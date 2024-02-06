Newsnews
Saleor Closes $8M Round Led By Target Global And Zalando

Written by: Karen Busch | Published: 6 February 2024
Saleor, a startup based in Poland and the U.S., has successfully secured an $8 million Seed-extension round. This funding was led by Target Global and Zalando, a major e-commerce player. Other participants in the funding round included SNR VC Kevin Mahaffey, Cherry Ventures, and TQ Ventures.

Key Takeaway

Saleor, an open-source ‘headless’ e-commerce platform, has secured an $8 million Seed-extension round led by Target Global and Zalando. This funding reflects the growing significance of Open Source in the e-commerce industry and Saleor’s position as a competitive player in the market.

Open Source E-commerce Platform

Saleor is known for developing an open-source ‘headless’ e-commerce platform. This platform is utilized by developers to create customized online shops. The company’s API handles the back-end operations of online shopping, while developers have the flexibility to design a unique front end for their e-commerce websites.

Notable Investors and Market Position

Target Global, a prominent investor known for backing successful ventures like Revolut and Auto1, expressed its interest in Saleor’s thriving open-source community and robust SaaS offering. Zalando, a leading European e-commerce destination, cited Saleor’s traction with global brands as a key factor in its investment decision.

Impact on E-commerce Landscape

The recent Seed-extension round signifies the growing influence of Open Source in the e-commerce sector, which has traditionally been dominated by proprietary solutions. Saleor competes with established e-commerce tools and legacy vendors, positioning itself as a modern and adaptable alternative.

Future Vision and Business Evolution

Co-founder Mirek Mencel highlighted the importance of optimizing customer experience in today’s evolving market. He emphasized the role of Saleor in enabling brands to meet the increasing expectations of consumers. Mencel also discussed the rise of Open Source in e-commerce, underscoring the platform’s potential to foster communities around products, similar to the open-source community model.

