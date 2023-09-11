Newsnews
New Opportunity For Indian Firms: Listing On The London Stock Exchange

Written by: Ingaberg Forsyth | Published: 11 September 2023
India and the United Kingdom have announced that they will be exploring the possibility of allowing Indian companies to list on the London Stock Exchange. This move opens up a new avenue for Indian firms to access foreign capital and fuel their growth.

Key Takeaway

India’s exploration of the London Stock Exchange as a listing option for local firms could provide significant opportunities for Indian companies to access foreign capital. This move signifies a shift in regulatory barriers and may lead to a greater presence of Indian firms on the international stage.

A Path to Global Capital

The London Stock Exchange, known for its size and significant presence in the tech industry, could provide Indian companies with a valuable platform to raise capital internationally. This development marks a significant step forward, as India considers the London Stock Exchange as a potential option for the direct listing of its companies.

The Indian government has been actively seeking ways to enable local companies to tap into a wider capital pool and achieve higher valuations. With a growing number of startups in India eyeing a public listing, the exploration of the London Stock Exchange as an international destination is a promising prospect.

Breaking Down Barriers

While Indian companies have traditionally been restricted from listing overseas, this potential collaboration would alleviate that regulatory barrier. Financial services firms, consumer companies, energy operators, and material operators dominate the Indian stock exchanges. However, there is a growing demand for diversification and a desire to incorporate more tech stocks into the market.

As Indian startups consider going public, they are likely to prioritize exchanges where investors possess a greater understanding of their business models and are more comfortable with the risk profile associated with tech firms. This factor adds further allure to the prospect of listing on the London Stock Exchange, which has a robust presence in the tech sector.

What Lies Ahead

British Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt expressed his satisfaction with India’s decision to explore the London Stock Exchange as an international destination. However, India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not provide a specific timeline for future updates on this collaboration.

