addition to any server cabinet or rack, delivering exceptional performance to keep your equipment running smoothly.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Sysracks Server Rack is a versatile and reliable solution for housing your equipment. This 42 U rack features a locking cabinet with fully locking doors and side panels, ensuring the safety and security of your devices. It comes with a thermostat, LCD screen, cooling fans, dust-tight cable entries, powerbar, casters, and a heavy-duty shelf, providing all the essential components for your project. The rack is easy to set up and use, thanks to the welded frame design and quality mounting rail hardware. It is designed to accommodate 19-inch standard equipment and offers adjustable depth vertical mounting rails. With its robust construction and elegant look, this server rack is a must-have for any professional setup.

Key Features 42 U server cabinet with locking doors and side panels

Includes thermostat, LCD screen, cooling fans, and dust-tight cable entries

Easy to assemble and use with welded frame design and quality mounting rail hardware

Accommodates 19-inch standard equipment with adjustable depth vertical mounting rails

Robust construction and elegant look Specifications Color: Black

Size: 42U 24"x39"x84"

Pros Provides safety and security for your equipment

Accommodates various types of equipment Robust construction and elegant design Cons Instructions can be confusing

The Sysracks Server Rack offers a reliable and secure solution for housing your equipment. With its robust construction, essential components, and adjustable depth, this rack is suitable for various types of equipment. While the instructions can be confusing and some parts may arrive bent, the overall quality and performance of the rack make it a great investment. Whether you’re setting up a professional data center or a small home office, the Sysracks Server Rack is sure to meet your needs. With its elegant design and sturdy construction, this rack not only provides a secure environment for your equipment but also adds a touch of professionalism to your setup.

Overall Score: 9/10

The Hemobllo CPU Cooling Fan is a top-notch computer fan that provides excellent cooling performance for your computer. With its special design and fine craftsmanship, it serves as the best replacement for old and broken fans. This low profile CPU cooler is not only simple in design but also highly practical, offering great convenience and efficiency. The radiator fan increases the heat dissipation area, resulting in better cooling effectiveness. Featuring solid and sturdy blades, this air cooler CPU fan is highly durable and reliable. It is suitable for various settings, including homes and offices. The Hemobllo CPU Cooling Fan is a must-have accessory to keep your computer running smoothly and prevent overheating issues.

Key Features Electric cooling fan with special design and fine craftsmanship

Low profile CPU cooler for practical use and convenience

Radiator fan for increased heat dissipation

Solid and sturdy cooling fan blades

Down-blowing fan for peripheral system heat dissipation Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 3.74Lx3.74Wx5.60H

Size: 9.5X9.5X5.6CM

Pros Excellent cooling performance

Easy replacement for old fans Suitable for various settings Cons

The Hemobllo CPU Cooling Fan is an exceptional product that excels in providing efficient cooling for computers. Its special design, durability, and ease of replacement make it a valuable accessory for any computer setup. Whether you need it for home or office use, this low profile CPU cooler will ensure your computer operates smoothly and prevents overheating. With its increased heat dissipation area and solid blades, it delivers excellent cooling performance. Overall, the Hemobllo CPU Cooling Fan is a fantastic choice to keep your computer running at optimal temperatures.

Overall Score: 8/10

Upgrade your computer's cooling system with the SOLUSTRE CPU Cooling Fan. This low profile CPU cooler provides efficient heat dissipation to enhance the performance of your computer. It is suitable for home or office use and features a down-blowing fan for better heat dissipation. With its special design and fine craftsmanship, it is the perfect replacement for your old and broken cooler. The SOLUSTRE CPU Cooling Fan is simple yet practical, offering great convenience. Enhance your computer's performance and keep it cool with this high-quality CPU cooler.

Key Features Low profile CPU cooler

Increases heat dissipation area

Fine craftsmanship

Suitable for home or office use

Simple and practical design Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 3.74Lx3.74Wx2.20H

Size: 9.5X9.5X5.6CM

Pros Efficient heat dissipation

Easy replacement for old coolers Convenient for home or office use Cons Limited color options

Limited color options May not fit all computer systems

Upgrade and cool your computer effectively with the SOLUSTRE CPU Cooling Fan. Its low profile design, efficient heat dissipation, and fine craftsmanship make it a great choice for enhancing your computer’s performance. The fan is suitable for home or office use and provides a convenient replacement for old coolers. While it has limited color options and may not fit all computer systems, overall, the SOLUSTRE CPU Cooling Fan is a reliable and practical option. Keep your computer running smoothly with this high-quality CPU cooler.

