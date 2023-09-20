Newsnews
Pitch Deck Dos: Why You Should Keep It Simple And Skip The Fancy Animations

Written by: Nert Gailey | Published: 21 September 2023
Your pitch deck is a critical tool for conveying essential information about your startup to potential investors. It is important to present your ideas clearly and concisely to capture their attention and communicate the value of your business.

Key Takeaway

When creating your pitch deck, it is best to avoid using builds, reveals, and animations. These elements can distract investors, lead to technical glitches, and cause compatibility issues. Focus on delivering a clear and compelling narrative that emphasizes the substance of your startup.

The Temptation of Technological Advancements

In today’s world of ever-advancing technologies, it can be tempting to incorporate all the latest bells and whistles into your pitch deck. Presentation software now offers features like build-ins, reveals, and animations, making it easier to create visually appealing slides.

Unnecessary Distractions and Disadvantages

However, the question arises: are these elements truly necessary or even beneficial when presenting to potential investors?

When it comes to using builds, reveals, and animations in your pitch deck, the answer is simple: just don’t. While these flashy elements may add superficial glamour and pizazz to your presentation, they come with significant flaws.

Firstly, complex animations can often distract investors from the core message of your pitch. Instead of focusing on the substance of your startup and its value proposition, they may be more interested in the flashy transitions and effects. This diversion can dilute the impact of your pitch and hinder effective communication.

Secondly, using animations can be time-consuming and may lead to technical glitches. There’s always a risk that the animations don’t function as intended, causing delays or interruptions during your presentation. This can create an unprofessional impression and disrupt the flow of your pitch.

Thirdly, compatibility issues may arise when presenting your pitch deck on different devices or software platforms. Not all presentation software supports advanced animations, and this can result in distorted or malfunctioning slides. It’s crucial to ensure that your pitch deck remains consistent and accessible across various mediums.

Focus on Substance and Clarity

Investors are primarily interested in the viability and potential of your business, rather than flashy effects. By concentrating on the substance of your pitch, you can provide a clear and compelling narrative that highlights the unique value propositions of your startup.

Remember, simplicity and clarity are key when it comes to creating an effective pitch deck. By avoiding unnecessary distractions and focusing on delivering a concise and engaging message, you can captivate your audience and increase your chances of securing the investment you need.

