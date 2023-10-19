Newsnews
Waymo Launches New Simulator To Train Realistic Agents For Autonomous Vehicles

Written by: Harriette Mendoza | Published: 20 October 2023
waymo-launches-new-simulator-to-train-realistic-agents-for-autonomous-vehicles
Waymo, a leading autonomous vehicle (AV) company, has unveiled a new simulator called Waymax to help researchers train realistic intelligent agents. The simulator aims to address the challenge of creating and training agents that behave and react realistically to the AV and to other agents in the environment. Unlike traditional simulators that rely on pre-defined agent behaviors, Waymax leverages a large dataset of Waymo vehicle observations to develop a stronger imitative component. This component allows the agents to learn from real-world behavior and paves the way for the development of robust and scalable AV systems.

Key Takeaway

Waymo has launched Waymax, a new simulator designed to train intelligent agents for autonomous vehicles. By leveraging real-world observation data and prioritizing behavior over appearance, the simulator aims to develop robust and scalable AV systems. Waymo’s commitment to providing researchers with access to tools and resources reflects its dedication to advancing AV technology and attracting talent to the field.

Driving Realism and Lightweight Design

Waymax distinguishes itself by providing a lightweight simulation environment that allows for quick iterations. While the simulator does not feature fully fleshed-out realistic agents or roads, it provides a rough representation of a road graph and portrays agents as bounding boxes with certain built-in attributes. This cleaner environment enables researchers to focus on complex behaviors among multiple road users, rather than the visual aspects of the simulation. By prioritizing behavior over appearance, Waymax facilitates efficient training and experimentation.

The Waymax simulator is now available on GitHub, but it is not intended for commercial use. Instead, Waymo aims to give researchers access to tools and resources that can accelerate the development of autonomous vehicles. Waymo has been actively engaging with the research community and hosting challenges such as the “Simulated Agents” challenge, where participants were tasked with training agents to behave realistically. Based on the feedback and the need for a more suitable environment, Waymo collaborated with Google Research to create Waymax.

Advancing AV Technology and Reinforcement Learning

The Waymax simulator aligns with Waymo’s broader initiative to drive innovation in AVs. By sharing tools and data, Waymo hopes to foster research and attract talent to the field. The company plans to rerun the “Simulated Agents” challenge using the Waymax simulator next year, allowing it to evaluate the progress of the AV industry and compare Waymo’s technology with other participants. Furthermore, Waymo believes that the simulator could unlock improvements in reinforcement learning, a machine learning technique that enables agents to make decisions based on rewards or penalties. This approach could lead to emergent behaviors in AV systems, promoting safer and more efficient autonomous driving.

