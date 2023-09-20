Newsnews
Vivek Ramaswamy Embraces TikTok With Endorsement From Jake Paul

Written by: Jinny Bednar | Published: 20 September 2023
In a surprising turn of events, Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy, has joined the popular social media platform TikTok with the support of controversial YouTuber, Jake Paul. Despite his previous criticism of the platform, Ramaswamy has quickly gained a following of 33,000 followers within a week. This move is seen as an attempt to connect with younger voters and present himself as a millennial-friendly politician with a conservative approach.

Key Takeaway

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has joined TikTok with the support of YouTuber Jake Paul. This move aims to bridge the gap between politicians and younger voters. Despite his previous criticism of the platform, Ramaswamy recognizes the importance of engaging with young voters on social media.

A Politician for the Younger Generation?

Ramaswamy’s decision to join TikTok marks a stark departure from his previous stance on social media and young voters. Previously, he likened TikTok to “digital fentanyl” from China and proposed restricting voting rights for those under 25, unless they serve in the military or pass a civics exam. However, in his inaugural video on TikTok, Ramaswamy expressed a commitment to addressing issues that affect not only millennials but also Gen Z.

Despite concerns about privacy and the platform’s influence, Ramaswamy believes that politicians must step out of their “echo chambers” and engage with young voters where they spend their time – on social media. He argues that there is a significant disconnect between the current generation of politicians and the younger demographic.

An Unexpected Endorsement

Jake Paul, known for his controversial past and YouTube scandals, played a significant role in convincing Ramaswamy to join TikTok. In a tweet, Ramaswamy acknowledged that to effectively reach young voters, the Republican party needs to embrace social media platforms and establish connections beyond the occasional tweet.

Paul’s endorsement of Ramaswamy on TikTok, however, was met with mixed reactions. In an unenthusiastic video featuring the candidate and influencer attempting to match the beat, Paul’s endorsement lacked the expected energy. Despite this, Ramaswamy invited TikTok users to share their thoughts and opinions, leading to a barrage of comments focused on edging jokes. It remains to be seen how Ramaswamy will handle the response and whether he will continue posting on the platform.

