Tape It’s AI-Powered Denoiser Revolutionizes Music Recording

A new startup called Tape It has unveiled its latest innovation in the realm of music recording. The company, founded by musicians and friends Thomas Walther and Jan Nash, aims to revolutionize the audio-recording process with its AI-powered denoising algorithm. This new software is designed to automatically remove background noise, such as hums and hisses, from any type of audio, not just speech.

Key Takeaway Tape It has developed an AI-powered denoising algorithm that automatically removes background noise in audio recordings, delivering studio-quality results. The software is poised to disrupt the music recording industry by providing an affordable alternative to expensive and complex studio software.

Tape It initially gained attention with its iOS recording app for musicians, which allowed for automatic instrument detection and annotation. The app quickly gained popularity, boasting around 10,000 monthly active users. However, the team behind Tape It wanted to expand their use of AI and address a common challenge faced by musicians — background noise.

Enhancing the Recording Experience with AI

The introduction of Tape It’s AI-powered denoising software marks a significant milestone for the startup. Over the past two years, they have been refining their algorithm to reduce environmental noise and electrical interference commonly encountered during recording sessions. By leveraging AI, Tape It aims to provide musicians with an affordable solution that produces studio-quality results.

Traditionally, professional denoising systems required manual control of complex software by skilled professionals. Tape It’s innovative approach involves connecting a neural network controller to a signal processing-based noise reduction algorithm. This allows for automatic denoising of various audio signals, including music.

To demonstrate the effectiveness of their software, Tape It plans to release an academic study accompanied by a rigorous listening test. The results of this test will showcase the quality of their software compared to industry-leading denoisers.

Potential Applications and Industry Interest

Although Tape It’s denoising software has just been introduced, it has already garnered interest from notable potential customers, including a large studio software vendor and a prominent hardware manufacturer. While the details of enterprise pricing are yet to be disclosed, Tape It also plans to offer affordable plans for smaller startups.

Furthermore, Tape It’s innovative use of AI extends beyond the music industry. The company’s achievement in training a system that automates professional denoising systems has implications for other applications of automating studio software. The academic community has shown interest in this breakthrough, recognizing its potential for advancing various fields.

The Future of Tape It

Tape It, comprised of a five-person team spread across Berlin, London, Los Angeles, and Stockholm, continues to bootstrap its operations. Despite previously declining funding offers, the company is considering raising funds to keep up with the fast-paced AI market. However, no formal decisions have been made regarding funding at this time.

As Tape It progresses, it plans to integrate its AI-powered denoising software into its flagship Tape It app. In the meantime, the company has made the AI denoiser available as a free web app and intends to license the technology to vendors in the future.

The introduction of Tape It’s AI-powered noise reduction software marks a significant milestone for musicians and recording enthusiasts alike. With this innovative solution, the focus can be shifted entirely to the creative aspects of recording, allowing artists to write more songs and produce high-quality audio without the distraction of background noise.