Massachusetts Considers Legislation To Ban Weaponized Robots

Written by: Jocelyne Arbogast | Published: 22 December 2023
Two Massachusetts lawmakers have introduced a bill aimed at regulating the use of advanced robotic technologies, particularly those equipped with weapons. The proposed legislation seeks to prohibit the manufacture, sale, and deployment of weaponized robots, addressing a growing concern that has been largely overlooked by existing state and federal laws.

Key Takeaway

Massachusetts lawmakers are considering a bill to regulate the use of weaponized robots, engaging stakeholders to ensure responsible and ethical innovation in the robotics industry.

The Concerns

The use of robots for lethal purposes is not a new concept, particularly in military applications where drones have been utilized for targeted strikes over the past two decades. However, the emergence of weaponized robots in civilian settings, including law enforcement and public spaces, has raised ethical and safety concerns.

Scope of the Legislation

The proposed bill aims to engage stakeholders, including robotics companies and law enforcement agencies, to ensure that the regulations do not impede legitimate uses of robots for public safety and security. It specifically emphasizes the importance of obtaining warrants for the use of robots by law enforcement, particularly in non-emergency situations.

Stakeholder Engagement

Key stakeholders, such as Boston Dynamics, have actively participated in the development of the legislation, expressing support for measures to prevent the misuse of robotic technologies. The bill has received positive feedback from stakeholders, with a focus on promoting responsible innovation in the robotics industry.

Support for Innovation

Despite concerns about potential stifling of innovation, the legislation has garnered support from the robotics trade association and industry leaders. Lawmakers emphasize that the bill is not intended to hinder technological advancements but rather to provide a framework for responsible and ethical use of robots.

