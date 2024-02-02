xpeng-to-introduce-next-generation-smart-driving-software-for-global-users

Xpeng, a prominent electric vehicle manufacturer based in Guangzhou, China, is gearing up to expand its presence in the international market. The company has announced its plans to introduce its advanced smart driving software to overseas users, aiming to offer a comparable experience to Tesla’s Full-Self Driving (FSD) system.

Bringing Smart Driving Software to Global Users

At a recent event, Xpeng revealed its roadmap for making its smart driving features available to international customers. The company is set to develop its highway-specific Navigation Guided Pilot (NGP) for global users by 2024. Additionally, the international version of its next-generation, all-purpose XNGP feature is expected to commence development in 2025.

“We look forward to enabling overseas users to access Xpeng’s autonomous driving that is already available in China,” stated Xiaopeng He, the founder and CEO of Xpeng, emphasizing the company’s commitment to providing advanced autonomous driving capabilities to a global audience.

Equivalent of Tesla’s FSD

The NGP and its enhanced version XNGP serve as Xpeng’s counterparts to Tesla’s semi-autonomous driving system, Full-Self Driving (FSD). XNGP encompasses a comprehensive suite of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features, including highway and urban driving as well as self-parking.

Notably, Xpeng has recently removed the reliance on high-definition maps for its XNGP, allowing its vehicles to navigate using real-time data from sensors such as lidars and radars, enabling them to drive anywhere without the need for pre-computed information.

Expanding Global Presence

Having ventured out of China in late 2021, Xpeng has made significant strides in the international market, with its electric vehicles making their way to Europe, including Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company has outlined plans to expand its operations to Germany, France, and the U.K. in 2024, following its successful entry into Israel last year.

As Xpeng continues to expand its global footprint, the performance of its map-free driver-assist system in these new territories remains a point of interest and curiosity.