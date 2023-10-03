Visa Commits $100 Million To Invest In Generative AI Companies

Visa, the global payment technology company, has recently announced its plan to invest $100 million in companies that are developing generative artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and applications. As a pioneer of AI use in payments since 1993, Visa aims to stay at the forefront of technological advancements that have the potential to reshape how commerce and payments are conducted.

Investments through Visa Ventures

The investments will be made through Visa Ventures, the company’s global corporate investment arm that has been operating for 16 years. By earmarking this substantial amount, Visa is reinforcing its commitment to stay at the cutting edge of AI developments within the financial sector.

The Rise of Generative AI

In recent years, generative AI has gained increasing attention and is considered an emerging subset of AI technology. It involves training AI models with vast amounts of existing data to generate text, images, or other content in response to given prompts. This technology has the potential to revolutionize how people live, work, and conduct commerce.

Jack Forestell, Visa’s Chief Product and Strategy Officer, emphasized the significance of generative AI and its impact on commerce. He stated, “While much of generative AI so far has been focused on tasks and content creation, this technology will soon not only reshape how we live and work, but it will also meaningfully change commerce in ways we need to understand.”

David Rolf, the Head of Visa Ventures, also expressed his belief in the transformative power of generative AI, highlighting its potential to become one of the most influential technologies of our time.

Future Investment Plans

Visa’s commitment to investing in generative AI companies demonstrates its vision for the future of commerce and payments. As the company continues to lead the way in AI integration within the financial sector, Visa Ventures will serve as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration with emerging startups.

Further details about Visa’s investment plans have not yet been disclosed. Visa Ventures and its team are continually scouting for opportunities to collaborate with innovative fintech companies in order to shape the future of the payments industry.