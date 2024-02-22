Newsnews
News

Musk’s X Complies With Indian Government Orders To Withhold Accounts And Tweets

Written by: Lorrayne Giese | Published: 22 February 2024
musks-x-complies-with-indian-government-orders-to-withhold-accounts-and-tweets
News

X, formerly known as Twitter, has announced that it is withholding specific accounts and posts in India in response to executive orders issued by the Indian government. The firm stated that it disagrees with the action but is complying to avoid potential penalties, including significant fines and imprisonment.

Key Takeaway

X, formerly known as Twitter, is complying with executive orders from the Indian government by withholding specific accounts and posts in India, despite expressing disagreement with the action. The company has emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in its response to the government’s orders.

Legal Restrictions and Lack of Transparency

X’s Global Government Affairs highlighted that legal restrictions prevent the firm from publishing the executive orders, emphasizing the importance of making them public for transparency. The company suggested filing a writ appeal challenging the Indian government’s blocking orders, which is currently pending. X has also notified users impacted by the orders, expressing concerns about the lack of disclosure leading to a lack of accountability and arbitrary decision-making.

Government Orders and Social Media Restrictions

The disclosure from X follows the Indian government’s temporary block of about 177 accounts and posts related to farmers’ protests in the country. The authorities have taken such actions amidst the farmers’ demands for an increase in the minimum support price of their produce. India’s amended IT rules grant the government greater powers to enforce compliance from internet services in the country, reflecting the nation’s significance as a key market for global technology firms.

Privacy Advocate’s Perspective

Privacy advocate Apar Gupta expressed concerns about the lack of transparency and accountability in the government’s actions, particularly regarding the pre-censorship of Twitter accounts of farm leaders. The advocate also highlighted the loss of transparency with the new ownership of Twitter and the government’s reluctance to submit to accountability.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Elon Musk Stirs Controversy By Limiting Ukraine’s Starlink For Russian Attack
News

Elon Musk Stirs Controversy By Limiting Ukraine’s Starlink For Russian Attack

by Opaline Caudill | 9 September 2023
Why Did Dogecoin Crash?
FINTECH

Why Did Dogecoin Crash?

by Dorette Janis | 31 October 2023
EU Issues Urgent Warning To Elon Musk’s X Over Illegal Content And Disinformation After Hamas Attacks
News

EU Issues Urgent Warning To Elon Musk’s X Over Illegal Content And Disinformation After Hamas Attacks

by Vita Lark | 11 October 2023
How High Did Dogecoin Go?
FINTECH

How High Did Dogecoin Go?

by Yetta Lindahl | 31 October 2023
EU Finds X (formerly Twitter) Worst For Disinformation In Social Networks
News

EU Finds X (formerly Twitter) Worst For Disinformation In Social Networks

by Claudetta Hinojosa | 27 September 2023
What Crypto Does Elon Musk Own
AI

What Crypto Does Elon Musk Own

by Leanor Carrasco | 15 September 2023
Why Did Dogecoin Drop Today
FINTECH

Why Did Dogecoin Drop Today

by Bibby Lees | 31 October 2023
How Much Dogecoin Does Elon Musk Own?
FINTECH

How Much Dogecoin Does Elon Musk Own?

by Meghan Pierce | 31 October 2023

Recent Stories

How To Place Blocks In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Place Blocks In Minecraft

by Lorrayne Giese | 22 February 2024
How To Build A Treehouse In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Build A Treehouse In Minecraft

by Lorrayne Giese | 22 February 2024
Samsung Expands Galaxy AI Features To More Devices With One UI 6.1 Update
News

Samsung Expands Galaxy AI Features To More Devices With One UI 6.1 Update

by Lorrayne Giese | 22 February 2024
Musk’s X Complies With Indian Government Orders To Withhold Accounts And Tweets
News

Musk’s X Complies With Indian Government Orders To Withhold Accounts And Tweets

by Lorrayne Giese | 22 February 2024
How To Make Cake Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make Cake Minecraft

by Lorrayne Giese | 22 February 2024
How To Make Leather In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Make Leather In Minecraft

by Lorrayne Giese | 22 February 2024
How To Dye Leather In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Dye Leather In Minecraft

by Lorrayne Giese | 22 February 2024
How To Unenchant In Minecraft
GAMING

How To Unenchant In Minecraft

by Lorrayne Giese | 22 February 2024