snyk-strengthens-appsec-platform-with-acquisition-of-helios

Snyk, a developer-focused security company, has recently acquired Helios, a Tel Aviv-based startup specializing in helping developers troubleshoot and understand their microservices in production. This acquisition is aimed at enhancing Snyk’s AppRisk service, which focuses on application security, and providing a more comprehensive security solution during both the build and production phases.

Key Takeaway Snyk’s acquisition of Helios aims to strengthen its AppSec platform by integrating Helios’ technologies to provide enhanced security throughout the software development lifecycle.

Acquisition Details

Snyk’s acquisition of Helios follows its previous acquisition of Enso Security in June 2023. The acquisition is part of a broader trend where larger players are acquiring point solutions to consolidate their offerings and reduce expenses. While the financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed, it marks a significant move for Snyk in expanding its security capabilities.

Integration of Helios’ Technology

Snyk plans to integrate Helios’ end-to-end application discovery service and its OpenTelemetry-based run-time data collection tools into its AppRisk service. This integration aims to provide Snyk’s customers with enhanced visibility and security throughout the software development lifecycle.

Shared Vision and Future Plans

The founders of Helios, Eli Cohen and Ran Nozik, expressed their excitement about the acquisition, highlighting the shared vision and DNA of both companies. They emphasized the potential synergies between Helios and Snyk, envisioning a stronger and more comprehensive security solution for their customers.

CEO’s Perspective

Peter McKay, CEO of Snyk, emphasized the increasing complexity of software development and the critical security concerns that accompany it. He stated that the acquisition was executed with these concerns in mind and expressed the company’s commitment to advancing its Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) vision.