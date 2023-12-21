top-5-pet-tech-gifts-to-spoil-your-fur-babies-in-2023

If you’re on the lookout for the perfect gift to pamper your beloved pets, there are a variety of high-tech options to consider. These innovative gadgets are designed to make pet ownership more convenient and your pets’ lives more enjoyable. From smart cameras for constant pet surveillance to interactive toys and water fountains for cats, here are five top pet tech gifts for 2023.

Key Takeaway These top pet tech gifts for 2023 offer innovative ways to enhance the lives of your pets and make pet ownership more convenient. From interactive communication tools to advanced surveillance cameras, there are options to suit every pet owner's needs.

PetCube Bites 2 Lite: Ideal for Nervous Pet Parents

Price: $149

The PetCube Bites 2 Lite is a smart camera equipped with a 1080p HD video, night vision, a 160-degree lens, two-way audio, and a treat dispenser. This dispenser allows you to remotely dispense treats to your pet, making it a fun way to interact with them and reward positive behavior, especially when you’re away from home.

FluentPet: For Chatty Doggos and Kitty Cats

Price: Starting from $40

FluentPet is a system of foam hex tiles and recordable sound buttons designed to teach your pet how to communicate their wants and needs. It’s a great tool for pet owners who want to engage their pets in learning to “speak” certain words, and it provides an interactive way for pets to express themselves.

Cheerble Ball: Perfect for Non-Stop Players

Price: $44.99

The Cheerble Ball is a self-rolling ball with three interactive modes – roll, bounce, and light up. It aims to provide mental stimulation and physical exercise for pets, offering a temporary yet helpful solution for busy pet owners who want to keep their pets entertained.

Fi Smart Dog Collar (Series 3): For Escape Artists

Price: $19/month

The Fi Smart Dog Collar creates a geofence for your dog and uses algorithms to detect when your dog escapes, providing peace of mind for pet owners. With Wi-Fi and GPS tracking, it can also monitor your dog’s activity and location, making it an essential gadget for pet safety.

Petlibro Capsule Water Fountain: For Pampered Fur Babies

Price: $31.99

The Petlibro Capsule Water Fountain is designed to entice cats to drink more water by providing a quiet, flowing stream of filtered water. While it offers a luxurious drinking experience for pets, it’s important to note that the filter needs to be replaced regularly to maintain water freshness.