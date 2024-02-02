Newsnews
News

XPeng To Introduce Next-Generation Smart Driving Software For Global Users

Written by: Rianon Henriquez | Published: 2 February 2024
xpeng-to-introduce-next-generation-smart-driving-software-for-global-users
News

Xpeng, a prominent electric vehicle manufacturer based in Guangzhou, China, is gearing up to expand its presence in the international market. The company has announced its plans to introduce its advanced smart driving software to overseas users, aiming to offer a comparable experience to Tesla’s Full-Self Driving (FSD) system.

Key Takeaway

Xpeng, a leading Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, is set to introduce its advanced smart driving software to international users, aiming to provide a comparable experience to Tesla’s Full-Self Driving (FSD) system. The company’s roadmap includes the development of its highway-specific Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) for global users by 2024 and the international version of its next-generation XNGP feature by 2025.

Bringing Smart Driving Software to Global Users

At a recent event, Xpeng revealed its roadmap for making its smart driving features available to international customers. The company is set to develop its highway-specific Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) for global users by 2024. Additionally, the international version of its next-generation, all-purpose XNGP feature is expected to commence development in 2025.

“We look forward to enabling overseas users to access Xpeng’s autonomous driving that is already available in China,” stated Xiaopeng He, the founder and CEO of Xpeng, emphasizing the company’s commitment to providing advanced autonomous driving capabilities to a global audience.

Equivalent of Tesla’s FSD

The NGP and its enhanced version XNGP serve as Xpeng’s counterparts to Tesla’s semi-autonomous driving system, Full-Self Driving (FSD). XNGP encompasses a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features, including highway and urban driving as well as self-parking.

Notably, Xpeng has recently removed the reliance on high-definition maps for its XNGP, allowing its vehicles to navigate using real-time data from sensors such as lidars and radars, enabling them to drive anywhere without the need for pre-computed information.

Expanding Global Presence

Having ventured out of China in late 2021, Xpeng has made significant strides in the international market, with its electric vehicles making their way to Europe, including Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company has outlined plans to expand its operations to Germany, France, and the U.K. in 2024, following its successful entry into Israel last year.

As Xpeng continues to expand its global footprint, the performance of its map-free driver-assist system in these new territories remains a point of interest and curiosity.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Affordable, High-Tech EVs Steal The Show At IAA Mobility 2023
News

Affordable, High-Tech EVs Steal The Show At IAA Mobility 2023

by Amalee Whiteley | 6 September 2023
Li Auto Expands Chip Development Efforts, Seeks Talent In Singapore
News

Li Auto Expands Chip Development Efforts, Seeks Talent In Singapore

by Amargo Baldwin | 22 November 2023
WM Motor’s Bankruptcy Highlights Challenges Faced By EV Startups In China
News

WM Motor’s Bankruptcy Highlights Challenges Faced By EV Startups In China

by Irina Enders | 11 October 2023
EU Considers Imposing Tariffs On Chinese EV Companies To Protect European Automakers
News

EU Considers Imposing Tariffs On Chinese EV Companies To Protect European Automakers

by Priscilla Jablonski | 14 September 2023
IPOs Making A Comeback: Instacart And Klaviyo File Form S-1s To Go Public
News

IPOs Making A Comeback: Instacart And Klaviyo File Form S-1s To Go Public

by Marcellina Sutphin | 30 August 2023
Who Created 5G
TECHNOLOGY

Who Created 5G

by Gennie Hyman | 10 September 2023
Who Made Cryptocurrency
AI

Who Made Cryptocurrency

by Danila Ireland | 21 September 2023
How Many Spotify Users Are There
TECHNOLOGY

How Many Spotify Users Are There

by Cathleen Harp | 18 August 2023

Recent Stories

UK Urged To Embrace AI Opportunities To Avoid Missing Out On ‘AI Goldrush’
News

UK Urged To Embrace AI Opportunities To Avoid Missing Out On ‘AI Goldrush’

by Rianon Henriquez | 2 February 2024
XPeng To Introduce Next-Generation Smart Driving Software For Global Users
News

XPeng To Introduce Next-Generation Smart Driving Software For Global Users

by Rianon Henriquez | 2 February 2024
Tesla Settles Hazardous Waste Lawsuit With $1.5M Fine
News

Tesla Settles Hazardous Waste Lawsuit With $1.5M Fine

by Rianon Henriquez | 2 February 2024
Where Is The World Boss Diablo 4
GAMING

Where Is The World Boss Diablo 4

by Rianon Henriquez | 2 February 2024
How To Get Wolf Pup Diablo 4
GAMING

How To Get Wolf Pup Diablo 4

by Rianon Henriquez | 2 February 2024
Introducing Apple Vision Pro: The Ultimate AR Headset
News

Introducing Apple Vision Pro: The Ultimate AR Headset

by Rianon Henriquez | 2 February 2024
Orbital Composites And Virtus Solis Join Forces For Space-Based Solar Power Mission
News

Orbital Composites And Virtus Solis Join Forces For Space-Based Solar Power Mission

by Rianon Henriquez | 2 February 2024
Amazon Introduces Rufus, An AI Shopping Assistant In Its Mobile App
News

Amazon Introduces Rufus, An AI Shopping Assistant In Its Mobile App

by Rianon Henriquez | 2 February 2024