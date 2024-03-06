Revolutionizing Business Intelligence: Fluent’s AI-Powered Language Models

Large organizations often rely on business intelligence (BI) tools to gain insights into their operations. However, the process of extracting valuable information from business databases has been cumbersome and time-consuming. This is where UK startup Fluent is making waves with its innovative approach.

Key Takeaway Fluent’s integration of AI-powered language models with business intelligence tools is set to revolutionize the way organizations interact with their data, making data analysis more accessible and efficient for business users.

AI-Powered Language Models for Streamlined Data Analysis

Fluent has secured a $7.5 million seed investment to leverage AI-based Large Language Models (LLMs) in the realm of business intelligence. By integrating LLMs with business databases, Fluent aims to simplify the process of querying data, making it more accessible to a wider audience.

Challenges in Traditional BI Tools

Traditional BI tools often require technical expertise to navigate complex SQL queries and generate meaningful visualizations. Companies such as Tableau, Power BI, Looker, and QuickSight have dominated this space, but the process of building and using BI dashboards has posed challenges for data teams and end users alike.

Fluent’s Vision for Conversational Data Analysis

Fluent’s approach involves creating a “conversational layer” powered by natural-language LLMs, allowing users to interact with their data warehouse using plain English. This shift towards conversational data analysis has the potential to significantly reduce response times and empower users to derive insights more efficiently.

Empowering Business Users with Data Insights

Fluent’s CEO, Robert Van Den Bergh, emphasizes the company’s focus on enabling business users to obtain answers to their data-related questions without delving into complex modeling processes. By bridging the gap between technical and non-technical users, Fluent aims to democratize data analysis within organizations.