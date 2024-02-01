Snap Recalls Pixy Drone Over Fire Hazard, Offers Refunds To Owners

Snap and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) have issued a recall for the discontinued Pixy drone due to a fire risk. Owners are advised to cease using the drone and refrain from charging its batteries. This action follows the CPSC’s receipt of four reports regarding battery overheating and bulging, resulting in one minor battery fire and one minor injury.

Refund Details

The recall includes a refund of at least $185 and up to $250 for those who purchased the “flight pack” bundle. Owners can also receive between $40 and $50 if they have the Pixy’s extra charger and battery combo, and between $16 and $20 for spare batteries themselves. More information about the recall is available at support.pixy.com. Eligible individuals who bought the drone from Snap, Amazon, or received it as a gift can avail of the refund.

About the Pixy Drone

Snap unveiled the palm-sized drone camera in April 2022 after years of speculation and reportedly sold tens of thousands of units, as indicated in the CPSC’s recall listing. Despite its limited functionality, with no need for a controller or memory card, CEO Evan Spiegel had high aspirations for the project, believing the market for personal drones to be even larger than that for camera glasses, another hardware category Snap has ventured into.