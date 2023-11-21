Newsnews
News

Powder AI Clipping Tool Introduces Shouting Detection Feature

Written by: Merry Vega | Published: 21 November 2023
powder-ai-clipping-tool-introduces-shouting-detection-feature
News

Powder, an AI-powered clipping software that turns gaming stream highlights into short-form videos, is introducing a new feature that can detect when creators yell during their streams. This update will enable gamers to create even more engaging montages. Additionally, Powder is working on speech-to-text software that will provide creators with a transcript of their entire stream and allow them to search for specific keywords.

Key Takeaway

Powder, an AI clipping tool for gaming, is introducing new features that can detect shouting during streams and provide creators with transcripts of their entire stream. These enhancements aim to enhance the emotional aspect of gaming content creation and save streamers valuable time searching for highlights.

AI Models Tailored to Gaming

Powder has developed over 40 proprietary game-specific AI models, including audio analysis and laughter detection. It has also created standalone models for popular titles such as Fortnite, Valorant, Apex Legends, Call of Duty, Rocket League, Fall Guys, Elden Ring, and Among Us. The company is now launching a model for Counter-Strike 2.

With these models, Powder’s AI scans stream recordings from platforms like Twitch, YouTube, or MP4 files, and identifies spikes in activity, such as victories, assists, kills, and other significant in-game moments. It then uses these highlights to create short montages that creators can easily upload to social media platforms.

Recognizing Shouting and Enhancing Emotion

Similar to Powder’s existing laughter recognition capability, the platform will soon introduce an AI tool that can recognize fluctuations in voice. This allows creators to generate clips of moments when they shout during intense ranked matches. Powder expects to launch this feature in mid-December.

Powder Co-founder and CEO Barthélémy Kiss emphasized the importance of capturing the emotional aspect of gaming content creation, stating, “The combination of skill-based moments and deeply emotional moments is what makes gaming content creation so unique and special.”

Speech-to-Text Technology and Stream Highlights

In addition to the voice recognition feature, Powder is also introducing speech-to-text technology. This will provide creators with a transcript of their entire stream, making it easier to search for specific words and find the best highlights. The software is tailored with gaming lingo to ensure more accurate and precise results. Creators can enter mood prompts such as “Find me five funny clips where my fans go crazy.”

Powder’s CEO Kiss believes that being able to search and contextualize clips in long videos, such as Twitch streams, with AI is a valuable tool for content creators and their support teams, including video editors, agents, and managers.

Enhanced Community Hype Feature

Powder is also updating its “Community Hype” feature, which detects chat spikes. The upcoming update will recommend clips where the community “goes crazy,” providing another perspective on what makes a highlight moment in a stream. This enables Powder AI to recommend moments that the community deems memorable and worth sharing.

Time-Saving Solution for Streamers

According to a survey conducted by Powder, streamers spend an average of 53 hours per month, or 630 hours per year, searching for highlights and editing clips. Powder claims that its AI-powered software can save streamers up to 10 hours per week, equating to 520 hours per year.

This France-based startup, founded in 2018, has raised $22 million in funding to date.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Open Empathic: Enabling Emotion-Detecting AI Through Open Source
News

Open Empathic: Enabling Emotion-Detecting AI Through Open Source

by Gabbi Horgan | 28 October 2023
Top 15 Real-Life Machine Learning Applications
TECH REVIEWS

Top 15 Real-Life Machine Learning Applications

by Natasha | 6 August 2019
Wondershare Filmora Review: Strengthen Your Editing Game Today
TECH REVIEWS

Wondershare Filmora Review: Strengthen Your Editing Game Today

by Albert De Venecia | 25 August 2022
14 Best Zmodo Wireless Camera for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

14 Best Zmodo Wireless Camera for 2023

by Rafa Wakefield | 26 August 2023
TikTok’s New Feature Allows Direct Posting From Adobe Apps, CapCut, Twitch, And More
News

TikTok’s New Feature Allows Direct Posting From Adobe Apps, CapCut, Twitch, And More

by Kip Nakamura | 11 October 2023
How Do You Do 3D Printing
TECHNOLOGY

How Do You Do 3D Printing

by Emmie Velazquez | 30 July 2023
15 Amazing 360 Webcam for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

15 Amazing 360 Webcam for 2023

by Sofia Lafontaine | 23 September 2023
30 Best Amazon Alexa Games to Play When You’re Bored
HOW TO

30 Best Amazon Alexa Games to Play When You’re Bored

by Kelvin | 18 March 2021

Recent Stories

Cruise’s Apology And Key Highlights From The LA Auto Show
News

Cruise’s Apology And Key Highlights From The LA Auto Show

by Merry Vega | 21 November 2023
Hackers Access Sensitive Health Data Of Welltok Patients
News

Hackers Access Sensitive Health Data Of Welltok Patients

by Merry Vega | 21 November 2023
China’s Tech Giants Show Interest In Web3, But Face Limited Prospects
News

China’s Tech Giants Show Interest In Web3, But Face Limited Prospects

by Merry Vega | 21 November 2023
Microsoft Takes The Lead In OpenAI Shake-Up, Boosts Stock Price
News

Microsoft Takes The Lead In OpenAI Shake-Up, Boosts Stock Price

by Merry Vega | 21 November 2023
New Update: High-profile Advertisers Pause Spending On X After Musk Endorsed Antisemitic Post
News

New Update: High-profile Advertisers Pause Spending On X After Musk Endorsed Antisemitic Post

by Merry Vega | 21 November 2023
US Emerging Managers Secure Strong Fundraising Rebound In 2023
News

US Emerging Managers Secure Strong Fundraising Rebound In 2023

by Merry Vega | 21 November 2023
Advertiser Exodus Expected To Impact X’s Ad Revenue
News

Advertiser Exodus Expected To Impact X’s Ad Revenue

by Merry Vega | 21 November 2023
Headline’s Deepdive: Revolutionizing Startup Growth With Data-Driven Decisions
News

Headline’s Deepdive: Revolutionizing Startup Growth With Data-Driven Decisions

by Merry Vega | 21 November 2023