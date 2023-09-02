Newsnews
New Opportunities In Cellular Agriculture: Jellatech’s Breakthrough In Cultivated Collagen

Written by: Dorrie Dinkins | Published: 3 September 2023
The world of cellular agriculture continues to evolve, with startups revolutionizing the way we produce food and other essential products. While lab-grown meat has garnered significant attention, one startup is taking a different approach that could have far-reaching implications. Meet Jellatech, a pioneering company that aims to harness the power of cellular agriculture to create sustainable alternatives to animal-based products.

Unlocking New Possibilities

Stephanie Michelsen, the visionary behind Jellatech, recognized the potential of cellular agriculture while working in the alternative protein sector. However, she saw a gap in the market – the lack of sustainable solutions for animal byproducts like gelatin and collagen, which have diverse applications beyond food.

Fueled by this realization, Michelsen founded Jellatech in 2020, with a mission to develop cultivated collagen as a sustainable alternative to traditional animal-based sources. Collagen, a vital component in many products ranging from beauty products to pharmaceuticals, has long relied on animal sources. Jellatech hopes to change that by utilizing cellular agriculture to produce collagen in a lab-grown environment.

In a recent breakthrough, Jellatech secured a $3.5 million seed funding round, led by byFounders VC, Milano Investment Partners, and Joyful VC, among others. This significant investment highlights the growing interest in sustainable alternatives and reflects the confidence in Jellatech’s innovative approach.

Expanding the Horizons of Cellular Agriculture

Jellatech’s focus on cultivating collagen sets it apart from other players in the cellular agriculture space. While companies like Upside Foods and Good Meat are making strides with lab-grown meats, Jellatech is exploring a larger opportunity – disrupting the use of animal-based byproducts.

By eliminating the need for animal sources, Jellatech’s cultivated collagen offers a sustainable and ethical solution to a wide range of industries. This breakthrough has the potential to revolutionize the beauty, pharmaceutical, and healthcare sectors, among others. Consumers may soon find themselves using products that contain lab-grown collagen, questioning traditional methods of sourcing.

Key Takeaway

The Rise of Jellatech

Jellatech, a pioneering cellular agriculture startup, aims to disrupt the market by cultivating collagen as a sustainable alternative to animal-based sources. Their recent $3.5 million seed funding round highlights the growing interest in sustainable alternatives and positions Jellatech at the forefront of the industry.

Jellatech’s innovative approach not only addresses the ethical concerns surrounding traditional animal-based sources but also paves the way for a more sustainable future. By leveraging the power of cellular agriculture, Jellatech is unlocking new possibilities and challenging existing norms. As the world embraces the potential of lab-grown alternatives, Jellatech is leading the way towards a more environmentally conscious and cruelty-free world.

