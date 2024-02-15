How To Prevent And Treat VR Sickness: Expert Tips

Virtual reality (VR) has become increasingly popular, but along with its rise, reports of VR sickness have also surfaced. This condition, experienced by around one-quarter of people, can lead to symptoms such as nausea, headaches, dizziness, fatigue, and vomiting. If you’re one of the unlucky ones who suffer from VR sickness, there are ways to prevent and alleviate it.

Understanding VR Sickness

VR sickness, also known as motion sickness, occurs when the brain receives conflicting information from the eyes, body, and inner ear. This discrepancy in sensory input can lead to discomfort and unpleasant symptoms, especially when using VR headsets designed to simulate reality.

Apple’s Guidelines for Minimizing VR Sickness

Apple, the tech giant behind the Vision Pro headset, has issued guidelines to help users minimize the risk of VR sickness. These guidelines include:

Avoiding prolonged usage and excessive movement while wearing the headset

Reducing visual motion by adjusting the size of the window, increasing distance to the window, and utilizing the Reduce Motion setting on the device

Expert Advice for VR Users

Aside from following Apple’s recommendations, experts suggest limiting VR usage, especially for individuals prone to motion sickness. Trying out the VR experience before making a purchase is also advised, as it can help determine individual susceptibility to VR sickness.