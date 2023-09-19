Project Gutenberg Brings 5,000 Audiobooks To Life With Synthetic Speech

Open book repository Project Gutenberg has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative by turning thousands of its titles into audiobooks using synthetic speech. The organization has collaborated with MIT and Microsoft to utilize artificial intelligence-generated speech, making these audiobooks available for free download or streaming on various platforms. This remarkable endeavor addresses the issue of accessibility in literature and provides an opportunity for readers to enjoy older and more obscure titles in an audio format.

Embracing Technology for Audiobook Production

Unlike traditional audiobook creation, which involves narration by a human and encompasses time-consuming processes such as editing and publishing, Project Gutenberg’s approach significantly reduces production time and costs. By partnering with MIT and Microsoft, the project utilizes AI-generated speech to bring these books to life. This technological marvel underscores Project Gutenberg’s commitment to disseminating public domain literature in multiple formats.

The extensive archive of Project Gutenberg comprises books with non-uniform formatting, often derived from sources with errors introduced by optical character recognition processes. Moreover, the files are imperfectly edited and corrected by volunteers. Extracting the relevant text suitable for audio narration presented a significant challenge. Mark Hamilton, project co-lead affiliated with Microsoft and MIT, explained, “Each one of the e-books in Project Gutenberg is in its own idiosyncratic HTML format with lots of text you wouldn’t want to hear read aloud like tables, contents, indices, page numbers, etc. The hardest part of the project was extracting the good text to read aloud.”

Code Magic Unleashed: Introducing Automated Audiobooks

To overcome the formatting challenges, the project team devised a system that sifted through the archive and identified book files with similar formats. This enabled them to determine which clusters were best suited for automated audio narration. While this initial batch showcases a slightly idiosyncratic selection, efforts are underway to refine the system to encompass the full library of 60,000 books in future releases.

The narration itself is powered by multiple machine learning and synthetic speech tools. Over the past few years, these tools have undergone significant advancements, making automated audiobook production feasible on a large scale. Project Gutenberg’s approach emphasizes creating a natural and engaging listening experience. By utilizing an automatic speaker and emotion inference system, the team dynamically adjusts the reading voice and tone based on the context of the text. This ensures a more lifelike and captivating audiobook experience, particularly in passages with multiple characters or emotional dialogue.