Newsnews
News

New Report Reveals Decline In X Traffic And Monthly Active Users

Written by: Darby Chabot | Published: 19 October 2023
new-report-reveals-decline-in-x-traffic-and-monthly-active-users
News

A new report has cast doubt on the claims made by X CEO Linda Yaccarino about the increasing usage of the social network. The report states that X’s usage has actually declined on all fronts, both on the web and mobile platforms. According to market intelligence firm Similarweb, X’s global website traffic was down by 14% year-over-year in September, with U.S. traffic seeing a decline of 19%. Mobile app usage in the U.S. also saw a decrease of 17.8% over the same period.

Key Takeaway

X’s usage on both web and mobile platforms has seen a decline, with global website traffic down by 14% year-over-year.

Decline in Usage

Similarweb’s data reveals that the decline in X’s usage was not limited to the U.S. alone. Other countries such as the U.K., France, Germany, and Australia also experienced a drop in web traffic, indicating a widespread decrease in X’s popularity globally.

Long-Term Trends

The report indicates that September’s decline in usage was not an isolated incident. When comparing the first nine months of 2023 with the same period in 2022, Similarweb found that X’s website traffic was down by 11.6% in the U.S. and by 7% worldwide. The mobile app usage in the U.S. also showed a decline of 12.8% during that same time frame.

Musk’s Profile Page

Despite the overall decline in usage, there is one bright spot for X: Elon Musk’s profile page on the site. Traffic to Musk’s page has increased by 96% year-over-year as of last month.

Methodology and Broader Trend

Similarweb’s estimates are based on machine learning algorithms that analyze data from millions of websites and apps. The report also indicates that X’s decline in usage is part of a larger trend, as web traffic to the top 100 social networks and online communities tracked by the firm also saw a decline, except for TikTok which experienced growth.

Importance of X in the News Ecosystem

The report also highlights the diminishing importance of X in the news ecosystem. News publishers have seen a decline in traffic from X, with The New York Times receiving less than 1% of its traffic from the social network compared to 3-4% three years ago. X has been accused of throttling links to competitors like Bluesky, Threads, and Patreon.

Staying Power

Despite the decline in usage, X still maintains some level of audience engagement. Similarweb’s Senior Insights Manager, David Carr, notes that the X/Twitter audience has eroded but not evaporated. This is noteworthy considering the increasing competition in the social media landscape.

X’s executives have previously touted traffic increases and have not acknowledged the decline reported by Similarweb. The company claims to generate 500 million posts per day and 100 billion impressions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Bluesky Surges In Popularity As Elon Musk Introduces Subscription Fee For X Users
News

Bluesky Surges In Popularity As Elon Musk Introduces Subscription Fee For X Users

by Corabel Eberle | 23 September 2023
New Discovery: Mastodon Has Over 400K More Monthly Users Than Reported
News

New Discovery: Mastodon Has Over 400K More Monthly Users Than Reported

by Camila Colwell | 9 October 2023
Character.ai Surpasses ChatGPT In Mobile App Usage In The US
News

Character.ai Surpasses ChatGPT In Mobile App Usage In The US

by Fan Cullen | 12 September 2023
X To Test New Tiers Of Premium Service, Possibility Of Ad-Free Tier
News

X To Test New Tiers Of Premium Service, Possibility Of Ad-Free Tier

by Aleda Collier | 7 October 2023
X Implements Payment, Phone, And ID Verification To Stop Bots, Alongside New $1/yr Fee
News

X Implements Payment, Phone, And ID Verification To Stop Bots, Alongside New $1/yr Fee

by Tiffi Bono | 19 October 2023
Threads’ Web Launch Falls Short Of Expectations, Data Shows
News

Threads’ Web Launch Falls Short Of Expectations, Data Shows

by Ramona Wilde | 1 September 2023
X Is Poised To Turn A Profit By 2024, Says CEO In A Bold Statement
News

X Is Poised To Turn A Profit By 2024, Says CEO In A Bold Statement

by Dawna Mccray | 28 September 2023
Threads Expands Search To ‘Most’ English And Spanish-speaking Countries, Including U.S.
News

Threads Expands Search To ‘Most’ English And Spanish-speaking Countries, Including U.S.

by Beatrisa Tinsley | 8 September 2023

Recent Stories

Leveraging Banking Data: The Key To Effective Scaling And Compliance
News

Leveraging Banking Data: The Key To Effective Scaling And Compliance

by Darby Chabot | 19 October 2023
Salted Spices Up Its QSR Brands With $14M, Launches New Mediterranean-Style Restaurant
News

Salted Spices Up Its QSR Brands With $14M, Launches New Mediterranean-Style Restaurant

by Darby Chabot | 19 October 2023
Luxury EV Maker Lucid Struggles With Deliveries, Failing To Meet Expectations
News

Luxury EV Maker Lucid Struggles With Deliveries, Failing To Meet Expectations

by Darby Chabot | 19 October 2023
How Startups Can Capture Market Share In The Era Of AI
News

How Startups Can Capture Market Share In The Era Of AI

by Darby Chabot | 19 October 2023
New Report Reveals Decline In X Traffic And Monthly Active Users
News

New Report Reveals Decline In X Traffic And Monthly Active Users

by Darby Chabot | 19 October 2023
Trust & Safety Tycoon: Simulating The Challenging Role Of Tech’s Most Critical Job
News

Trust & Safety Tycoon: Simulating The Challenging Role Of Tech’s Most Critical Job

by Darby Chabot | 19 October 2023
Reddit Phases Out Blockchain-Based Community Points
News

Reddit Phases Out Blockchain-Based Community Points

by Darby Chabot | 19 October 2023
New Light Shines On Latin America’s Q3 2023 Venture Results
News

New Light Shines On Latin America’s Q3 2023 Venture Results

by Darby Chabot | 19 October 2023