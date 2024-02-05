Newsnews
Samsung Chief Jay Y. Lee Acquitted In 2015 Merger Case

Written by: Garnette Ahrens | Published: 5 February 2024
News

Samsung Electronics executive chairman Jay Y. Lee has been declared not guilty on the charge of stock price manipulation and accounting fraud related to the merger of Samsung affiliates in 2015, a South Korean Court ruled on Monday.

Key Takeaway

The court ruling acquitted Samsung’s Jay Y. Lee in the 2015 merger case, but the prosecutors could still appeal the decision.

Prosecutors’ Allegations

  • Prosecutors had called for Lee to be jailed for five years and fined 500 million KRW ($375,000) over charges of violating the Capital Markets Act — accounting fraud and stock manipulation connected to an $8 billion merger of Samsung affiliates in 2015.
  • The South Korean prosecutors alleged the merger helped Lee secure his control of the Korean tech giant.

Lee’s Defense

In the November hearing, Lee denied his wrongdoing and claimed that the merger and accounting processes were part of normal management activities for the company. He also stated that he had never had personal gain concerning the merger and had never tried harming other shareholders to increase his stake in Samsung’s affiliate.

Prosecutors’ Claims

  • Prosecutors claim that Lee and other executives at Samsung inflated the stock price of Cheil Industries and depreciated its construction subsidiary, Samsung C&T, during the merger, which is an illegal process to benefit Lee, giving greater control of Samsung Electronics.
  • According to the prosecutors, Samsung’s merger process took a toll on the shareholders of Samsung C&T.
  • Lee is also accused of engaging in a $3.9 billion accounting fraud at Samsung Biologics, Samsung’s biopharmaceutical unit, as part of the same case.

Response to the Ruling

“The ruling confirmed that the merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil, as well as Samsung Biologics’ accounting, was legitimate,” Lee’s lawyer said in a statement. “I sincerely thank the court for making a sagacious judgment.”

Previous Legal Issues

In a separate case related to the merger, the Samsung chief was convicted of bribing former South Korean president Park Geun-hye. Lee, who went to jail for 18 months from 2017 to 2021, was paroled in 2021 and was granted a presidential pardon in 2022.

