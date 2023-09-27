Newsnews
Ray-Ban’s Meta Smart Glasses To Offer Text Translation And More

Written by: Alina Glass | Published: 28 September 2023
Ray-Ban has recently unveiled its latest addition to the world of smart glasses at the Connect event in Menlo Park. The Meta smart glasses come with an array of impressive features, with livestreaming being the standout addition compared to the previous generation. However, the excitement does not end there. The company has announced that a software update planned for next year will bring even more capabilities to the glasses, including the ability to identify landmarks and translate signs.

Key Takeaway

Ray-Ban’s Meta smart glasses offer a range of impressive features, with livestreaming being their standout addition. The imminent software update will further enhance the glasses by enabling them to identify landmarks and translate signs. While lacking a head-up display, the glasses rely on voice commands for easy navigation and control. This advancement in smart glasses technology demonstrates the potential for these devices to become an integral part of our daily lives in the future.

Evolution of Smart Glasses

The Meta smart glasses are a step forward in the evolution of wearable technology. While they might not offer the live voice translation feature promised by Google a few years ago, they still provide a glimpse into the future of smart glasses. The glasses rely mainly on voice commands, as they lack a head-up display. This limitation, however, does not hinder their functionality but rather enhances it by prioritizing voice-activated controls.

Advanced Real-World Features

Thanks to the upcoming “multi-modal” update, Ray-Ban’s Meta smart glasses will gain new and exciting real-world features. Among these additions is the ability to identify landmarks in your surroundings. Imagine walking down the street and having your glasses inform you about the history of a building or the significance of a monument. Additionally, the glasses will also be capable of translating signs, making them an invaluable companion while traveling or exploring new places.

Looking Ahead

As technology continues to advance, so will the capabilities of smart glasses. With each update and release, we are witnessing a steady improvement in functionality and practicality. The Meta smart glasses represent a significant milestone in this progress, showcasing how these wearable devices are becoming more capable and intuitive. The future of smart glasses looks promising, with the potential to enhance our daily lives in numerous ways.

