Newsnews
News

Tigran Sloyan Discusses Closing The Talent Gap And Mitigating Bias In Hiring

Written by: Rosemaria Howarth | Published: 16 February 2024
tigran-sloyan-discusses-closing-the-talent-gap-and-mitigating-bias-in-hiring
News

This week on Found, Tigran Sloyan, the co-founder and CEO of CodeSignal, joined Becca and Dom to discuss the innovative ways his company is addressing the talent gap and bias in the hiring process. CodeSignal is a skills assessment platform that is revolutionizing traditional resume-based hiring by leveraging artificial intelligence to identify top talent.

Key Takeaway

CodeSignal’s skills assessment platform is revolutionizing traditional hiring practices by focusing on skills rather than resumes, leading to more equitable and diverse hiring outcomes.

Inspiration and Immigration

Sloyan shared his inspiring journey of immigrating to America and launching CodeSignal. His personal experience with the challenges of traditional hiring processes fueled his determination to create a more equitable system that focuses on skills assessment.

Equitable Hiring Practices

CodeSignal’s approach to skills assessment aims to mitigate bias in hiring by providing a level playing field for all candidates. By focusing on skills rather than resumes, the platform opens up opportunities for individuals who may have been overlooked in traditional hiring processes.

Building a Diverse Team

Sloyan also discussed the importance of hiring for his own team and emphasized the value of diversity. By prioritizing skills assessment in the hiring process, CodeSignal is able to identify and recruit talent from a wide range of backgrounds, contributing to a more diverse and inclusive work environment.

Subscribe to Found to hear more stories from founders each week and stay updated on the latest innovations in the startup world.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

What Is Big Data In HR
FINTECH

What Is Big Data In HR

by Annelise Whipple | 16 November 2023
How Does Virtual Reality Help To Make Work Experiences More Inclusive
TECHNOLOGY

How Does Virtual Reality Help To Make Work Experiences More Inclusive

by Sascha Bueno | 2 August 2023
50inTech: Revolutionizing Diversity Measurement In Tech With KPIs
News

50inTech: Revolutionizing Diversity Measurement In Tech With KPIs

by Dionis Lewis | 26 October 2023
What Is Bias In Machine Learning
FINTECH

What Is Bias In Machine Learning

by Samaria Keith | 17 November 2023
What Is The Prospect For Women In Cybersecurity ?
TECHNOLOGY

What Is The Prospect For Women In Cybersecurity ?

by Miguela Strickland | 12 September 2023
How To Reduce Bias Machine Learning
FINTECH

How To Reduce Bias Machine Learning

by Ava Fielder | 17 November 2023
How Many Unfilled Cybersecurity Jobs Are There
TECHNOLOGY

How Many Unfilled Cybersecurity Jobs Are There

by Rey Deville | 12 September 2023
How Are Predictive Analytics And Machine Learning Related?
FINTECH

How Are Predictive Analytics And Machine Learning Related?

by Freddie Mccormick | 17 November 2023

Recent Stories

What Age Is Minecraft For
GAMING

What Age Is Minecraft For

by Rosemaria Howarth | 16 February 2024
What Is Minecraft
GAMING

What Is Minecraft

by Rosemaria Howarth | 16 February 2024
How To Remove SIM Card From OnePlus Nord
Mobile Devices

How To Remove SIM Card From OnePlus Nord

by Rosemaria Howarth | 16 February 2024
How To Scan QR Codes On OnePlus Nord
Mobile Devices

How To Scan QR Codes On OnePlus Nord

by Rosemaria Howarth | 16 February 2024
Where To Buy OnePlus Nord 2
Mobile Devices

Where To Buy OnePlus Nord 2

by Rosemaria Howarth | 16 February 2024
Managing Your Calls: Checking Blocked Calls On Oneplus Nord
Mobile Devices

Managing Your Calls: Checking Blocked Calls On Oneplus Nord

by Rosemaria Howarth | 16 February 2024
How To Factory Reset OnePlus Nord
Mobile Devices

How To Factory Reset OnePlus Nord

by Rosemaria Howarth | 16 February 2024
Where Are Call Recordings Saved On OnePlus Nord
Mobile Devices

Where Are Call Recordings Saved On OnePlus Nord

by Rosemaria Howarth | 16 February 2024