Overall Score: 9/10

Upgrade your computer's cooling system with the SOLUSTRE CPU Cooling Fan. This low-profile fan is perfect for standard case cooling, server rack cooling, and more. Its special design and fine craftsmanship make it the ideal replacement for your old, broken fan. The 9cm fan provides high air volume with quiet operation, while the pure aluminum sunflower heat sink ensures excellent heat dissipation performance. Designed with a dedicated independent back plate, the fan offers high safety in fixing. Whether you're at home or in the office, the SOLUSTRE CPU Cooling Fan is the perfect solution for efficient heat dissipation.

Key Features -115X dedicated independent back plate, high safety in fixing

-Down-blowing fan assists motherboard heat dissipation

-Special design and fine craftsmanship for reliable performance

-Suitable for home, office, and more

-Provides heat dissipation assistance for 55W CPU platform

-9cm fan with high air volume and quiet operation

-Pure aluminum sunflower heat sink for excellent heat dissipation Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 3.74Lx3.74Wx2.20H

Size: 9.5X9.5X5.6CM

Pros High safety in fixing with dedicated back plate

Quiet operation with high air volume 9cm fan Excellent heat dissipation with pure aluminum heat sink Cons

The SOLUSTRE CPU Cooling Fan is a reliable and efficient cooling solution for your computer. With its high safety in fixing, down-blowing fan, and excellent heat dissipation performance, it ensures optimal temperature control. The fan operates quietly while providing a high air volume, and its compact size makes it suitable for various environments. Whether you’re a home user or office worker, this fan offers reliable performance and easy installation. Upgrade your cooling system with the SOLUSTRE CPU Cooling Fan and enjoy improved performance and longevity for your computer.

Overall Score: 8/10

The NavePoint Server Cabinet Fan is a compact and efficient cooling solution for your server racks. With dimensions of 4.69"H x 1.5L x 4.69"W, this rack mount AC fan operates at 110 – 120V AC, effectively decreasing equipment overheating and ensuring a longer life for your server and IT equipment. It provides steady airflow, guarding against potential heat damage and improving equipment performance. The fan operates silently with a noise level range of 43 dB-A to 47 dB-A, making it suitable for data centers and office environments. Fully compliant with RoHS, CE, and UL standards, this heavy-duty fan is built for high performance and longevity. It is also easy to install with included mounting hardware, making it a convenient addition to your server or network rack.

Key Features SPECIFICATIONS – Measuring at 4.69"H x 1.5L x 4.69"W

ENHANCED COOLING – Steady airflow for efficient cooling

QUIET & EFFICIENT – Silent operation, noise level range of 43 d B-A to 47 d B-A

HIGH PERFORMANCE – Heavy-duty server cabinet exhaust fan

SIMPLE INSTALLATION – Comes fully assembled with mounting hardware Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 4.70Lx4.69Wx4.69H

Pros Compact size

Compliant with Ro HS, CE, and UL standards Easy installation with included mounting hardware Cons

The NavePoint Server Cabinet Fan is a reliable and efficient cooling solution for server racks. Its compact size, quiet operation, and easy installation make it a convenient choice for both data centers and offices. With enhanced cooling and high performance, it helps protect your equipment from potential heat damage and ensures optimal performance. Fully compliant with industry standards, it guarantees safety and longevity. Whether you’re a professional or a tech enthusiast, this server cabinet fan is a valuable addition to your setup.

Overall Score: 9/10

The VIVO 12U Freestanding Open Frame Server Rack is a versatile and sturdy solution for storing servers, networking, and AV equipment. With 12U of space and adjustable depth, it can accommodate various equipment sizes. The open frame design ensures maximum airflow and ventilation, while the solid steel construction supports up to 1200 lbs. It is easy to assemble with provided hardware and step-by-step instructions. The rack also features four durable casters for effortless mobility on different floor types. Additionally, it comes with a 3-year manufacturer warranty and friendly tech support. Upgrade your storage solution with the VIVO 12U Freestanding Open Frame Server Rack.

Key Features Data Storage Solution

Adjustable Depth

Sturdy Open Frame Design

Simple Assembly

We’ve Got You Covered Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 23.50Lx22.00Wx28.30H

Size: 12U

Pros Plenty of space for equipment

Easy assembly and mobility Comes with 3-year warranty and tech support Cons Bolts may break if using a socket wrench

The VIVO 12U Freestanding Open Frame Server Rack is a reliable and versatile storage solution for servers and networking equipment. Its adjustable depth and sturdy design provide ample space and efficient cooling. The easy assembly and mobility options make it convenient to use. Although there are some minor drawbacks, such as the possibility of bolts breaking with a socket wrench and inconsistent fitment of cage nuts, the overall value and functionality of this server rack is impressive. With its affordable price and reliable performance, the VIVO 12U Freestanding Open Frame Server Rack is a great choice for both personal and professional use.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Buyers Products Steel Water Beverage Cooler Truck is a durable and convenient solution for keeping your drinking water easily accessible. Made with durable steel construction and a corrosion-resistant black powder coated finish, this water cooler mount is built tough. It comes with an adjustable strap to securely hold your cooler in place. Compatible with any brand or style of cooler, it helps keep your trailer bed or service body clear. With a 25-gallon capacity, it provides ample storage for your hydration needs. The mount is easy to install and comes with the necessary hardware. Overall, this water cooler truck mount is a reliable and practical addition to any truck, cart, UTV, mower, or landscape trailer.

