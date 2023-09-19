Tezza: The New Contender In Easy-to-Use Photo And Video Editing Tools

Tezza, a startup founded by influencers Tezza Barton and Cole Herrmann, is disrupting the photo and video editing landscape with its user-friendly app. With the aim of becoming the go-to tool for influencers and content creators, Tezza offers a wide range of features, including hundreds of editorial templates, curated presets, overlays, and Instagram feed management tools.

Key Takeaway Tezza, a self-funded startup, is on track to achieve $32 million in annual recurring revenue. With over 2.5 million active monthly users, Tezza is quickly becoming a favorite among influencers and content creators.

Photo Editing Made Simple

With over 20 million downloads since its launch in 2018, Tezza is quickly gaining traction in the editing space. The app simplifies the editing process by allowing users to upload their photos and videos and choose from a selection of filters. This gives their content a professionally edited look without the need for expensive influencer-created presets.

Tezza Studio: A Game-Changing Feature

One of Tezza’s standout offerings is its recently launched feature called “Tezza Studio.” This video-editing tool enables users to easily edit full-feature videos with vintage-inspired film effects, music, presets, and fonts. This puts Tezza in direct competition with VSCO, which introduced its first video editing tool in 2017.

By Creators, For Creators

What sets Tezza apart from other editing apps is that it was developed by digital creators who intimately understand the needs of their community. Tezza’s founder, Tezza Barton, has a unique perspective on trends and pain points in content creation, allowing her to develop solutions that resonate with creators. In contrast, many other editing apps are seen as “boring, black and white, technical tools built by men.” This subtle jab at VSCO highlights Tezza’s commitment to catering to the aesthetic preferences of its users.

Celebrities and Influencers on Board

Tezza has gained popularity among celebrities and influencers, with users including Kourtney Kardashian, Gigi Hadid, Shay Mitchell, Olivia Wilde, Madeleine White, Ashley Graham, and Nessa Barrett. This high-profile support further solidifies Tezza’s position as a leading editing app in the industry.

Unlocking the Power of AI

Looking ahead, Tezza plans to incorporate AI tools into its app. This includes features that replicate the look of film in images, catering to the growing demand for vintage aesthetics. The integration of AI technology will further enhance the user experience and establish Tezza as an innovative player in the editing market.

Tezza is available for free download on iOS and Android devices, with premium subscription tiers ranging from $5.99 to $9.99 per month. With its intuitive interface, extensive features, and commitment to user needs, Tezza is set to give established players like VSCO a run for their money.