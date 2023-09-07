new-app-moments-revolutionizes-personal-and-professional-relationship-management

In today’s fast-paced world, maintaining personal and professional relationships can be a challenge. We often find ourselves caught up in the daily grind, leaving little time and energy for nurturing these connections. Thankfully, a new iOS app called Moments aims to change that by offering a unique solution to help us stay connected with the people who matter most.

Key Takeaway Moments is a groundbreaking app that revolutionizes personal and professional relationship management. With its unique features, including reminders, an AI composer, and personalized to-dos, Moments helps users stay connected with their loved ones and professional contacts. The app aims to improve social skills while streamlining the process of nurturing relationships. Available for iOS users now, with an Android release on the horizon, Moments is set to change the way we maintain our personal and professional connections.

Introducing Moments: A Personal Relationship Manager

Moments, a newly launched app, serves as a personal relationship manager (PRM) that helps individuals keep track of their personal and professional relationships. With its wide range of features, including advice, reminders, and to-dos, Moments is designed to make staying connected easier and more efficient.

The app goes beyond simple reminders and offers an AI composer that assists users in writing personalized messages and emails tailored to their contacts. This innovative feature allows for more meaningful and genuine communication, even in our busy lives.

The Need for Maintaining Personal Connections

In the age of social media, it’s easy to fall into the trap of feeling connected when, in reality, we haven’t made direct contact with our loved ones and friends. Moments addresses this issue and was inspired by the frustration of feeling disconnected despite constant scrolling through posts and stories.

Developed by Robert Keus, who previously launched the popular app Scheduled, Moments aims to bridge the gap and ensure that we remember to stay in touch with those who matter most to us.

How Does Moments Work?

To get started with Moments, users add the names of the people they wish to stay in touch with. These contacts can be organized into groups, such as family, work, and friends, and sorted by levels of importance. Moments then creates a social to-do list, reminding users to reach out at their chosen frequency through push notifications.

When a reminder is received, users can take action by tapping on it. Moments allows them to draft a message using their preferred chat apps, make a phone call, or snooze or dismiss the reminder if needed. The app’s AI helper also assists with composing personalized messages and emails, keeping in mind the interests of each individual contact.

In addition to reminders, Moments offers note-taking capabilities for each contact and the ability to set up special events. The app can even sync contacts from professional CRM platforms like Hubspot CRM, making it a comprehensive solution for both personal and professional relationship management.

Enhancing Social Skills with Learn To-Dos

Moments strives to be more than just a utility app. It includes a variety of tools designed to help users improve their social skills through its “Learn To-Dos” feature. These prompts and suggestions are intended to enhance networking abilities, suggesting actions like giving compliments or seeking advice.

The app also provides courses tied to these tasks, explaining the significance of these small actions in building strong relationships. In addition, Moments sends an opt-in weekly digest to users, outlining their upcoming social tasks.

Pricing and Availability

Moments follows a freemium model, allowing free usage for up to 20 contacts, including access to learning courses. For users with more than 20 contacts, the app offers a subscription plan starting at $3.99 per month. Long-term subscribers can enjoy discounted rates for 6 or 12-month plans.

The app is currently available for iOS users, with an Android release planned for the first quarter of 2023.