Newsnews
News

MIT’s Latest Innovation: The Vibrating Obesity Pill

Written by: Cindee Gunderson | Published: 3 January 2024
mits-latest-innovation-the-vibrating-obesity-pill
News

MIT researchers have developed a groundbreaking vibrating capsule that could revolutionize the way we approach obesity treatment. The team likens this innovative pill to the simple act of drinking a glass of water before a meal, a method often recommended by dieticians to signal fullness to the brain. This new technology could potentially serve as a non-invasive alternative to surgical procedures and expensive pharmaceutical drugs like GLP-1s.

Key Takeaway

MIT researchers have developed a vibrating obesity pill that shows potential in reducing food intake by stimulating the body’s natural mechanisms. This innovation could offer a non-invasive alternative to traditional obesity treatments.

The Science Behind the Capsule

The vibrating capsule, about the size of a standard multi-vitamin, has shown promising results in laboratory tests. When administered to test animals 20 minutes before a meal, it led to a significant reduction in their food intake, by approximately 40%. The capsule operates by stimulating mechanoreceptors in the stomach, which then send signals to the brain via the vagus cranial nerve. This activation prompts the brain to produce hormones such as insulin, GLP-1, C-peptide, and Pyy, effectively curbing hunger and enhancing the digestion process.

Potential Benefits and Future Prospects

Associate professor Giovanni Traverso emphasized the profound behavioral impact of the capsule, highlighting its utilization of the body’s natural systems rather than relying on external therapeutic measures. The team also sees potential in overcoming the challenges and costs associated with delivering biologic drugs by modulating the enteric nervous system. The capsule contains a vibrating motor powered by a silver oxide battery, which is activated when the outer layer dissolves in the stomach’s acidic environment.

Future Research and Development

While the efficacy of the vibrating obesity pill is promising, the team is diligently working on assessing its safety and preparing for human testing. Post-doc researcher Shriya Srinivasan expressed confidence in the potential cost-effectiveness of manufacturing the device at scale. This innovation adds to the growing field of capsule-based technology treatments, which includes ingestible sensors and micro-robotic systems.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Daily Weight Tracker App: Healthy Weight Loss Without Exercise
Software & Apps

Daily Weight Tracker App: Healthy Weight Loss Without Exercise

by Jane | 5 May 2023
Egyptian Healthtech Almouneer Secures $3.6 Million To Expand Platform For Diabetes And Obesity Treatment
News

Egyptian Healthtech Almouneer Secures $3.6 Million To Expand Platform For Diabetes And Obesity Treatment

by Kara-Lynn Lasley | 31 October 2023
How To Connect To Beats Pill Via NFC
FINTECH

How To Connect To Beats Pill Via NFC

by Helge Bolding | 15 November 2023
Universities That Offer Free College Courses Online 
TECH REVIEWS

Universities That Offer Free College Courses Online 

by Natalia Go | 25 January 2021
Through 3D Printing, MIT Creates Shape-shifting Material
TECH REVIEWS

Through 3D Printing, MIT Creates Shape-shifting Material

by Albert De Venecia | 1 October 2019
15 Best Ekg Monitor for 2024
TECH REVIEWS

15 Best Ekg Monitor for 2024

by Melanie Huynh | 15 September 2023
Project Gutenberg Brings 5,000 Audiobooks To Life With Synthetic Speech
News

Project Gutenberg Brings 5,000 Audiobooks To Life With Synthetic Speech

by Lira Ireland | 20 September 2023
TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 Unveils Complete Hardware Stage Agenda
News

TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 Unveils Complete Hardware Stage Agenda

by Marris Domingue | 31 August 2023

Recent Stories

AI Vs. Copyright: The Impact On NFTs And Tech Startups
News

AI Vs. Copyright: The Impact On NFTs And Tech Startups

by Cindee Gunderson | 3 January 2024
Rivian’s Q4 Deliveries Drop 10% Amid Concerns About Demand
News

Rivian’s Q4 Deliveries Drop 10% Amid Concerns About Demand

by Cindee Gunderson | 3 January 2024
The Truth About Equity Crowdfunding: Debunking The Myth
News

The Truth About Equity Crowdfunding: Debunking The Myth

by Cindee Gunderson | 3 January 2024
The 5 Electric Vehicles Qualifying For Full Federal Tax Credit In 2024
News

The 5 Electric Vehicles Qualifying For Full Federal Tax Credit In 2024

by Cindee Gunderson | 3 January 2024
Countdown Capital To Shut Down, Returning Uninvested Capital
News

Countdown Capital To Shut Down, Returning Uninvested Capital

by Cindee Gunderson | 3 January 2024
MIT’s Latest Innovation: The Vibrating Obesity Pill
News

MIT’s Latest Innovation: The Vibrating Obesity Pill

by Cindee Gunderson | 3 January 2024
Telegram’s Latest Update Redesigns Call Interface To Save Phone Battery
News

Telegram’s Latest Update Redesigns Call Interface To Save Phone Battery

by Cindee Gunderson | 3 January 2024
The Transformation Of Education Through Generative AI
News

The Transformation Of Education Through Generative AI

by Cindee Gunderson | 3 January 2024