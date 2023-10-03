Newsnews
News

New DoorDash Feature Rewards Users For Dining Out At Restaurants

Written by: Myrtie Pegram | Published: 4 October 2023
new-doordash-feature-rewards-users-for-dining-out-at-restaurants
News

DoorDash, known for its restaurant delivery service, is currently testing a new feature called “Dine Out” that rewards users for dining at local restaurants instead of ordering in. This surprising move aims to increase foot traffic to restaurants and potentially onboard more restaurants to the DoorDash platform.

Key Takeaway

DoorDash is testing a new feature called “Dine Out” that rewards users with credits for dining at local restaurants. This move aims to increase foot traffic to restaurants and potentially onboard more restaurants to the DoorDash platform.

Earning Credits for Dining Out

The “Dine Out” feature allows users to earn credits by checking in while they are at a restaurant. The credit amount varies and is specified in the offer. It’s important to note that users are limited to one eligible restaurant per day. Additionally, if a restaurant has multiple locations, the credit may only be applicable to specific locations.

Limited-scale Test

Although DoorDash has not made a formal announcement about the feature, the company confirmed that it is currently conducting a small-scale test in select markets. Users in these markets can claim a deal in advance and earn rewards by dining out at participating restaurants. However, no details, such as the specific test markets, number of restaurant participants, or revenue share arrangements, have been disclosed to the public yet.

“DoorDash constantly innovates and tests new in-app features to provide customers with best-in-class experiences while providing restaurant partners with new ways to increase their revenue,” said a DoorDash spokesperson.

Lucrative Deals

While the exact details of the deals are not known, some users have shared screenshots of the “Dine Out” feature, showing lucrative offers. For example, one user in San Francisco received $20 in DoorDash credits for checking in at a local restaurant.

Potential Benefits

The decision to expand beyond delivery and encourage in-person dining may be a strategic move to leverage DoorDash’s existing user base. DoorDash users often explore different cuisines and restaurants within the app, making it a suitable platform for promoting dining out. Offering incentives like DoorDash credits for future orders could make the deal even more enticing for users.

Furthermore, this feature could serve as lead generation for DoorDash’s restaurant partners. It could also potentially attract restaurants that have been hesitant to offer delivery services through the platform.

While it is uncertain if or when the “Dine Out” program will expand nationwide, it is worth checking the DoorDash app to see if the feature is available in your city.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Meta Planning Ad-Free Subscription Or Tracking Ads “Choice” In EU, Per WSJ – Latest Bid To Keep Snooping
News

Meta Planning Ad-Free Subscription Or Tracking Ads “Choice” In EU, Per WSJ – Latest Bid To Keep Snooping

by Melina Ritchie | 4 October 2023
Motel One Confirms Ransomware Attack And Data Breach
News

Motel One Confirms Ransomware Attack And Data Breach

by Kassi Little | 4 October 2023
Wattpad Implements New Freemium Model “Wattpad Originals” In Place Of “Paid Stories”
News

Wattpad Implements New Freemium Model “Wattpad Originals” In Place Of “Paid Stories”

by Randee Draper | 4 October 2023
New Gaming Keyboard From Dry Studio: Black Diamond 75
News

New Gaming Keyboard From Dry Studio: Black Diamond 75

by Carmel Priest | 4 October 2023
New DoorDash Feature Rewards Users For Dining Out At Restaurants
News

New DoorDash Feature Rewards Users For Dining Out At Restaurants

by Myrtie Pegram | 4 October 2023
LinkedIn Introduces New AI Tools For Learning, Recruitment, Marketing, And Sales
News

LinkedIn Introduces New AI Tools For Learning, Recruitment, Marketing, And Sales

by Faythe Deans | 4 October 2023
HMD Global Begins Manufacturing In Europe With The ‘Made In Hungary’ Nokia XR21 5G Phone
News

HMD Global Begins Manufacturing In Europe With The ‘Made In Hungary’ Nokia XR21 5G Phone

by Milli Lemus | 3 October 2023
Ford Introduces New F-150 Lightning Flash With Enhanced Tech And Extended Battery Range
News

Ford Introduces New F-150 Lightning Flash With Enhanced Tech And Extended Battery Range

by Joanie Cosme | 3 October 2023

Recent Stories

Meta Planning Ad-Free Subscription Or Tracking Ads “Choice” In EU, Per WSJ – Latest Bid To Keep Snooping
News

Meta Planning Ad-Free Subscription Or Tracking Ads “Choice” In EU, Per WSJ – Latest Bid To Keep Snooping

by Myrtie Pegram | 4 October 2023
Wattpad Implements New Freemium Model “Wattpad Originals” In Place Of “Paid Stories”
News

Wattpad Implements New Freemium Model “Wattpad Originals” In Place Of “Paid Stories”

by Myrtie Pegram | 4 October 2023
Motel One Confirms Ransomware Attack And Data Breach
News

Motel One Confirms Ransomware Attack And Data Breach

by Myrtie Pegram | 4 October 2023
New DoorDash Feature Rewards Users For Dining Out At Restaurants
News

New DoorDash Feature Rewards Users For Dining Out At Restaurants

by Myrtie Pegram | 4 October 2023
New Gaming Keyboard From Dry Studio: Black Diamond 75
News

New Gaming Keyboard From Dry Studio: Black Diamond 75

by Myrtie Pegram | 4 October 2023
LinkedIn Introduces New AI Tools For Learning, Recruitment, Marketing, And Sales
News

LinkedIn Introduces New AI Tools For Learning, Recruitment, Marketing, And Sales

by Myrtie Pegram | 4 October 2023
11 Amazing Startech Capture Card for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

11 Amazing Startech Capture Card for 2023

by Myrtie Pegram | 4 October 2023
10 Amazing Av Capture Card for 2023
TECH REVIEWS

10 Amazing Av Capture Card for 2023

by Myrtie Pegram | 4 October 2023