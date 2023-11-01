new-aws-service-allows-customers-to-rent-nvidia-gpus-for-accelerated-ai-projects

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has introduced a groundbreaking new service called Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) Capacity Blocks for ML, aimed at providing customers with access to Nvidia GPUs for a defined period of time. Recognizing the growing demand for GPUs, particularly for running large language models and conducting AI-related tasks, AWS aims to offer a solution that is both cost-effective and efficient for customers.

Key Takeaway AWS has launched Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) Capacity Blocks for ML, an innovative service that allows customers to rent Nvidia GPUs for a defined period of time for accelerated AI projects. This service offers flexibility, cost transparency, and dynamic pricing, enabling users to reserve the required number of instances for a specific timeframe. It is now available in the AWS US East (Ohio) region.

Flexible GPU Rental

Traditionally, companies have had to rent long-term instances from cloud providers to gain access to GPUs, despite only needing them for specific AI projects. This approach often proves expensive and inefficient. With Amazon EC2 Capacity Blocks for ML, customers can reserve GPU instances for a future date for the exact amount of time required. This innovative scheduling system offers flexibility and cost certainty to users.

The new service provides customers with access to NVIDIA H100 Tensor Core GPUs instances. They have the option to reserve time in blocks of up to 14 days, with increments of 1 day, and can book up to 8 weeks in advance. Once the reserved timeframe is over, the instances will automatically shut down, optimizing resource allocation.

Cost Transparency and Dynamic Pricing

One of the main advantages of Amazon EC2 Capacity Blocks for ML is the transparency it provides in terms of cost estimation. Customers will know upfront how long their job will run, the number of GPUs required, and the associated costs. This level of cost certainty enables companies to plan their budgets accordingly.

Moreover, AWS has implemented a dynamic pricing system for this service. The pricing will fluctuate according to supply and demand, working in a similar way to an auction. This ensures that AWS can allocate these sought-after resources effectively while generating revenue.

Availability and Region

The new capability is now available in the AWS US East (Ohio) region, allowing customers in that region to take advantage of GPU rental for accelerated AI projects. As technology advances and AI becomes increasingly prevalent, this service will likely prove invaluable to companies in need of temporary access to GPUs.