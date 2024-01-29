Newsnews
News

Visible's Illness Tracker: A Game Changer In Healthcare Tech

Written by: Brittney Everitt | Published: 30 January 2024
visibles-illness-tracker-a-game-changer-in-healthcare-tech
News

Key Takeaway

Visible's "illness tracker" is a game changer in healthcare tech, catering to the needs of those struggling with chronic illnesses, including long COVID, and empowering patients to make more informed decisions about their health.

There’s no shortage of health and fitness trackers in the market, but what if you’re not healthy? Visible is stepping into the spotlight with its innovative "illness tracker" that aims to cater to the needs of those struggling with chronic illnesses, including long COVID.

Addressing the Underserved

Visible's software, available on iOS and Android, is a departure from the fitness-focused mentality of most existing health wearables. The company is harnessing the power of health technology and advanced data analytics to address the needs of severe cases of chronic illness, a market that has been described as "wildly underserved" by Harry Leeming, co-founder and CEO at Visible.

From Chaos to Innovation

Visible's journey began with the aim of streamlining patient communication during the chaos of the COVID outbreak. However, the company soon recognized the urgency of the long COVID problem and turned to the idea of building the "illness tracker" to cater to a community of patients that were already underserved.

Personal Experience

The author, who suffers from long COVID, tried out Visible's solution at CES in Las Vegas. The company uses a Polar continuous heart monitor band to track heart rate throughout the day and provide a "morning check-in" rating from 1-5, offering users a general idea of their energy levels for the day.

Expanding Impact

While the application’s primary intent revolves around COVID monitoring, it has become clear that it is having an impact on far more than just those battling the pandemic virus. Visible suggests that people with post-concussion syndrome, post-surgery fatigue, and cancer recovery are also benefiting from its data-centric approach.

Empowerment for Patients

No longer just a risk assessment tool, Visible’s "illness tracker" has evolved into a personal assistant for health maintenance and a symbol of empowerment for patients. The company trusts users to listen to their own bodies, providing them with the data to make more informed decisions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

What Are Some Examples Of IoT (Internet Of Things)
TECHNOLOGY

What Are Some Examples Of IoT (Internet Of Things)

by Anne-Corinne Murdoch | 16 September 2023
How Can A Smartphone Be Used To Improve Your Health Care
TECHNOLOGY

How Can A Smartphone Be Used To Improve Your Health Care

by Mina Voss | 10 October 2023
What Effect Will The Internet Of Things (IoT) Have On Our Daily Lives?
TECHNOLOGY

What Effect Will The Internet Of Things (IoT) Have On Our Daily Lives?

by Rosalie Hinshaw | 16 September 2023
13 Amazing Sleep Tracker Ring For 2024
TECHNOLOGY

13 Amazing Sleep Tracker Ring For 2024

by Lorenza Mcneal | 11 October 2023
Typically Which Of The Following Is A Benefit Of Using Internet Of Things (IoT) Devices
TECHNOLOGY

Typically Which Of The Following Is A Benefit Of Using Internet Of Things (IoT) Devices

by Shayne Burden | 17 October 2023
What Are IoT Devices Examples
TECHNOLOGY

What Are IoT Devices Examples

by Sascha High | 16 September 2023
How IoT Is Used In Healthcare
TECHNOLOGY

How IoT Is Used In Healthcare

by Tabatha Pfeffer | 16 September 2023
What Are Some Examples Of IoT Internet Of Things
TECHNOLOGY

What Are Some Examples Of IoT Internet Of Things

by Imelda Bomar | 17 October 2023

Recent Stories

Visible's Illness Tracker: A Game Changer In Healthcare Tech
News

Visible's Illness Tracker: A Game Changer In Healthcare Tech

by Brittney Everitt | 30 January 2024
The Key To Sustainable Growth: Finding The Right Way To Sell Your Product
News

The Key To Sustainable Growth: Finding The Right Way To Sell Your Product

by Brittney Everitt | 30 January 2024
Reddit’s Potential $5B IPO Valuation And The Future Of Tech Startups
News

Reddit’s Potential $5B IPO Valuation And The Future Of Tech Startups

by Brittney Everitt | 30 January 2024
Tomorrow.io’s Radar Satellites Revolutionize Weather Forecasting With Machine Learning
News

Tomorrow.io’s Radar Satellites Revolutionize Weather Forecasting With Machine Learning

by Brittney Everitt | 30 January 2024
What Is Halo
GAMING

What Is Halo

by Brittney Everitt | 30 January 2024
What Halo Should I Play First
GAMING

What Halo Should I Play First

by Brittney Everitt | 30 January 2024
How To Reopen Tabs On Safari
Browsers & Extensions

How To Reopen Tabs On Safari

by Brittney Everitt | 30 January 2024
How Do You Delete Safari
Browsers & Extensions

How Do You Delete Safari

by Brittney Everitt | 30 January 2024