Zendesk Rises Above Turmoil With A Promising Future

Written by: Siusan Fultz | Published: 9 October 2023
Last year was a challenging period for Zendesk, the customer service software company. Faced with uncertainty and a series of setbacks, the company has now emerged stronger and more determined than ever. With a new CEO at the helm and a recent acquisition by a private equity firm, Zendesk is set to embark on its next phase with a positive outlook.

Key Takeaway

Zendesk has emerged from a year of instability with a fresh outlook. Despite setbacks and a change in leadership, the company has maintained its market position and demonstrated resilience. With a new CEO and a strong customer base, Zendesk is poised for success in its next phase.

A Bumpy Ride

Founded in 2007, Zendesk has come a long way since its inception. With over $85 million in funding over the years, the company went public in 2014 and achieved significant revenue growth, exceeding $1 billion. However, 2022 proved to be a year of turbulence for Zendesk.

It all began in February when the company rejected a $17 billion takeover bid. While many questioned this decision, it ultimately turned out to be the right move. The company believed it was undervalued and deserved a higher offer.

Unfortunately, that was only the beginning of the challenging times for Zendesk. In the same month, its investors also rejected a $4.1 billion offer to acquire SurveyMonkey. This deal would have not only generated more revenue but also helped Zendesk expand into the customer experience field. However, the investors were not convinced.

Activist investor Jana Partners soon entered the picture, expressing their dissatisfaction with the company’s direction. By June, Zendesk had succumbed to investor pressure and agreed to be sold to an investor group led by Permira and Hellman & Friedman for $10.2 billion – significantly less than the previous rejected offer.

Furthermore, longtime CEO and co-founder Mikkel Svane stepped down in November, paving the way for Tom Eggemeier, an industry veteran in customer service software, to take over as the new CEO.

Resilience and Stability

Despite the rollercoaster of events, Zendesk managed to stay resilient and even maintain its market position. According to Gartner, the company held steady in fourth place in the customer service market, proving that it was able to weather the storm and retain its customer base amidst the turmoil.

We had the opportunity to sit down with Tom Eggemeier and learn more about how he steered the ship through turbulent waters. Despite the challenges, Zendesk’s financial performance did not suffer as much as one might expect. Under Eggemeier’s leadership, the company managed to regroup and set its sights on a promising future.

Overall, Zendesk’s ability to navigate through challenging times and emerge stronger is a testament to its determination and adaptability. With the support of its new private equity owners and the leadership of Tom Eggemeier, the company is set to continue its growth trajectory and deliver exceptional customer service solutions to businesses around the world.

