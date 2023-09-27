Newsnews
Minecraft Releases Dungeons & Dragons DLC: Unleash Your Inner Adventurer

Written by: Opaline Schmitz | Published: 28 September 2023
In an exciting collaboration with Dungeons & Dragons (D&D) publisher Wizards of the Coast and Everbloom Games, Minecraft has just launched its highly anticipated DLC for all D&D enthusiasts. This new expansion takes players on an epic journey through the mystical realms of Forgotten Realms, allowing them to explore iconic locations such as Candlekeep, Icewind Dale, and Revel’s End.

Key Takeaway

Minecraft’s new Dungeons & Dragons DLC brings the thrilling world of D&D to the beloved Minecraft universe. With new gameplay mechanics, character customization, and a wide array of foes to vanquish, players can now embark on epic adventures inspired by the rich lore of D&D. The DLC is available on the Minecraft Marketplace for 1510 Minecoins, allowing players to unleash their inner adventurer for an approximate cost of $8 USD.

What to Expect from the Dungeons & Dragons DLC

This latest DLC distinguishes itself by introducing new gameplay mechanics inspired by the beloved tabletop roleplaying game, D&D. However, it is important to note that the DLC is not a direct D&D simulator but still seamlessly integrates D&D elements within the existing Minecraft framework.

The D&D DLC offers players a chance to unlock an array of powerful spells, customize their character’s stats, engage in thrilling dice rolls, interact with non-player characters, and embark on an enriching character progression journey. With four unique classes to choose from – barbarian, paladin, rogue, and wizard – players will have the opportunity to cast mighty fireballs and unleash devastating abilities like never before.

In addition to these exciting features, the DLC introduces a host of new adversaries straight from the D&D universe. Minecraft players can now bravely face off against goblins, dragons, mind flayers, mimics, displacer beasts, and even beholders, among other legendary creatures. A brand-new interface, complete with a quest log, inventory, and glossary screens, enriches the gameplay experience and immerses players further into their heroic adventures.

Free Adventure and Minecraft-Themed Monstrous Compendium

To celebrate the release of the D&D DLC, Minecraft has also unveiled an accompanying free adventure called Lightning Keep. This thrilling quest tasks players with rescuing refugees from a fearsome dragon, providing hours of exhilarating gameplay.

In further homage to the Minecraft and D&D crossover, Wizards of the Coast has created a Minecraft-themed Monstrous Compendium. This compendium offers players essential information about Minecraft mobs, allowing them to uncover details such as a creeper’s defense stats or an ender dragon’s dexterity. It’s the perfect resource for aspiring adventurers seeking to understand the fascinating world of Minecraft mobs.

