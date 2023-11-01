Newsnews
Newsworthy Sustainability Tech Pitches: A 6-Point Checklist To Grab Journalists’ Attention

Written by: Eunice Conway | Published: 2 November 2023
In today’s world, where the need for sustainable solutions is more critical than ever, tech startups are actively working to reduce our carbon footprint. However, many of these eco-conscious companies struggle to gain media coverage for their innovative initiatives. Journalists are inundated with emails and pitches, and it’s crucial to stand out from the crowd. To ensure that your sustainability tech pitch captures the attention of journalists and makes the headlines, here is a six-point checklist to follow:

Key Takeaway

To make your sustainability tech pitch newsworthy, create an attention-grabbing subject line, tailor your message for different journalists, highlight the most newsworthy details, adopt a newsroom voice, prioritize mobile-friendly formatting, and personalize each pitch. By following these guidelines, you increase your chances of capturing journalists’ attention and securing media coverage for your eco-conscious startup.

Craft an Attention-Grabbing Subject Line

Journalists receive an overwhelming number of emails every day, and your subject line is the first impression you make. To entice journalists, include the most outstanding facts, names, and brands at the beginning of your subject line. For example, if your startup recently secured Series C funding with renowned organizations like Greenpeace or the World Wide Fund for Nature, make sure to highlight this achievement. Experiment with different versions of your subject line to find the most clear, customized, controversial, and catchy one. Remember to keep it concise, aiming for around 41 to 50 characters or 6 to 8 words to ensure visibility on mobile devices.

Customize Your Pitch for Different Journalists

Show journalists that sustainability is not just a side issue but a pressing global concern. Tailor your pitch to align with the specific interests and priorities of different journalists. For instance, if your AI-driven solution tackles food waste, emphasize the environmental impact to a climate change-focused writer and the revenue generation potential for a retail writer. Consider the angle that will resonate most with each recipient to increase the chances of a positive response.

Highlight the Newsworthy Details

Your pitch should contain compelling information that makes it newsworthy. Focus on the most intriguing and impactful aspects of your sustainability tech initiative. By sharing key statistics, innovative solutions, and partnerships with prominent organizations, you demonstrate that your startup is making a significant contribution towards addressing environmental challenges.

Nail the Newsroom Voice

In your subject line and pitch, adopt a newsroom voice characterized by clear, concise, and active language. Be direct and use active verbs to convey the urgency and importance of your sustainable tech pitch. Avoid excessive adjectives and sentence etiquette to keep the message straightforward and impactful.

Prioritize Mobile-Friendly Formatting

Keep in mind that journalists often skim emails on their smartphones while multitasking. Therefore, structure your pitch for mobile-friendly readability. Ensure that the full subject line is visible on mobile devices by limiting it to 41-50 characters. Additionally, use concise paragraphs, bullet points, and subheadings to break up the text and make it easily scannable.

Personalize Each Pitch

Avoid sending mass, generic pitches to journalists. Take the time to personalize each email, addressing the recipient by name and mentioning previous relevant articles they have written. Building a genuine connection and demonstrating that you’ve done your research significantly increases the likelihood of getting noticed.

