Newsnews
News

Yahoo Announces Spin-off Of Vespa, Its Search Tech, Into An Independent Company

Written by: Crystie Lazar | Published: 5 October 2023
yahoo-announces-spin-off-of-vespa-its-search-tech-into-an-independent-company
News

Yahoo, the online search giant, has made the decision to spin out Vespa, its big data serving engine, into an independent venture. This move comes as Yahoo aims to further invest in Vespa and continue its own development of the technology. Jon Bratseth, who has previously played a crucial role in Vespa’s development, has been appointed as the CEO of the newly formed independent company.

Key Takeaway

Yahoo is spinning out Vespa, its big data serving engine, into an independent company. Yahoo will continue to invest in Vespa and retain its position as the largest customer. Vespa’s technology, which powers searches, recommendations, and ad targeting, has gained significant adoption both within and outside of Yahoo.

Yahoo will continue to hold a stake in Vespa and remain its largest customer even after the spin-off. The company plans to support Vespa financially and retain a seat on the board of directors. This move highlights Yahoo’s ongoing commitment to Vespa and its belief in the technology’s potential.

Vespa’s Journey

Vespa was initially created by Yahoo in 2005 after the acquisition of Overture, a paid search service provider, and AllTheWeb.com, a Norwegian search engine. The original team from AllTheWeb.com, working closely with Yahoo’s e-commerce division, transformed their search technology into a versatile tool that could be used internally by Yahoo developers to process large-scale data sets in real-time.

Over the years, Yahoo expanded Vespa’s capabilities, enabling it to handle various types of input, personalize content based on user preferences, and integrate machine learning algorithms. In 2017, Yahoo decided to open-source Vespa, in a bid to attract developer interest and foster an ecosystem around the technology. This move paid off, as Vespa now powers searches and recommendations on Yahoo-owned sites like Flickr, as well as ad targeting on Yahoo-branded web properties.

Furthermore, Vespa has gained popularity beyond Yahoo, with numerous brands, including Spotify, OkCupid, and Wix, utilizing the open-source version of Vespa or the cloud-hosted, fully managed version offered by Yahoo, known as Vespa Cloud. The open-source package of Vespa has been downloaded over 10 million times, indicating its widespread adoption.

The Advantages of Vespa

Yahoo asserts that Vespa offers several unique advantages compared to alternative search technologies, such as Solr and ElasticSearch. According to Jon Bratseth, the new CEO of Vespa, the technology goes beyond what’s currently available in the market, particularly in terms of providing comprehensive solutions for applications that combine data and AI on a large scale.

“We have a very experienced team working on improving Vespa to meet this vision,” Bratseth explained. “We have a culture of continuously shipping improvements, and from what I can see, we’re still moving much faster than any others.”

The decision to spin out Vespa into an independent company is primarily driven by the growing demand from other companies to leverage Vespa’s capabilities. This move will enable Yahoo to enhance its cloud services and support the deployment of applications by these companies in a more scalable manner.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Epic Games Announces Layoffs Impacting 870 Employees
News

Epic Games Announces Layoffs Impacting 870 Employees

by Alyce Farris | 29 September 2023
Who Owns Slack?
TECHNOLOGY

Who Owns Slack?

by Ellen Mullinax | 18 September 2023
Former Tinder CEO’s Startup Meeno Raises $3.9M To Tackle Loneliness With AI Chatbot
News

Former Tinder CEO’s Startup Meeno Raises $3.9M To Tackle Loneliness With AI Chatbot

by Silvia Saunders | 28 September 2023
Yahoo Mail Unveils AI-Powered Tools To Help Users Save Time And Money
News

Yahoo Mail Unveils AI-Powered Tools To Help Users Save Time And Money

by Luise Decastro | 30 August 2023
When Is That 90S Show Coming To Netflix
TECHNOLOGY

When Is That 90S Show Coming To Netflix

by Glynda Soriano | 6 August 2023
2023 Tech Layoffs: A Comprehensive List Of Workforce Reductions
News

2023 Tech Layoffs: A Comprehensive List Of Workforce Reductions

by Madeline Alverson | 8 September 2023
A Conversation With Cruise’s Kyle Vogt, Bird Scoops Up Spin, And Self-Driving Trucks Live To See Another Day In Cali
News

A Conversation With Cruise’s Kyle Vogt, Bird Scoops Up Spin, And Self-Driving Trucks Live To See Another Day In Cali

by Raychel Lawlor | 25 September 2023
SmallSEOTools Review: Improve Your Articles With One Click
TECH REVIEWS

SmallSEOTools Review: Improve Your Articles With One Click

by Albert De Venecia | 17 September 2020

Recent Stories

What Is The Most Cheapest VR Headset
TECHNOLOGY

What Is The Most Cheapest VR Headset

by Crystie Lazar | 5 October 2023
How Much Is Oculus VR Headset
TECHNOLOGY

How Much Is Oculus VR Headset

by Crystie Lazar | 5 October 2023
Where Can You Get A VR Headset
TECHNOLOGY

Where Can You Get A VR Headset

by Crystie Lazar | 5 October 2023
How To Play Roblox On A VR Headset
TECHNOLOGY

How To Play Roblox On A VR Headset

by Crystie Lazar | 5 October 2023
How To Buy A VR Headset
TECHNOLOGY

How To Buy A VR Headset

by Crystie Lazar | 5 October 2023
How Much Does The VR Headset Cost
TECHNOLOGY

How Much Does The VR Headset Cost

by Crystie Lazar | 5 October 2023
How Does The VR Headset Work
TECHNOLOGY

How Does The VR Headset Work

by Crystie Lazar | 5 October 2023
How To Watch VR Videos Without Headset
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch VR Videos Without Headset

by Crystie Lazar | 5 October 2023