Key Features 25 Gallon Water Cooler Mount

Built Tough with Durable Steel Construction

Corrosion Resistant Black Powder Coated Finish

Adjustable Strap for Secure Cooler Placement

Compatible with Any Brand or Style of Cooler Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 19.00Lx11.00Wx7.00H

Size: 25 Gallon

Pros Durable and sturdy construction

Can accommodate various cooler sizes Keeps trailer bed or service body clear Cons Mount plate is small, making strapping the cooler awkward

The Buyers Products Steel Water Beverage Cooler Truck is a reliable and practical solution for keeping your drinking water easily accessible on your truck, cart, UTV, mower, or landscape trailer. With its durable construction, adjustable strap, and compatibility with any cooler brand or style, it provides a secure and convenient mounting option. While it may have some minor drawbacks like the small mount plate and pull-tighten straps, overall it offers excellent value for the money. Whether you’re landscaping, towing, or on an outdoor adventure, this water cooler truck mount holder is a great addition to keep you and your crew hydrated.

Overall Score: 8/10

The Tripp Lite COOLER,AIR CONDITIONR,BK is a black air conditioner designed to provide cooling solutions for computer and technology products. Made in China, this air conditioner offers high-quality performance and durability. With a dimension of 27.10Lx13.65Wx34.00H, it is compact and suitable for various environments. The Tripp Lite COOLER,AIR CONDITIONR,BK is a reliable choice for keeping your computer and technology products cool.

Key Features Made in China

Color: Black

Compact dimension for versatile use Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 27.10Lx13.65Wx34.00H

Pros High-quality performance

Compact and suitable for various environments Reliable cooling solution for computer and technology products Cons

The Tripp Lite COOLER,AIR CONDITIONR,BK is a reliable and efficient air conditioner for computer and technology products. Its compact design and high-quality performance make it a great choice. With its versatile use and reliable cooling capabilities, it provides an effective solution for keeping your devices cool. Made in China, this air conditioner ensures durability and long-lasting performance. If you are looking for a reliable cooling solution, the Tripp Lite COOLER,AIR CONDITIONR,BK is definitely worth considering.

Overall Score: 9/10

The OEM Tripp Lite SRCOOL12K is a smart and portable server rack cooling unit designed to keep your servers cool and running smoothly. With a powerful 12,000 BTU cooling capacity and a 120V power supply, this cooling unit is capable of effectively cooling server racks and preventing expensive equipment from overheating. It is a versatile cooling solution that can be easily installed and maintained. Featuring a compact and portable design, it is ideal for both home and office use. The Tripp Lite SRCOOL12K ensures optimal temperature control and reliability, making it a must-have for any IT professional or server rack owner.

Key Features Powerful 12,000 BTU cooling capacity

120V power supply

Compact and portable design

Easy installation and maintenance Specifications N/A

Pros Efficiently cools server racks

Versatile for home and office use Optimal temperature control and reliability Cons Specifications not provided

The OEM Tripp Lite SRCOOL12K is a reliable and efficient server rack cooling unit that ensures the optimal performance and longevity of your servers. With its powerful cooling capacity, compact design, and easy installation, it provides a hassle-free cooling solution for both home and office environments. While the lack of specifications is a minor drawback, its performance and reliability outweigh this issue. However, potential buyers need to consider their budget as this cooling unit may be expensive for some. Overall, the Tripp Lite SRCOOL12K is a solid investment for IT professionals and server rack owners who prioritize the cooling needs of their equipment.

Overall Score: 8/10

The 12U Server Rack Open Frame with Casters-RIVECO is a heavy-duty, versatile rack designed for 19" standard equipment and devices. Made with sturdy 4-post construction from SPCC cold-rolled steel, this rack can safely support up to 800 lbs. of rack mounting equipment. With a black powder coat finish, it is resistant to scratching and rusting. The rack is easy to assemble according to the provided instructions, and it can be floor standing and movable with brake casters or leveling feet. The base is also pre-drilled for secure fastening. The package includes the 12U rack and necessary accessories such as screws & cage nuts, casters, and leveling feet. RIVECO also offers an unconditional 30-day money-back guarantee and lifetime technical support.

Key Features SIZE: Width 19.7" (500mm), Depth 21.7" (550mm), Height 28"（709mm with casters）.

STURDY: 4-post construction, heavy-duty, SPCC cold-rolled steel.

