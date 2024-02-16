Newsnews
News

No Trademark For OpenAI’s GPT

Written by: Margarete Sweeney | Published: 16 February 2024
no-trademark-for-openais-gpt
News

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has rejected OpenAI’s application to trademark “GPT,” stating that the term is considered “merely descriptive” and therefore ineligible for registration. This decision deals a blow to OpenAI’s branding efforts, but it is unlikely to result in a flood of similar chatbot models from its competitors.

Key Takeaway

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has denied OpenAI’s application to trademark “GPT,” citing that the term is “merely descriptive” and does not meet the requirements for trademarking. While this decision may impact OpenAI’s branding efforts, the company still maintains a strong presence in the GPT-related space.

Trademark Denial

The denial from the USPTO is based on the argument that “GPT” simply describes a feature, function, or characteristic of the applicant’s goods and services. OpenAI contended that it had popularized the term “GPT,” which stands for “generative pre-trained transformer,” to describe the nature of its machine learning model. However, the patent office noted that “GPT” was already in use in various other contexts by different companies, such as Amazon.

Impact on OpenAI

While OpenAI’s inability to trademark “GPT” may weaken its control over GPT-related terminology, the company still holds a significant mindshare in this space. Although its legal protections are limited, OpenAI retains the advantage of being the first to establish the “GPT” brand. This may prompt the company to further emphasize the GPT branding, despite the lack of trademark protection, to reinforce its position as the pioneer in this domain.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies
News

New AI-Powered Chatbot ChatGPT: Latest Updates And Controversies

by Tarra Escalante | 30 August 2023
OpenAI’s GPT Store: Monetize Your Own GPT With OpenAI’s New Marketplace
News

OpenAI’s GPT Store: Monetize Your Own GPT With OpenAI’s New Marketplace

by Rosalind Allen | 7 November 2023
OpenAI’s ChatGPT Skyrockets To 100 Million Weekly Active Users
News

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Skyrockets To 100 Million Weekly Active Users

by Penny Yan | 7 November 2023
How To Download GPT 4
How To

How To Download GPT 4

by Rafaela Maxfield | 29 September 2023
OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Enterprise For Business Customers
News

OpenAI Introduces ChatGPT Enterprise For Business Customers

by Florenza Schmitt | 30 August 2023
How To Download Chat GPT
How To

How To Download Chat GPT

by Bess Jamerson | 30 September 2023
OpenAI’s Developer Event Unveils Exciting Announcements For AI Enthusiasts
News

OpenAI’s Developer Event Unveils Exciting Announcements For AI Enthusiasts

by Lissy Treat | 7 November 2023
Poland Investigates OpenAI’s ChatGPT Over GDPR Complaint
News

Poland Investigates OpenAI’s ChatGPT Over GDPR Complaint

by Murial Huck | 21 September 2023

Recent Stories

How To Change Gamemode In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Change Gamemode In Minecraft

by Margarete Sweeney | 16 February 2024
Minecraft How To Get Out Of Boat
GAMING

Minecraft How To Get Out Of Boat

by Margarete Sweeney | 16 February 2024
Coinbase’s 2024 Priorities Revealed After Crushing Q4 Estimates
News

Coinbase’s 2024 Priorities Revealed After Crushing Q4 Estimates

by Margarete Sweeney | 16 February 2024
No Trademark For OpenAI’s GPT
News

No Trademark For OpenAI’s GPT

by Margarete Sweeney | 16 February 2024
German Nonprofit LAION Launches BUD-E, An Open Voice Assistant Project
News

German Nonprofit LAION Launches BUD-E, An Open Voice Assistant Project

by Margarete Sweeney | 16 February 2024
The Future Of Comics: Reading On Apple’s Vision Pro
News

The Future Of Comics: Reading On Apple’s Vision Pro

by Margarete Sweeney | 16 February 2024
How To Make A Boat In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make A Boat In Minecraft

by Margarete Sweeney | 16 February 2024
How To Use Name Tag In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Use Name Tag In Minecraft

by Margarete Sweeney | 16 February 2024