Newsnews
News

Leonardo.Ai Raises $31M To Fuel Growth Of Generative AI Art Platform

Written by: Milena Galante | Published: 7 December 2023
leonardo-ai-raises-31m-to-fuel-growth-of-generative-ai-art-platform
News

Sydney-based generative AI art platform, Leonardo.Ai, has secured $31 million in a recent funding round to further develop and expand its innovative platform. The funding was led by investors such as Blackbird, Side Stage Ventures, Smash Capital, TIRTA Ventures, Gaorong Capital, and Samsung Next.

Key Takeaway

Sydney-based Leonardo.Ai secures $31 million in funding to advance its generative AI art platform, catering to creative industries such as gaming, advertising, fashion, and architecture. The platform stands out by offering users a high level of control over the artistic process, allowing them to achieve their desired outcomes. Leonardo.Ai’s recent funding will support its expansion into the B2B market and facilitate the hiring of additional team members.

Revolutionizing AI Art Production

Leonardo.Ai, founded in 2020, has already gained significant traction, amassing an impressive seven million users since its inception. These users have collectively generated over 700 million images through the platform. The company recently introduced its enterprise version, which offers collaboration tools, private cloud hosting, and access to APIs for customers to build their own tech infrastructure.

Targeting Creative Industries

Leonardo.Ai caters to a wide range of creative industries, including gaming, advertising, fashion, and architecture. The platform allows users to save, edit, and build multiple assets in the same artistic style for reuse. Additionally, users have the option to develop and train their own models for image generation. The versatility and adaptability of Leonardo.Ai make it a useful tool for various applications, such as creating storyboards for video production or designing mockups of gaming characters.

Putting Control in the Hands of Users

One aspect that sets Leonardo.Ai apart from other generative AI art platforms is its focus on user control. The platform empowers users by providing a high degree of control over the artistic process. For instance, the Live Canvas feature allows users to enter a text prompt and make a quick sketch, prompting Leonardo.Ai to generate a photorealistic image in real-time based on both the text and sketch inputs. This level of control enhances the utility and practicality of the platform, ensuring users can achieve their desired outcomes.

Expanding the B2B Market

While initially targeting game asset content creation, Leonardo.Ai has expanded its vision to serve a broader range of use cases. The company’s future strategy involves further developing the platform’s business-to-business (B2B) aspects to meet the needs of various industries. The recent funding will enable Leonardo.Ai to bolster its sales and marketing teams and expand its engineering department to support the growth of its enterprise product.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Post

Related Posts

Where Is The 4Th Ninja Turtle On Roku Screensaver
TECHNOLOGY

Where Is The 4Th Ninja Turtle On Roku Screensaver

by Rhody Capone | 18 September 2023
Databricks Secures $500M In Series I Funding, Valuation Reaches $43B Amid Late-Stage Market Turmoil
News

Databricks Secures $500M In Series I Funding, Valuation Reaches $43B Amid Late-Stage Market Turmoil

by Tammy Mccammon | 15 September 2023
How Much Did Facebook Pay For Paeaw
AI

How Much Did Facebook Pay For Paeaw

by Savina Arenas | 19 September 2023
What Does IoT Mean
TECHNOLOGY

What Does IoT Mean

by Ethelind Pegram | 17 October 2023
Reliance Industries Collaborates With Nvidia To Develop Large Language Model
News

Reliance Industries Collaborates With Nvidia To Develop Large Language Model

by Margi Elmore | 8 September 2023
Pixis Raises $85M In Series C1 Funding To Boost AI-powered Marketing Platform
News

Pixis Raises $85M In Series C1 Funding To Boost AI-powered Marketing Platform

by Melisse Dunlop | 15 September 2023
Leucine Revolutionizes Drug Manufacturing Compliance With Its Cloud Platform
News

Leucine Revolutionizes Drug Manufacturing Compliance With Its Cloud Platform

by Diannne Dorr | 16 October 2023
Druid Raises $30M In Series B Funding To Drive U.S. Growth
News

Druid Raises $30M In Series B Funding To Drive U.S. Growth

by Jaclin Anguiano | 13 September 2023

Recent Stories

Google’s Pixel 8 Pro Becomes The First Smartphone Powered By Gemini AI Model
News

Google’s Pixel 8 Pro Becomes The First Smartphone Powered By Gemini AI Model

by Milena Galante | 7 December 2023
Google’s Gemini: A Closer Look At The Next-Gen AI Model
News

Google’s Gemini: A Closer Look At The Next-Gen AI Model

by Milena Galante | 7 December 2023
Google’s AI Chatbot Bard Gets Major Upgrade With Gemini, Google’s Next-Gen AI Model
News

Google’s AI Chatbot Bard Gets Major Upgrade With Gemini, Google’s Next-Gen AI Model

by Milena Galante | 7 December 2023
Bluesky Responds To Backlash, Allows Users To Opt Out Of Public Web Interface
News

Bluesky Responds To Backlash, Allows Users To Opt Out Of Public Web Interface

by Milena Galante | 7 December 2023
Serena Williams Wins Her 1,000th Tennis Match
News

Serena Williams Wins Her 1,000th Tennis Match

by Milena Galante | 7 December 2023
US Government Agency Hacked Due To Outdated Software Vulnerability, Warns CISA
News

US Government Agency Hacked Due To Outdated Software Vulnerability, Warns CISA

by Milena Galante | 7 December 2023
Meta’s AI Characters Now Live Across U.S. Apps, Introduces Bing Search Support And Enhanced Memory
News

Meta’s AI Characters Now Live Across U.S. Apps, Introduces Bing Search Support And Enhanced Memory

by Milena Galante | 7 December 2023
Meta Launches Imagine With Meta: A Standalone AI-Powered Image Generator
News

Meta Launches Imagine With Meta: A Standalone AI-Powered Image Generator

by Milena Galante | 7 December 2023