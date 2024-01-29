Newsnews
News

Yume’s Platform Revolutionizes Food Waste Management In Australia

Written by: Lila Smalley | Published: 30 January 2024
yumes-platform-revolutionizes-food-waste-management-in-australia
News

Yume, a Melbourne-based startup, has secured a $2 million AUD seed funding to further its mission of addressing the significant issue of food waste in Australia. The funding, raised from venture firm Investible’s Climate Tech Fund, will support Yume’s efforts to help manufacturers like Unilever redistribute surplus packaged food to businesses and charities. This brings Yume’s total funding to $7 million AUD, marking a significant milestone for the company.

Key Takeaway

Yume’s innovative platform has successfully facilitated the redistribution of surplus food, benefiting both manufacturers and charities while addressing the pressing issue of food waste in Australia.

Empowering Manufacturers and Charities

Founded in 2016, Yume has established partnerships with major manufacturers such as Unilever, Kellanova (Kellog’s), and Mars Food and Nutrition, as well as Australia’s largest charities. The platform has facilitated the redistribution of 8 million kilograms of surplus food, resulting in over $22 million AUD returned to participating companies and the donation of more than one million meals to charities. Yume operates on a subscription model and earns revenue through buyer commissions.

Addressing Food Waste Challenges

Yume’s platform addresses the challenges faced by manufacturers, including unpredictable supply and demand, short shelf life, and mislabeled products. By enabling manufacturers to identify excess inventory and connect with potential buyers, Yume streamlines the process of selling and donating surplus food, making it a seamless and automated experience.

Impact and Future Plans

Yume’s focus on reducing food waste aligns with the growing climate tech sector in Australia. The company’s unique approach to working with manufacturers on packaged goods sets it apart in the food waste industry. With the new funding, Yume aims to expand its technology for international use and increase its headcount, emphasizing the importance of its mission in the startup ecosystem.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

What Pet Stores Accept Afterpay
TECHNOLOGY

What Pet Stores Accept Afterpay

by Johnette Alonzo | 11 September 2023
How to Recycle Electronics Responsibly: A Beginner’s Guide
How To

How to Recycle Electronics Responsibly: A Beginner’s Guide

by Abigail | 10 May 2021
How Does 3D Printing Food Work
TECHNOLOGY

How Does 3D Printing Food Work

by Sam Teter | 30 July 2023
Abhi Ramesh From Misfits Market: What Not To Do When Getting Your Grocery Startup Off The Ground
News

Abhi Ramesh From Misfits Market: What Not To Do When Getting Your Grocery Startup Off The Ground

by Suzanna Williams | 1 November 2023
Star Trek’s Cashless Society: What Does A Trip To Mars Cost
FINTECH

Star Trek’s Cashless Society: What Does A Trip To Mars Cost

by Clari Yost | 16 November 2023
What Are Some Ways That 3D Printing Is Transforming Different Industries
TECHNOLOGY

What Are Some Ways That 3D Printing Is Transforming Different Industries

by Kizzee Kwak | 30 July 2023
What POS System Does Olive Garden Use
TECHNOLOGY

What POS System Does Olive Garden Use

by Petronia Wallace | 12 October 2023
What Can 3D Printing Be Used For
TECHNOLOGY

What Can 3D Printing Be Used For

by Maridel Trujillo | 30 July 2023

Recent Stories

Yume’s Platform Revolutionizes Food Waste Management In Australia
News

Yume’s Platform Revolutionizes Food Waste Management In Australia

by Lila Smalley | 30 January 2024
Amazon Terminates Acquisition Agreement With IRobot
News

Amazon Terminates Acquisition Agreement With IRobot

by Lila Smalley | 30 January 2024
Linktree Introduces New Features For Link Scheduling And Archiving
News

Linktree Introduces New Features For Link Scheduling And Archiving

by Lila Smalley | 30 January 2024
How To Report Halo Infinite
GAMING

How To Report Halo Infinite

by Lila Smalley | 30 January 2024
How To Mute Players In Halo Infinite
GAMING

How To Mute Players In Halo Infinite

by Lila Smalley | 30 January 2024
What Is Safari Built On
Browsers & Extensions

What Is Safari Built On

by Lila Smalley | 30 January 2024
How To Airplay Safari
Browsers & Extensions

How To Airplay Safari

by Lila Smalley | 30 January 2024
How To Make Safari Full Screen On Mac
Browsers & Extensions

How To Make Safari Full Screen On Mac

by Lila Smalley | 30 January 2024