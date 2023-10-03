new-doordash-feature-rewards-users-for-dining-out-at-restaurants

DoorDash, known for its restaurant delivery service, is currently testing a new feature called “Dine Out” that rewards users for dining at local restaurants instead of ordering in. This surprising move aims to increase foot traffic to restaurants and potentially onboard more restaurants to the DoorDash platform.

Earning Credits for Dining Out

The “Dine Out” feature allows users to earn credits by checking in while they are at a restaurant. The credit amount varies and is specified in the offer. It’s important to note that users are limited to one eligible restaurant per day. Additionally, if a restaurant has multiple locations, the credit may only be applicable to specific locations.

Limited-scale Test

Although DoorDash has not made a formal announcement about the feature, the company confirmed that it is currently conducting a small-scale test in select markets. Users in these markets can claim a deal in advance and earn rewards by dining out at participating restaurants. However, no details, such as the specific test markets, number of restaurant participants, or revenue share arrangements, have been disclosed to the public yet.

“DoorDash constantly innovates and tests new in-app features to provide customers with best-in-class experiences while providing restaurant partners with new ways to increase their revenue,” said a DoorDash spokesperson.

Lucrative Deals

While the exact details of the deals are not known, some users have shared screenshots of the “Dine Out” feature, showing lucrative offers. For example, one user in San Francisco received $20 in DoorDash credits for checking in at a local restaurant.

Potential Benefits

The decision to expand beyond delivery and encourage in-person dining may be a strategic move to leverage DoorDash’s existing user base. DoorDash users often explore different cuisines and restaurants within the app, making it a suitable platform for promoting dining out. Offering incentives like DoorDash credits for future orders could make the deal even more enticing for users.

Furthermore, this feature could serve as lead generation for DoorDash’s restaurant partners. It could also potentially attract restaurants that have been hesitant to offer delivery services through the platform.

While it is uncertain if or when the “Dine Out” program will expand nationwide, it is worth checking the DoorDash app to see if the feature is available in your city.