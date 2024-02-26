Newsnews
Meta Drops Lawsuit Against Web-Scraping Firm Bright Data

Written by: Minny Head | Published: 27 February 2024
Meta has decided to drop its lawsuit against the Israeli web-scraping company Bright Data after losing a key claim in the case. The court ruled in favor of Bright Data on a breach of contract claim, stating that Meta failed to provide sufficient evidence that the firm had scraped anything other than public data. As a result, Meta has filed to dismiss the remaining claim in its lawsuit against Bright Data, indicating a rare loss for the social networking giant in its battle against web scrapers.

Meta has dropped its lawsuit against Bright Data after losing a key claim in the case, signaling a rare setback in its legal battles against web scrapers. The court’s ruling emphasizes the importance of distinguishing between public and non-public data, highlighting the need for stronger evidence in legal disputes related to web scraping.

Meta’s legal action against Bright Data stemmed from the latter’s web-scraping activities, which included the sale of a massive dataset containing 615 million records of Instagram data. The court’s ruling emphasized the importance of distinguishing between public and non-public data, particularly data behind log-in screens or password-protected pages. Meta’s case against Bright Data hinged on proving that the company had unlawfully accessed non-public information, but the court found the evidence presented to be insufficient.

This lawsuit is just one example of Meta’s ongoing efforts to combat web scrapers, with previous successful cases against other firms. However, the recent ruling in favor of Bright Data highlights the need for stronger evidence when taking legal action against web-scraping activities. The outcome of this case has significant implications for the web scraping community, as it reaffirms the accessibility of public web data to everyone.

