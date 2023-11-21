Newsnews
Microsoft Takes The Lead In OpenAI Shake-Up, Boosts Stock Price

Written by: Valera Wingo | Published: 21 November 2023
In a surprising turn of events, OpenAI’s board fired CEO Sam Altman, causing a brief dip in Microsoft’s stock price. However, Microsoft quickly bounced back after CEO Satya Nadella announced that the company had hired Altman and OpenAI co-founder Greg Brockman. This move has not only restored investor confidence in Microsoft but also solidified its position in the AI industry.

Key Takeaway

Microsoft’s decision to hire Sam Altman and Greg Brockman from OpenAI has had a positive impact on the company’s stock price, reassuring investors and providing transformative stability. This move establishes Microsoft as a dominant player in the AI industry and strengthens its AI product roadmap. The company is well-positioned to drive innovation and competition in the generative AI space.

A Rocky Weekend

Over the weekend, news of Altman’s departure sent shockwaves through both the tech industry and Wall Street. Microsoft’s stock price initially dropped by over 2% in after-hours trading, erasing millions of dollars in market value. The close relationship between Microsoft and OpenAI had made their fates tightly intertwined.

Microsoft’s Resurgence

However, things took a positive turn when Satya Nadella unveiled that Altman and Brockman would be joining Microsoft. This announcement set the stage for new innovations at the company and rejuvenated investor confidence. Microsoft’s stock price began to climb again on Monday morning, recovering most of its earlier losses and even reaching an all-time high of $377.10 at one point.

Analysts’ Perspective

Industry analysts believe that Microsoft’s decision to bring in Altman and Brockman is a game-changer. It not only provides transitional stability but also positions Microsoft in a stronger position in the AI market. By acquiring the leadership and technical talent of OpenAI, Microsoft gains access to their IP and core differentiating factor.

Fred Havermeyer, an analyst at Macquarie, characterized Microsoft’s move as a coup, stating that it preserves the company’s AI product roadmap and presents formidable competition for generative AI startups and Google DeepMind. He envisions a future where Altman’s team specializes in AI model development, vertically optimizing AI models, and building new innovative applications.

Positive Outlook

As a result of these developments, Microsoft’s market capitalization is expected to grow by $50 billion, reaching $2.8 billion by the end of the trading day. The hiring of Altman and Brockman puts Microsoft in a favorable position to lead the AI industry and continue its ongoing collaboration with OpenAI.

