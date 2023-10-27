Newsnews
Open Empathic: Enabling Emotion-Detecting AI Through Open Source

Written by: Gabbi Horgan | Published: 28 October 2023
In 2019, Amazon introduced an update to its voice assistant, Alexa, that allowed it to detect frustration in customers and respond empathetically. Now, the organization behind Stable Diffusion, a data set used to train generative AI models, aims to bring similar emotion-detecting capabilities to developers worldwide, free of charge.

Key Takeaway

The nonprofit organization LAION is spearheading the Open Empathic project, which aims to equip open source AI systems with emotional intelligence. By leveraging a community-driven approach, LAION seeks to gather data sets that will train AI models to understand human emotions and improve human-AI interactions. While challenges and biases exist, LAION remains committed to transparency and hopes to create an empathic and emotionally intelligent AI accessible to all.

The Birth of Open Empathic

The nonprofit organization LAION, which builds image and text data sets for training AI, including Stable Diffusion, recently announced the Open Empathic project. Open Empathic seeks to equip open source AI systems with empathy and emotional intelligence. According to Christoph Schuhmann, a co-founder of LAION, the team noticed a gap in the open source community regarding emotional AI and felt an urgency to address it.

Through Open Empathic, LAION is calling on volunteers to contribute audio clips to a database that will be used to train AI systems, such as chatbots and text-to-speech models, to understand human emotions. The goal is to create AI that not only comprehends words but also grasps the nuances of expressions and tone shifts, resulting in more authentic and empathetic human-AI interactions.

Creating a Dataset for Emotional AI

As part of the project’s initial phase, LAION has developed a website where volunteers can annotate YouTube clips of individuals speaking. These clips, selected by LAION or the volunteers themselves, allow users to provide detailed information about the emotions conveyed and other relevant factors, such as age, gender, and accent.

LAION hopes to gather approximately 10,000 samples in the coming months and aims to reach between 100,000 and 1 million samples by next year. The organization relies on the dedication of its passionate community members who contribute annotations in their free time, all with the shared dream of creating an empathic and emotionally intelligent open source AI accessible to everyone.

Addressing Biases and Challenges

While the idea of emotion-detecting AI holds promise, it also faces significant challenges. One primary concern is the lack of universal markers for emotions, making the accuracy of emotion-detecting AI questionable. Most systems are built on outdated research from the 1970s, which fails to account for cultural and individual differences in expressing emotions.

Moreover, biases can permeate emotion-detecting AI due to the subjective nature of the data used for training. Annotators’ implicit and explicit biases can influence the labels assigned to emotions, leading to skewed results. LAION acknowledges these challenges and aims to combat biases by involving a diverse group of contributors and implementing systems to ensure the quality and authenticity of annotations.

The Promise of Emotion-Detecting AI

Despite the pitfalls and challenges, LAION envisions positive and meaningful applications for emotion-detecting AI in various fields, including robotics, psychology, professional training, education, and gaming. The organization envisions a future where AI-powered robots offer support and companionship, virtual assistants detect and respond to loneliness or anxiety, and tools aid in diagnosing psychological disorders. LAION remains committed to its open source philosophy and believes in the collective involvement of the community to ensure transparency and safety.