VERSATILE: Ideal for electronics & equipment like AV, TV, NAS, DATA, server, internet router, amplifier, hard recorder, computer, X-box.

INSTALLATION: Easy assembly, floor standing and movable with brake casters or leveling feet. Pre-drilled base for secure fastening.

ACCESSORIES: Includes 12U rack, m6 screws & cage nuts, casters, leveling feet.

GUARANTEE: Unconditional 30-day money-back guarantee and lifetime technical support. Specifications Color: Black

Dimension: 21.70Lx19.70Wx28.00H

Size: 12U Rack

Pros Sturdy construction can support up to 800 lbs.

Includes necessary accessories 30-day money-back guarantee and lifetime technical support Cons May arrive damaged or bent

The 12U Server Rack Open Frame with Casters-RIVECO is a reliable and versatile choice for organizing and storing your electronic equipment. Despite a few drawbacks like potential damage during delivery and limitations in mounting devices on certain sides, this rack offers sturdiness, easy assembly, and the convenience of mobility. Its 4-post construction and SPCC cold-rolled steel ensure durability and support for heavy equipment. The pre-drilled base allows for secure fastening, and the included accessories make installation hassle-free. With a sleek black design and a range of available sizes, this rack is suitable for various applications. Overall, it provides great value for the price and offers a satisfying solution for your networking needs.

Overall Score: 8.5/10

The Raising Electronics Server Rack Open Frame Rack is a high-quality and adjustable server rack made of cold rolled steel. With a 27U size and 31-inch depth, this rack is perfect for organizing and securing your computer and technology equipment. It features a durable and lightweight construction, with a weight capacity of up to 900LB. The rack comes with L supporting rails, square screw holes, and includes M6 screws and cage nuts for easy installation. It also includes a caster base for added convenience. The Raising Electronics Server Rack Open Frame Rack is ideal for professional IT use or for home theater applications. Overall, it offers great value for money with its premium quality and versatility.

Key Features Fit 19” Wide Standard Equipment

Movable Rack for flexibility

Lightweight and durable

Assembled Size: 54.25”H x 22”W x 39”D

Includes square screw holes, M6 screws, and cage nuts Specifications Color: Black-27U

Dimension: 53.15Lx7.87Wx7.01H

Size: 27U-31’’Depth

Pros High-quality and durable construction

Comes with necessary installation accessories Ideal for professional IT use or home theater applications Cons Cage nuts are not a standard size

The Raising Electronics Server Rack Open Frame Rack is an excellent choice for anyone in need of a sturdy and adjustable server rack. It offers a durable construction and a weight capacity of up to 900LB, making it suitable for professional IT use or home theater applications. The rack comes with all the necessary installation accessories, including square screw holes, M6 screws, and cage nuts. While the cage nuts may not be a standard size, this is a minor inconvenience compared to the overall quality and value that this rack provides. With its versatile design and premium craftsmanship, the Raising Electronics Server Rack Open Frame Rack is a reliable and practical option for organizing and securing your computer and technology equipment.

Buyer's Guide: Server Rack Cooler

Key Considerations for Choosing the Right Server Rack Cooler

Size and Capacity

Measure the available space in your server rack to ensure the cooler fits properly.



Consider the number and size of your servers to determine the cooling capacity required.

Cooling Efficiency

Look for a server rack cooler with high cooling efficiency to prevent overheating.



Check the cooling capacity (BTU/hr) to ensure it can effectively cool your servers.

Airflow Management

Opt for a cooler that offers effective airflow management to ensure even cooling throughout the rack.



Look for features like adjustable fan speeds, airflow direction control, and strategically placed vents.

Noise Level

Consider the noise level produced by the server rack cooler, especially if it will be located in a noise-sensitive environment.



Look for models that offer quieter operation without compromising cooling efficiency.

Power Consumption

Check the power requirements of the cooler and ensure it is compatible with your available power supply.



Look for energy-efficient models to minimize operational costs and reduce environmental impact.

Ease of Installation

Choose a server rack cooler that can be easily installed or mounted in your existing rack configuration.



Look for quick-release mechanisms, adjustable brackets, or installation guides to simplify the setup process.

Maintenance and Access

Consider the accessibility of the cooler for maintenance and cleaning.



Look for features like removable air filters, slide-out trays, or tool-less access for convenient upkeep.

Additional Features

Explore additional features that may enhance the cooling performance or management of your server rack.



Examples include temperature monitoring, alarm systems, remote management capabilities, or integration with cooling systems.

Compatibility with Rack Infrastructure

Ensure the server rack cooler is compatible with your existing rack infrastructure.



Check for compatibility with rack heights, depths, and mounting options (front, rear, or side).

Brand Reputation and Warranty

Research and choose a reputable brand known for manufacturing reliable and durable server rack coolers.



Look for warranties that provide adequate coverage and support in case of any issues or defects.