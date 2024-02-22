Newsnews
News

Uber To Explore Integration With India’s ONDC For Mobility And Commerce

Written by: Elnora Elrod | Published: 22 February 2024
uber-to-explore-integration-with-indias-ondc-for-mobility-and-commerce
News

Uber has signed a memorandum of understanding with an Indian government-backed firm, ONDC, to explore integrations with the network and expand the range of its mobility offerings on the Uber app. This move aims to make mobility and commerce more accessible across India, a significant step towards democratizing online commerce and mobility sectors in the country.

Key Takeaway

Uber has entered into a memorandum of understanding with ONDC, signaling its intent to explore integrations with the network and expand its mobility offerings in India. This collaboration represents a significant step towards democratizing online commerce and mobility sectors in the country.

Exploring Integration with ONDC

Uber’s memorandum of understanding with ONDC signifies its interest in exploring the integration of open source tech stacks to enhance mobility offerings on its platform. The collaboration aims to accelerate Uber’s ambition to become a platform catering to the daily mobility needs of every Indian.

ONDC’s Ambitious Initiative

Launched in 2021, ONDC seeks to democratize online commerce by providing an open platform that connects buyers and sellers across markets, enabling even small retailers to reach customers more easily. The initiative has expanded to the mobility sector, aiming to disrupt the country’s fast-growing e-commerce and mobility sectors.

Challenges and Opportunities

While ONDC has made significant strides, it has faced challenges in securing participation from major industry players. However, the memorandum of understanding with Uber marks a major step forward, potentially enabling a diverse range of mobility solutions to benefit every Indian. ONDC is also working on making the network self-sustained, with discussions underway regarding the model to start charging a marginal fee to some participants.

Uber’s Focus on the Indian Market

India remains a key market for Uber, where it continues to expand its offerings. The memorandum of understanding with ONDC reflects Uber’s commitment to furthering its presence and impact in India’s evolving mobility and commerce landscape.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Google Maps Partners With India’s ONDC To Add Metro Ticket Booking
News

Google Maps Partners With India’s ONDC To Add Metro Ticket Booking

by Stoddard Lent | 19 October 2023
How Many People Use PayPal
FINTECH

How Many People Use PayPal

by Aloysia Mercurio | 1 November 2023
New Electric Airship Unveiled In Silicon Valley: A Game-Changer In Drone Technology
News

New Electric Airship Unveiled In Silicon Valley: A Game-Changer In Drone Technology

by Ola Gorman | 13 November 2023
Rapido Expands Into Cab Market To Compete With Uber And Ola
News

Rapido Expands Into Cab Market To Compete With Uber And Ola

by Taffy Maye | 27 October 2023
New Partnership Between Uber Eats And Getir To Revolutionize Grocery Deliveries In Europe
News

New Partnership Between Uber Eats And Getir To Revolutionize Grocery Deliveries In Europe

by Nydia Nicks | 26 September 2023
What Is Card Tokenization RBI
FINTECH

What Is Card Tokenization RBI

by Hester Sanford | 16 November 2023
What Are The Modes Available For Cashless Payment In India By Government
FINTECH

What Are The Modes Available For Cashless Payment In India By Government

by Modesty Bigham | 16 November 2023
Top 6 Potential Dangers of AI Technology You Never Knew
AI

Top 6 Potential Dangers of AI Technology You Never Knew

by Juliet | 7 October 2020

Recent Stories

Hohm Energy Secures $8M Seed Funding To Drive Rooftop Solar Adoption In South Africa
News

Hohm Energy Secures $8M Seed Funding To Drive Rooftop Solar Adoption In South Africa

by Elnora Elrod | 22 February 2024
Uber To Explore Integration With India’s ONDC For Mobility And Commerce
News

Uber To Explore Integration With India’s ONDC For Mobility And Commerce

by Elnora Elrod | 22 February 2024
How To Place Blocks In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Place Blocks In Minecraft

by Elnora Elrod | 22 February 2024
How To Build A Treehouse In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Build A Treehouse In Minecraft

by Elnora Elrod | 22 February 2024
Samsung Expands Galaxy AI Features To More Devices With One UI 6.1 Update
News

Samsung Expands Galaxy AI Features To More Devices With One UI 6.1 Update

by Elnora Elrod | 22 February 2024
Musk’s X Complies With Indian Government Orders To Withhold Accounts And Tweets
News

Musk’s X Complies With Indian Government Orders To Withhold Accounts And Tweets

by Elnora Elrod | 22 February 2024
How To Make Cake Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make Cake Minecraft

by Elnora Elrod | 22 February 2024
How To Make Leather In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make Leather In Minecraft

by Elnora Elrod | 22 February 2024