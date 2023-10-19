Newsnews
News

Tech Startup Cosmos Innovation Receives Backing From Temasek’s Xero For Next-Generation Solar Cell Technology

Written by: Brynne Collier | Published: 20 October 2023
tech-startup-cosmos-innovation-receives-backing-from-temaseks-xero-for-next-generation-solar-cell-technology
News

Singapore-based company Cosmos Innovation has secured a total of $19.7 million in funding, with major investment coming from Xora Innovation, the early-stage deep tech investment platform of Temasek. The startup aims to revolutionize solar cell technology by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to optimize the design of perovskite silicon tandem solar cells.

Key Takeaway

Cosmos Innovation, backed by investment from Xera Innovation, a part of Temasek, is utilizing AI-driven optimization to revolutionize the design of perovskite silicon tandem solar cells. By automating and accelerating the development process, Cosmos aims to create highly efficient and cost-effective solar panels. This technology has the potential to disrupt the solar industry, offering greater energy conversion and space-saving benefits.

What are Perovskite Silicon Tandem Solar Cells?

Perovskite silicon tandem solar cells are a combination of perovskite crystals layered on top of traditional silicon cells. This technology captures solar energy more efficiently than conventional silicon cells, leading to the creation of highly powerful solar panels. Due to its multi-layer architecture, designing an efficient perovskite silicon tandem solar cell has been a challenge. However, Cosmos Innovation aims to address this issue through the use of AI-driven optimization.

How Cosmos Innovation is Using AI to Optimize Solar Cell Design

Cosmos Innovation has developed an AI recipe optimization platform called Mobius. This platform is utilized to accelerate the development process of solar cells by reducing the need for manual, trial-and-error based approaches. Instead, Mobius leverages AI to speed up the experimental design, testing, and iteration loop of semiconductors. By automating and optimizing the design process, Cosmos aims to create the world’s first self-learning fab in the solar and semiconductor space.

Founders and Expertise

The startup was founded in 2020 by CEO Vijay Chandrasekhar and CTO Joel Li. Chandrasekhar previously led an AI effort at the Institute for Infocomm Research, overseeing AI projects with a focus on semiconductors. Li, on the other hand, has extensive experience in solar energy research and AI solution development for manufacturers and R&D institutes. The founders’ expertise and background position Cosmos Innovation to make a significant impact in the solar industry.

Advantages and Market Segments

Perovskite silicon tandem solar cell technology offers several advantages over traditional silicon cells. First, it is more efficient in capturing different parts of the solar spectrum, resulting in higher energy conversion. Second, it takes up less space, making it particularly suitable for area-constrained applications such as residential rooftop panels, commercial and industrial installations, and power plants. By increasing efficiency and reducing space requirements, perovskite silicon tandem solar cells have the potential to revolutionize the solar industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Solar-powered Everything: An Interview With Giovanni Fili Of Exeger
News

Solar-powered Everything: An Interview With Giovanni Fili Of Exeger

by Millie Hurt | 11 October 2023
Max Q: Firefly Conquers The Night
News

Max Q: Firefly Conquers The Night

by Loise Gant | 19 September 2023
Alliance DAO’s Latest Cohort Of Startups Building In Crypto Winter
News

Alliance DAO’s Latest Cohort Of Startups Building In Crypto Winter

by Lyndsey Haught | 19 October 2023
Universities That Offer Free College Courses Online 
TECH REVIEWS

Universities That Offer Free College Courses Online 

by Natalia Go | 25 January 2021
How To Watch Solar Eclipse
TECHNOLOGY

How To Watch Solar Eclipse

by Irita Sanborn | 8 August 2023
15 Amazing Merge Cube Augmented Reality Stem Tool for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing Merge Cube Augmented Reality Stem Tool for 2023

by Ardelle Palladino | 22 August 2023
8 Best Solar Keyboard for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

8 Best Solar Keyboard for 2023

by Salaidh Warrington | 26 August 2023
15 Best Nebula Projector For 2023
TECHNOLOGY

15 Best Nebula Projector For 2023

by Virginia Hoover | 12 October 2023

Recent Stories

How To Rent A Drone
TECHNOLOGY

How To Rent A Drone

by Brynne Collier | 20 October 2023
How Fast Can A Delivery Drone Fly
TECHNOLOGY

How Fast Can A Delivery Drone Fly

by Brynne Collier | 20 October 2023
How To Jam Drone Signal
TECHNOLOGY

How To Jam Drone Signal

by Brynne Collier | 20 October 2023
How Fast Can A Racing Drone Fly
TECHNOLOGY

How Fast Can A Racing Drone Fly

by Brynne Collier | 20 October 2023
Which Is The Best Drone In Low Price?
TECHNOLOGY

Which Is The Best Drone In Low Price?

by Brynne Collier | 20 October 2023
How To Fold A Drone Landing Pad
TECHNOLOGY

How To Fold A Drone Landing Pad

by Brynne Collier | 20 October 2023
How To Sell Drone Services
TECHNOLOGY

How To Sell Drone Services

by Brynne Collier | 20 October 2023
How To Drone Photography
TECHNOLOGY

How To Drone Photography

by Brynne Collier | 20 October 2023