New App “Being” Aims To Revolutionize Mental Health

Being, a Delaware-based startup, has developed an innovative app that aims to revolutionize the way we address mental health concerns. The app, founded in 2020 by CEO Varun Gandhi and CTO Abhishek Sharma, offers users a unique way to map out and navigate their everyday issues.

Key Takeaway: The Being app allows users to map out their mental health concerns and gain a better understanding of their underlying issues.

The Inspiration Behind Being

The idea for Being was born out of Gandhi’s personal experience dealing with anxiety. Growing up, he struggled to find treatments that worked for him. This inspired him to create an app that would help others facing similar challenges.

Mapping Your Concerns

To get started with the Being app, users can search for any sort of issues or feelings they are currently experiencing. For example, if you’re not feeling great about yourself, you can add that to your map. You can also add other related concerns, such as physical health issues. If a concern hasn’t already been added by another user, you have the option to create a new entry.

Once you’ve added your concerns, the app generates a map that provides an overview of the different areas you want to work on. The map helps to make connections and provide a bigger picture of why you may be feeling a certain way.

Addressing Your Concerns

Being offers three different ways for users to address their mental health concerns. The first option is mini interactive therapy sessions created by licensed mental health professionals. These sessions focus on techniques like Mindfulness-Based Cognitive Therapy (MBCT).

The second option is an AI-powered journaling session. Users are given prompts to reflect on their current experiences, and as they write, the AI prompts them with additional questions. The app emphasizes that it does not aim to replace science-backed therapy with AI but rather provides basic AI features to facilitate reflection.

The third option is a “quick bite” of science-based psychoeducation. This feature is designed for individuals who have limited time but still want to quickly understand why they may be feeling a certain way.

A Ground-Up Approach to Mental Health

Being believes in approaching mental health from the ground up and focusing on the person’s present experiences rather than automatically labeling them with specific concerns like depression or anxiety. The app aims to meet people where they are and recognizes that most of us are not okay in different ways.

Easy to Access, Personalized Support

The Being app is available on both iOS and Android platforms. It offers two subscription tiers to cater to users’ needs. The first tier, priced at $9.99 per month, provides a do-it-yourself experience. The second tier, priced at $19.99 per month, offers additional support and one-on-one chats with a mental health professional.

A Growing Startup

Being is currently in the process of closing a $3 million seed funding round. The company previously raised $1.4 million in funding through pre-seed rounds led by Multiply Ventures and Better Capital in 2021 and 2022.

Overall, Being’s innovative approach and user-centric focus have the potential to revolutionize the way we address mental health concerns. By empowering individuals to map out and address their concerns, the app provides a valuable tool for navigating everyday challenges.